Ask the Hammer: Can I Reinvest RMDs From Inherited IRAs into a Roth IRA?

In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks this question:

“I just listened to your answer about reinvesting RMDs from regular IRAs into a Roth IRA. Is it possible to do that? If I did have compensation this year, the only difference is that my regular IRA is an inherited IRA.”

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.

Jeffrey and Bob review the answer to the question from the Ask the Hammer this reader watched. They then discuss the similarities and differences between this reader’s situation and the situation of the reader from the previous Ask the Hammer.

