US and South Korea fire volley of missiles in response to North Korea launching ‘nuke rocket’ over Japan
SOUTH Korea and the United States fired a volley of missiles in response to North Korea’s launching a ballistic missile over Japan. Nuclear-armed North Korea test-fired a nuclear capable missile farther than ever before, sending one soaring over Japan for the first time in five years and prompting a warning to take cover.
2022 World Cup: French cities to protest Qatar human rights record, environmental impact with big screen bans
Several French cities will boycott the World Cup in Qatar by not showing matches on big screens or hold fan zones in protest of its human rights record and environmental impact.
Biden consults Japan PM Kishida after N. Korea missile test
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss their next steps after North Korea conducted its longest ever test launch by firing a nuclear-capable ballistic missile over Japan. The White House in a statement said the leaders condemned North Korea’s...
Burkina Faso coup leader says vote still expected by 2024
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s new junta leader said Monday that the West African nation will still aim to hold an election by 2024 or even earlier, as regional mediators delayed their visit following the country’s second coup this year. The power grab by Capt....
Haiti reports cholera deaths for first time in 3 years
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s government on Sunday announced that at least eight people have died from cholera, raising concerns about a potentially fast-spreading scenario and reviving memories of an epidemic that killed nearly 10,000 people a decade ago. The cases – the first cholera deaths reported in...
