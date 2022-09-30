Read full article on original website
Mine subsidence is a problem along Illinois Route 161
An Illinois State Representative for Clinton County describes a noticeable bump that formed on Illinois Route 161 this week as an unexpected speed bump resulting from subsidence.
walls102.com
Meat & Poultry Supply Chain grant program announced
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced a new $6 million capital grant program designed to strengthen the meat and poultry supply chain by helping independently owned meat processing companies in Illinois build capacity and create and retain jobs. Through the Meat & Poultry Supply Chain Capital Grant Program, companies are eligible for grants of $250,000 to $1.5 million, with a company match of at least four times the amount awarded. The grants cover up to 20 percent of capital costs to build or expand plants. In the wake of the pandemic, meat prices have increased considerably, in part due to limited capacity and lack of competition.
walls102.com
Illinois Department of Revenue suspends fuel tax for commercial vehicles assisting with hurricane relief
CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker has instructed the Illinois Department of Revenue to temporarily suspend the international fuel tax agreement licensing requirements for 30 days, to allow those assisting with Florida’s hurricane relief efforts to provide help without having to register and pay fuel tax in Illinois. IFTA is an agreement among U.S. states and Canadian provinces to simplify the reporting of tax due on fuel use for carriers that operate in more than one state or province. Carriers report miles driven and fuel purchased. IDOR will temporarily waive IFTA registration and motor fuel use tax single trip permitting for qualified vehicles traveling through Illinois responding specifically to power, communications, utilities, and infrastructure restoration to areas or events that have been declared as either a national emergency by the President of the United States or a state of emergency as declared by any Governor of an IFTA jurisdiction.
starvedrock.media
Drug Paraphernalia Purchase Leads To Liquor Store Denial In Oglesby
What's okay in La Salle isn't automatically acceptable in Oglesby. The Oglesby City Council unanimously denied a liquor license permit for J. Patel to open a liquor store on North Columbia Avenue in a vacant building across from the Root Beer Stand. The decision came after Commissioner Jason Curran produced what he believes to be a crack pipe that he was able to buy at the 351 Mini Mart in La Salle, a business ran by Patel. Before voting to deny the liquor license, Curran said he would vote “hell no” while fellow Commissioner Terry Eutis said “I don't think a crack pipe has any benefit being in Oglesby, Illinois”. He added “I don't want to support a business that does that”.
wjol.com
Dangerous Intersection Near Shorewood Could Be Getting A Makeover
Plans for one of the most dangerous intersections in Will County is in the works. The Illinois Department of Transportation has told WJOL that the fix at County Line and U.S. 52 west of Shorewood is a roundabout. Proposed highway improvements are typically processed in three distinct phases, below is a brief overview regarding the process:
2022 Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates: Deadline for Form Nears
Roughly six million Illinois residents were slated to receive income and property tax rebates from the state of Illinois, but some will need to submit a form to get their checks -- and the deadline to file it is coming up this month. Those who still need to submit their...
Illinois DOT weighing EV tax to offset gas tax revenue loss
PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — As the automotive industry makes a shift toward electric vehicles, the Illinois Department of Transportation says it is considering taxing EV charging stations in an effort to offset the projected revenue loss from fuel sales. State gasoline taxes currently fund much of Illinois’ road and bridge projects. According to IDOT Transportation […]
starvedrock.media
La Salle Weighs in on Apparent Mertel-Peru De-Annexation Scheme
It appears the cities of La Salle and Peru have been working their way through a dark new chapter in their relationship, stemming from apparent improper dumping. At Monday night’s city council meeting, La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove read a prepared statement reacting to reports that, in August, Mertel Gravel Company had planned to move 50 acres of property near Menard’s from La Salle to Peru. The mayor stated that a Mertel’s representative at the time acknowledged that the movement of the property to Peru was due to the fact that Mertel’s had been caught dumping cement on property belonging to LP High School, and that the dumping had caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage to a Peru sewer line. According to Grove, the Mertel’s rep said that Peru had given the company the choice of either paying for the damage or transferring the 50 acres of land near Menard’s to Peru.
Tax rebates 2022: Illinois deadline to claim $700 rebate just 13 days away
Illinois residents have just under two weeks to file their 2021 taxes to receive up to $700 in tax rebates as part of the state's family relief plan.
Tax Rebates 2022: Residents in Illinois have two weeks to receive one-time check worth up to $700
Illinois residents have two weeks to file their 2021 taxes to receive up to $700 in tax rebates as part of the state's family relief plan.
This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Illinois
Whenever some mentions a "bad" town one always comes to mind, but is the town that comes to your mind on today's list? The site Road snacks claim to have the stats. If your small town shows up on this list let us know if you agree!. The recent study...
WAND TV
Pritzker instructs Illinois Department of Revenue to temporarily suspend fuel tax
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) — Governor JB Pritzker has instructed the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) to temporarily suspend the international fuel tax agreement (IFTA) licensing requirements for 30 days, to allow those assisting with Florida’s hurricane relief efforts to provide help without having to register and pay fuel tax in Illinois.
Here’s The Date Northern Illinois Can Expect Its First Snowfall
Right about this time every year, the excitement about searching for the resting place of our snow shovels and windshield scrapers (also known as "where we tossed them last April") starts to build. Okay...that's probably a lie. "Excitement" was just a word to use instead of describing the whole winter-prep...
walls102.com
Illinois Department of Agriculture and USDA announce new conservation funding
SPRINGFIELD, IL- The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced the approval of the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Services Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy and Conservation Planning Assistance grant agreement. The IDOA/NRCS partnership leverages $3.5 million state NLRS funds with $9.8 million of federal funds from the USDA/NRCS to deliver over $13.3 million in new funding to support conservation planning. The project will allow the addition of up to 40 conservation planners across the state. The conservation planners will increase Conservation Reserve Program technical assistance for planning, implementation, and maintenance.
walls102.com
Three dead after SUV hits deer, then truck on Indiana Toll Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — State police say three people died and two others were injured when an SUV struck a deer along the Indiana Toll Road and crashed into an oncoming pickup truck. Indiana State Police said preliminary findings indicate the SUV was traveling westbound about 8 p.m. EDT Sunday when it struck a deer, crossed the tollway’s center median and collided with an eastbound pickup truck in northern Indiana’s St. Joseph County. Both the SUV’s driver, 31-year-old Mark Pelini of Canfield, Ohio, and its sole passenger, 31-year-old Jillian Marian, of Youngstown, Ohio, were pronounced dead at the scene, as was the pickup truck’s front seat passenger, 57-year-old Jane Beecher of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
A Town in Illinois is on the List of Cities with the Oldest Homes
Old homes are very desirable in today's real estate market, and there is a town in Illinois that finished 2nd on the list of the 10 Metros with the Oldest Homes. It's not Chicago or Peoria, so which town in Illinois is filled with old homes and made this list?
advantagenews.com
Dramatic uptick in Illinois traffic deaths driven by distractions
Motor-vehicle traffic deaths reached a 20-year high during the first quarter of 2022. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 9,560 people died in car accidents, which is a 7% increase compared to the same time the year prior. In Illinois, an estimated 276 traffic deaths took place during the first quarter of this year, which marks a 22.7% increase from the same time in 2022.
wmay.com
Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment
(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
977wmoi.com
Illinois Duck Hunting May be a Little More Challenging This Year
Duck hunting may be a little more challenging this year. Drought conditions in the Canadian Prairies, where most Illinois ducks breed, have been the worst in decades. That’s led to a decline in the duck population says State Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer:. “There are still...
Herald & Review
10,000 pigs: How one Illinois farm family grew its thriving pork business
SHANNON, Ill. — Darrell Stitzel’s grandparents moved to a farm in Carroll County in northwestern Illinois 65 years ago. His wife Laurie’s father started his career as a tenant farmer in South Dakota. Together, the couple has grown a thriving pork business while also being active in their community.
