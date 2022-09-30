Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
UP librarian opens informative website for 1981 cold case near Calumet
CENTENNIAL HEIGHTS, Mich. (WLUC) - Forty-one years after a boy disappeared and died in Houghton County, the case has yet to be solved. Now, a U.P. librarian is hoping his project can raise awareness for the cold case. Dillon Geshel, Director for the Superiorland Library Cooperative, is aiming to revive...
WLUC
Meet Marquette County’s 2022 Veteran of the Year
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There is a new Marquette County Veteran of the Year. American family man and dog lover Jim Provost has been selected by the Marquette County Veterans Alliance; an event will be held to celebrate Jim’s selection. The event will start at 7:00 p.m. on...
WLUC
Houghton Police arrest suspect for string of laundromat larcenies
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton Police Department is investigating several reports of theft from vehicles at the Gateway Laundromat. On Thursday, Sept. 29, police received a complaint of a subject spotted going through vehicles in the laundromat’s parking lot. Officers located a 40-year-old man at the scene who...
WLUC
Houghton County approves payment agreement on property for potential county jail
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton County is another step closer to a new county jail. The First Apostolic Lutheran Church on Sharon Ave. in Portage Township could be the next site of the Houghton County Jail and Sheriff’s Office. The Houghton County board met at a special meeting Thursday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPMATTERS
Assortment of drugs, paraphernalia recovered from Wisconsin traffic stop
PACKWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A large variety of drugs and drug paraphernalia, including meth, heroin, MDMA, and marijuana, were recovered from a Marquette County traffic stop on September 14. In a Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post shared on September 27, the deputy made the traffic stop because of...
wnmufm.org
Crossroads crash injures 2 in Marquette County
SANDS TOWNSHIP, MI— Two people suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident in Sands Township Wednesday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of M-553 and County Road-480. A sedan driven by a 22-year-old Gwinn man entered the intersection westbound and struck a southbound SUV driven by a 30-year-old Gwinn man. Debris from the crash damaged a pickup at the intersection driven by a 46-year-old Gwinn man.
Moose dies after getting hit by vehicle in Upper Peninsula
ALGER COUNTY, MI – A moose was killed after it was hit by a vehicle in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that the moose was hit by a vehicle on M-28 near Whitefish Road in Alger County’s Onota Township around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. Two people from Illinois sustained minor injuries.
WLUC
Houghton celebrates Fall Fest with its new pier
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Houghton started off the Fall Festival with a ribbon cutting for their new pier on Saturday. This project was funded through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Houghton City Manager, Eric Waara, said the inspiration came from years of planning. “There were a lot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale coming to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A quilt sale is coming to Marquette. The Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale is this Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. The Women’s Federation Club House will be filled with everything from quilt kits and sewing machines to fabric and thread. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Marquette Lions Club and the Marquette County Quilters Association.
Body found in Lake Superior identified as Wixom woman
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The victim of a drowning in Lake Superior has been identified as a Wixom woman last seen by her family in June.Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom, was reported missing on June 26 when the Marquette County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Ernst may be headed to the area and was possibly threatening self-harm.Deputies were able to find Ernst's vehicle and some personal belongings near the lake shoreline. A search of the area was conducted by helicopter but no body was found.According to a Facebook post by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, a body was found on the shore of Lake Superior near the Montreal River in Ontario, Canada. The body was later identified as Olivia Ernst. No foul play is suspected. The recovery and identification was handled by the Ontario Provincial Police.
Comments / 5