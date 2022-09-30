Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Ian wreaks havoc on Sanibel Island and insurance crisis; SCOTUS hears wetlands case
Sanibel and Captiva Islands were hit with a barrage of tropical weather from Hurricane Ian. Maria Espinoza, the executive director of FISH, a nonprofit providing disaster assistance, joins us. Then, Florida's already-existing insurance crisis was worsened by the storm's damage. Florida State University associate professor Charles Nyce joins us to...
NPR
After Ian demolished their home, a Florida couple wonders where to go
We're going to start the program again in Florida tonight. At least 80 people have died in Florida due to Hurricane Ian, according to the official estimate, and search and rescue crews are still going house to house in the hardest-hit areas. And no place suffered more damage in the storm than the island of Fort Myers Beach. One official has estimated that 80% of the structures will have to be rebuilt. Ian battered the barrier island with a 12-foot storm surge and winds near 150 mph. The bridge to the island was damaged in the storm and has now been closed. NPR's Greg Allen reports residents who evacuated and were briefly able to return to their homes are stunned by how little remains.
NPR
Rescue efforts in Florida are still being hampered by floodwaters from Ian
The city of Arcadia, Fla., is 50 miles inland from the Gulf Coast, but it's still grappling with the water Hurricane Ian dumped last week. The flooded Peace River has cut off thousands of homes. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Days after Hurricane Ian, the water that had poured on Florida is...
NPR
After the storm, the scams, lies and misinformation flood in
As in any other moment of crisis, many of us have taken to the internet to try to understand or process the scale of the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Along with videos of sharks swimming in the streets, memes have exploded on social media. And some of them are bizarre, and some of them are even funny. But there are also many spreading lies and misinformation. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has specifically warned residents across the state to be on the lookout against potential financial scams that often seem to follow the paths of disasters. Here he is talking about that.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NPR
Florida hospitals are struggling to provide care to patients after Hurricane Ian
Evacuations are underway at many hospitals struggling to provide care to patients in southwest Florida. After Hurricane Ian ripped through Fort Myers, Naples and other parts of the state, dozens of facilities reported flooding, power outages and loss of water. Mary Mayhew is the CEO of the Florida Hospital Association. She joins us now to talk about recovery efforts. Welcome.
NPR
Florida animal shelters expect an influx of dogs and cats following Hurricane Ian
Audio will be available later today. Workers at animal shelters are preparing for more surrendered pets to arrive. A planned airlift will fly some of the pets to new homes across the country.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
We hope everyone is doing OK in the wake of Hurricane Ian. While we’re grateful that the impact was less than expected in our Tampa Bay Area, our hearts are with our friends down in southwest Florida. We’ve put together a list of Hurricane Ian Relief: How to volunteer and where to donate. Volunteer opportunities […]
NPR
A group of angry library patrons in Texas has gone to court over book removals
Audio will be available later today. A group of library patrons in Llano, Texas, has filed a First Amendment lawsuit against county officials for removing or restricting a range of books. It's a rare example of readers pushing back.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Planned Parenthood mobile clinic will take abortion to red-state borders
With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, more patients are traveling for abortions. And now some abortion providers are trying to travel closer to them. Planned Parenthood announced today it will open its first mobile unit providing abortions by the end of the year in Illinois. NPR's Sarah McCammon joins us now. Hi, Sarah.
Comments / 0