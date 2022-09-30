ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Albany sword attack victim out of hospital

The victim of a vicious machete attack back in August is now out of the hospital. Jon Romano posted on TikTok that Monday that he would be leaving the hospital, and moving to a nursing home. He is not going to rehab just yet, because all of his limbs are...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Washington County to host free booster clinic

The Washington County Department of Public Safety is hosting a Covid booster clinic. It will be held at the Washington County Burgoyne Avenue campus in Fort Edward. It is available for anyone older than 18. The clinic is appointment only and you can register online.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in weekend Albany homicide

An arrest has been made in a weekend homicide on Central Avenue in Albany. Police say the suspect is 23-year-old Laquan Fallen. He is now charged with murder and weapons possession. The victim, Csar Lewis, 24, was shot near Robin Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colonie, NY
Colonie, NY
Society
WNYT

Arrest in Hudson Falls fire that displaced 7 families

Seven families are without homes Tuesday after a fire caused major damage to a Hudson Falls apartment building. Now a man is facing criminal charges related to that fire. The fire broke out at 11 Maple Street, just before 8 p.m. Monday. The building has eight units inside. Hudson Falls police responded and helped evacuate residents.
HUDSON FALLS, NY
WNYT

Albany pizza shop owner says violence may force him to close

An Albany businessman says he’s fed up with the street violence he sees every day in front of his landmark pizza shop on Ontario Street. He tells NewsChannel 13 there might be a “for sale” on the business before long. Frank Scavio has built an empire in...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Fulton County senior center looking for help after flood damage

The Fulton County sheriff’s office is sharing that a senior center in Fulton County, is now flooded, and they’re looking for help. The sheriff’s office says it’s the senior center in Lassellsville, and the insurance policy doesn’t include internal water damage. They say that the...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

300 pumpkins distributed at Albany farmers market season conclusion

300 pumpkins were handed out to celebrate the last day of Albany’s farmer’s market this season in Washington Park. This was the second annual giveaway. It was a collaboration between the business improvement districts. People were able to decorate their pumpkins at a painting station right in the...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walk#Linus Alzheimer#Senior Health#General Health#Crossings#Americans#Newschannel 13
WNYT

Albany police investigating separate weekend murders

ALBANY – The killer is still on the loose in a Sunday evening homicide in Albany. It happened at Central Avenue near Robin Street, two days after another homicide in the city. To underscore the point that this is a nationwide problem, nearly 50,000 Americans were killed by gun...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man being arraigned in deadly Pittsfield shooting

A 42-year-old man is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in a deadly shooting from Friday night. Desmond Phillip is under arrest for allegedly killing 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. Police say around 6:30 Friday night, officers found Cepeda with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him from a home on Goodrich Street to...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Albany police investigate deadly shooting

Albany police are actively investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Robin Street. When they arrived, they located a 24-year-old man in Albany with at least gun shot wound to the torso. The victim was transported to Albany Med...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
WNYT

Trio charged in Bennington Home Depot theft

Three people are facing charges after allegedly stealing some things from a Bennington Home Depot. Police say a man was seen leaving the store Friday without paying for these items, and he refused to stop when a store employee tried to confront him. An off-duty officer saw this, and followed...
BENNINGTON, VT
WNYT

Man arrested for Pittsfield homicide

A man is in jail in Pittsfield Sunday morning in connection with another man’s death. Police say they found the victim with a gunshot wound Friday night. Police arrested 42-year old Desmond Phillip in connection with the death of 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. Paramedics allegedly took the victim to Berkshire...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Pittsfield shooting under investigation

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Police in Pittsfield are looking for the suspects involved in a shooting incident. Police responded to Springside Avenue near the intersection of Parker Street Monday afternoon, after several reports of a shooting. Several buildings were struck by gunfire. Shell casings were recovered. No one was injured....
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Man, 43, shot and killed in Pittsfield

Pittsfield police have made an arrest in connection with a man’s death from a gunshot wound on September 30. Police arrested 42-year-old Desmond Phillip for the death of 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. They say paramedics took Cepeda to Berkshire medical center after they found him in a home on Goodrich...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Catskill police investigate deadly SUV, motorcycle crash

CATSKILL – A deadly accident between an SUV and a motorcycle in Catskill is under investigation. It happened Friday around 4 p.m. on State Route 32. State police say a 2015 Mercedes SUV driven by Vilma Lawson took a left-hand turn from State Route 32 onto Game Farm Road.
CATSKILL, NY
WNYT

State corrections officer cleared of rape charges

A new decision by a Saratoga County judge clears the name of a state corrections officer. Christopher Bradt was accused of raping a woman he met on an online dating app. He was indicted on charges of rape, sexual abuse, and strangulation. A trial was supposed to begin last week,...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy