ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, MI

Comments / 5

Related
WLUC

Meet Marquette County’s 2022 Veteran of the Year

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There is a new Marquette County Veteran of the Year. American family man and dog lover Jim Provost has been selected by the Marquette County Veterans Alliance; an event will be held to celebrate Jim’s selection. The event will start at 7:00 p.m. on...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Houghton Police arrest suspect for string of laundromat larcenies

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton Police Department is investigating several reports of theft from vehicles at the Gateway Laundromat. On Thursday, Sept. 29, police received a complaint of a subject spotted going through vehicles in the laundromat’s parking lot. Officers located a 40-year-old man at the scene who...
HOUGHTON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
City
Hancock, MI
wnmufm.org

Crossroads crash injures 2 in Marquette County

SANDS TOWNSHIP, MI— Two people suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident in Sands Township Wednesday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of M-553 and County Road-480. A sedan driven by a 22-year-old Gwinn man entered the intersection westbound and struck a southbound SUV driven by a 30-year-old Gwinn man. Debris from the crash damaged a pickup at the intersection driven by a 46-year-old Gwinn man.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Houghton celebrates Fall Fest with its new pier

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Houghton started off the Fall Festival with a ribbon cutting for their new pier on Saturday. This project was funded through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Houghton City Manager, Eric Waara, said the inspiration came from years of planning. “There were a lot...
HOUGHTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lara
WLUC

Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale coming to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A quilt sale is coming to Marquette. The Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale is this Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. The Women’s Federation Club House will be filled with everything from quilt kits and sewing machines to fabric and thread. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Marquette Lions Club and the Marquette County Quilters Association.
MARQUETTE, MI
CBS Detroit

Body found in Lake Superior identified as Wixom woman

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The victim of a drowning in Lake Superior has been identified as a Wixom woman last seen by her family in June.Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom, was reported missing on June 26 when the Marquette County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Ernst may be headed to the area and was possibly threatening self-harm.Deputies were able to find Ernst's vehicle and some personal belongings near the lake shoreline. A search of the area was conducted by helicopter but no body was found.According to a Facebook post by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, a body was found on the shore of Lake Superior near the Montreal River in Ontario, Canada. The body was later identified as Olivia Ernst. No foul play is suspected. The recovery and identification was handled by the Ontario Provincial Police. 
WIXOM, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy