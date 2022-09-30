Read full article on original website
Related
Week 4 Sunday Night Freestyle: Tua's TNF concussion overshadows, Eagles stay undefeated & Pickett's debut
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off the Sunday night episode not by looking at the day's slate of games, but by rewinding to the scary scene in Cincinnati on Thursday night, where Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion. Tagovailoa's injury on Thursday night reignited a conversation around player safety that Charles argues played a major effect on Sunday's slate of games.
NFL・
Class D football roundup: Logan Lando runs in game-winning TD for Sandy Creek
Logan Lando rushed eight yards for the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter as Sandy Creek knocked off Cato-Meridian, 24-22, on Friday. The Comets took an 18-14 lead in the third quarter on a 3-yard run by Dustin Mackey. The Blue Devils answered in the fourth quarter with a 35-yard TD pass from Finley Stonecypher to Dayshawn Hollister.
SFGate
Rising Above | Heritage Football Uses Gutsy Effort To Get To 5-1
With Multiple Starters Out, The Heritage Football Team Had Big Nights From Devon Rivers And Its Defense In A League-Opening Win At Freedom •. Even before the first snap of its Bay Valley Athletic League opener Friday, the Heritage football team could be fairly described as rickety. The Brentwood school...
Navy loses to Air Force 13-10 after Falcons rally late in the game
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Haaziq Daniels and the Air Force ground game finally got on track late to help the Falcons hold off Navy 13-10 on Saturday.The option quarterback clinched the win for the Falcons (4-1) with an 18-yard scamper on third-and-6 in Navy territory, allowing them to run out the clock. This was soon after Matthew Dapore connected on a 22-yard field goal with 4:14 left to give Air Force the lead.Daniels had 65 yards rushing to go with 156 through the air, including a 67-yard touchdown pass to David Cormier on the third play of the...
Comments / 0