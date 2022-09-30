ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, IL

walls102.com

Meat & Poultry Supply Chain grant program announced

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced a new $6 million capital grant program designed to strengthen the meat and poultry supply chain by helping independently owned meat processing companies in Illinois build capacity and create and retain jobs. Through the Meat & Poultry Supply Chain Capital Grant Program, companies are eligible for grants of $250,000 to $1.5 million, with a company match of at least four times the amount awarded. The grants cover up to 20 percent of capital costs to build or expand plants. In the wake of the pandemic, meat prices have increased considerably, in part due to limited capacity and lack of competition.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Illinois Department of Revenue suspends fuel tax for commercial vehicles assisting with hurricane relief

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker has instructed the Illinois Department of Revenue to temporarily suspend the international fuel tax agreement licensing requirements for 30 days, to allow those assisting with Florida’s hurricane relief efforts to provide help without having to register and pay fuel tax in Illinois. IFTA is an agreement among U.S. states and Canadian provinces to simplify the reporting of tax due on fuel use for carriers that operate in more than one state or province. Carriers report miles driven and fuel purchased. IDOR will temporarily waive IFTA registration and motor fuel use tax single trip permitting for qualified vehicles traveling through Illinois responding specifically to power, communications, utilities, and infrastructure restoration to areas or events that have been declared as either a national emergency by the President of the United States or a state of emergency as declared by any Governor of an IFTA jurisdiction.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Drug Paraphernalia Purchase Leads To Liquor Store Denial In Oglesby

What's okay in La Salle isn't automatically acceptable in Oglesby. The Oglesby City Council unanimously denied a liquor license permit for J. Patel to open a liquor store on North Columbia Avenue in a vacant building across from the Root Beer Stand. The decision came after Commissioner Jason Curran produced what he believes to be a crack pipe that he was able to buy at the 351 Mini Mart in La Salle, a business ran by Patel. Before voting to deny the liquor license, Curran said he would vote “hell no” while fellow Commissioner Terry Eutis said “I don't think a crack pipe has any benefit being in Oglesby, Illinois”. He added “I don't want to support a business that does that”.
OGLESBY, IL
wjol.com

Dangerous Intersection Near Shorewood Could Be Getting A Makeover

Plans for one of the most dangerous intersections in Will County is in the works. The Illinois Department of Transportation has told WJOL that the fix at County Line and U.S. 52 west of Shorewood is a roundabout. Proposed highway improvements are typically processed in three distinct phases, below is a brief overview regarding the process:
SHOREWOOD, IL
WCIA

Illinois DOT weighing EV tax to offset gas tax revenue loss

PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — As the automotive industry makes a shift toward electric vehicles, the Illinois Department of Transportation says it is considering taxing EV charging stations in an effort to offset the projected revenue loss from fuel sales. State gasoline taxes currently fund much of Illinois’ road and bridge projects. According to IDOT Transportation […]
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

La Salle Weighs in on Apparent Mertel-Peru De-Annexation Scheme

It appears the cities of La Salle and Peru have been working their way through a dark new chapter in their relationship, stemming from apparent improper dumping. At Monday night’s city council meeting, La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove read a prepared statement reacting to reports that, in August, Mertel Gravel Company had planned to move 50 acres of property near Menard’s from La Salle to Peru. The mayor stated that a Mertel’s representative at the time acknowledged that the movement of the property to Peru was due to the fact that Mertel’s had been caught dumping cement on property belonging to LP High School, and that the dumping had caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage to a Peru sewer line. According to Grove, the Mertel’s rep said that Peru had given the company the choice of either paying for the damage or transferring the 50 acres of land near Menard’s to Peru.
PERU, IL
Q985

Here’s The Date Northern Illinois Can Expect Its First Snowfall

Right about this time every year, the excitement about searching for the resting place of our snow shovels and windshield scrapers (also known as "where we tossed them last April") starts to build. Okay...that's probably a lie. "Excitement" was just a word to use instead of describing the whole winter-prep...
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Illinois Department of Agriculture and USDA announce new conservation funding

SPRINGFIELD, IL- The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced the approval of the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Services Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy and Conservation Planning Assistance grant agreement. The IDOA/NRCS partnership leverages $3.5 million state NLRS funds with $9.8 million of federal funds from the USDA/NRCS to deliver over $13.3 million in new funding to support conservation planning. The project will allow the addition of up to 40 conservation planners across the state. The conservation planners will increase Conservation Reserve Program technical assistance for planning, implementation, and maintenance.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Three dead after SUV hits deer, then truck on Indiana Toll Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — State police say three people died and two others were injured when an SUV struck a deer along the Indiana Toll Road and crashed into an oncoming pickup truck. Indiana State Police said preliminary findings indicate the SUV was traveling westbound about 8 p.m. EDT Sunday when it struck a deer, crossed the tollway’s center median and collided with an eastbound pickup truck in northern Indiana’s St. Joseph County. Both the SUV’s driver, 31-year-old Mark Pelini of Canfield, Ohio, and its sole passenger, 31-year-old Jillian Marian, of Youngstown, Ohio, were pronounced dead at the scene, as was the pickup truck’s front seat passenger, 57-year-old Jane Beecher of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
advantagenews.com

Dramatic uptick in Illinois traffic deaths driven by distractions

Motor-vehicle traffic deaths reached a 20-year high during the first quarter of 2022. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 9,560 people died in car accidents, which is a 7% increase compared to the same time the year prior. In Illinois, an estimated 276 traffic deaths took place during the first quarter of this year, which marks a 22.7% increase from the same time in 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment

(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Illinois Duck Hunting May be a Little More Challenging This Year

Duck hunting may be a little more challenging this year. Drought conditions in the Canadian Prairies, where most Illinois ducks breed, have been the worst in decades. That’s led to a decline in the duck population says State Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer:. “There are still...
ILLINOIS STATE

