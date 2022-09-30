ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OR

Woman calls 911, hides phone, leads deputies to alleged kidnapper

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A Salem woman called 911 Wednesday evening and secretly led Marion County officials to her and the man that allegedly kidnapped her.

The situation began outside a gas station on Lancaster Drive Southeast near Macleay Road Southeast around 5 p.m. As the woman was trying to leave, she says a man hopped into her car and refused to get out.

The woman quickly dialed 911 before stashing her phone in her purse and calling out street names she was driving by, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The 911 operator reported hearing the woman tell someone in the background “get out of my car” and “don’t touch me.”

Deputies responded to a Shari’s Restaurant off Lancaster Driver Southeast, where they found both the man and woman.

The suspect, 40-year-old Danniel Anderson, was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping and harassment.

MCSO said the woman was found uninjured and commended both the woman’s quick thinking and the dispatcher’s work that led deputies to her.

Comments / 27

Mr Always Right
4d ago

And thanks to the Democrats and Kate Brown this person will probably see no jail time and be back out on the street by Monday. You want height crime vote for Tina kotak!

Reply(10)
22
Beaver Razorback
4d ago

I'm confused so did he make you stay in the car? did he have a weapon if not why not just get out of the car right then. It's easy to replace a car but not your life.

Reply(4)
2
KOIN 6 News

