Environment

WKRG

Biden consults Japan PM Kishida after N. Korea missile test

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss their next steps after North Korea conducted its longest ever test launch by firing a nuclear-capable ballistic missile over Japan. The White House in a statement said the leaders condemned North Korea’s...
POLITICS
WKRG

Burkina Faso coup leader says vote still expected by 2024

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s new junta leader said Monday that the West African nation will still aim to hold an election by 2024 or even earlier, as regional mediators delayed their visit following the country’s second coup this year. The power grab by Capt....
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiji Islands#Marshall Islands#Pacific Islands Forum#Reef Islands#Apia#The Pasifika Program#The Associated Press
WKRG

Haiti reports cholera deaths for first time in 3 years

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s government on Sunday announced that at least eight people have died from cholera, raising concerns about a potentially fast-spreading scenario and reviving memories of an epidemic that killed nearly 10,000 people a decade ago. The cases – the first cholera deaths reported in...
PUBLIC HEALTH

