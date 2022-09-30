Read full article on original website
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Albany sword attack victim out of hospital
The victim of a vicious machete attack back in August is now out of the hospital. Jon Romano posted on TikTok that Monday that he would be leaving the hospital, and moving to a nursing home. He is not going to rehab just yet, because all of his limbs are...
Washington County to host free booster clinic
The Washington County Department of Public Safety is hosting a Covid booster clinic. It will be held at the Washington County Burgoyne Avenue campus in Fort Edward. It is available for anyone older than 18. The clinic is appointment only and you can register online.
Arrest made in weekend Albany homicide
An arrest has been made in a weekend homicide on Central Avenue in Albany. Police say the suspect is 23-year-old Laquan Fallen. He is now charged with murder and weapons possession. The victim, Csar Lewis, 24, was shot near Robin Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at...
Victim’s best friend angry over plea deal in Saratoga Springs death
The best friend of the man who was killed outside a Saratoga Springs bar is speaking out about the proposed sentence of one of the attackers. Mark French was killed outside of Clancy’s Tavern in Saratoga Springs in August 2021. Jordan Garafalo and his brother James punched the 56-year-old...
Arrest in Hudson Falls fire that displaced 7 families
Seven families are without homes Tuesday after a fire caused major damage to a Hudson Falls apartment building. Now a man is facing criminal charges related to that fire. The fire broke out at 11 Maple Street, just before 8 p.m. Monday. The building has eight units inside. Hudson Falls police responded and helped evacuate residents.
Albany pizza shop owner says violence may force him to close
An Albany businessman says he’s fed up with the street violence he sees every day in front of his landmark pizza shop on Ontario Street. He tells NewsChannel 13 there might be a “for sale” on the business before long. Frank Scavio has built an empire in...
Fulton County senior center looking for help after flood damage
The Fulton County sheriff’s office is sharing that a senior center in Fulton County, is now flooded, and they’re looking for help. The sheriff’s office says it’s the senior center in Lassellsville, and the insurance policy doesn’t include internal water damage. They say that the...
300 pumpkins distributed at Albany farmers market season conclusion
300 pumpkins were handed out to celebrate the last day of Albany’s farmer’s market this season in Washington Park. This was the second annual giveaway. It was a collaboration between the business improvement districts. People were able to decorate their pumpkins at a painting station right in the...
Albany police investigating separate weekend murders
ALBANY – The killer is still on the loose in a Sunday evening homicide in Albany. It happened at Central Avenue near Robin Street, two days after another homicide in the city. To underscore the point that this is a nationwide problem, nearly 50,000 Americans were killed by gun...
Trial starts for Rensselaer man charged with stabbing at Albany protest
A trial began Monday for Alexander Contompasis. He is accused of stabbing two people just outside the state Capitol building. The victims were left with serious injuries. Contompasis is facing at least five felony counts. The 39-year-old man pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been out on bail.
Man being arraigned in deadly Pittsfield shooting
A 42-year-old man is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in a deadly shooting from Friday night. Desmond Phillip is under arrest for allegedly killing 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. Police say around 6:30 Friday night, officers found Cepeda with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him from a home on Goodrich Street to...
Albany police investigate deadly shooting
Albany police are actively investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Robin Street. When they arrived, they located a 24-year-old man in Albany with at least gun shot wound to the torso. The victim was transported to Albany Med...
Trio charged in Bennington Home Depot theft
Three people are facing charges after allegedly stealing some things from a Bennington Home Depot. Police say a man was seen leaving the store Friday without paying for these items, and he refused to stop when a store employee tried to confront him. An off-duty officer saw this, and followed...
Man arrested for Pittsfield homicide
A man is in jail in Pittsfield Sunday morning in connection with another man’s death. Police say they found the victim with a gunshot wound Friday night. Police arrested 42-year old Desmond Phillip in connection with the death of 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. Paramedics allegedly took the victim to Berkshire...
Pittsfield shooting under investigation
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Police in Pittsfield are looking for the suspects involved in a shooting incident. Police responded to Springside Avenue near the intersection of Parker Street Monday afternoon, after several reports of a shooting. Several buildings were struck by gunfire. Shell casings were recovered. No one was injured....
Man, 43, shot and killed in Pittsfield
Pittsfield police have made an arrest in connection with a man’s death from a gunshot wound on September 30. Police arrested 42-year-old Desmond Phillip for the death of 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. They say paramedics took Cepeda to Berkshire medical center after they found him in a home on Goodrich...
Saratoga County brothers arrested for “Trainsurfing” in New York City
Police say two brothers from Saratoga County were caught riding on top of a train in New York City. The New York Daily News is reporting that Drew and John Hogan, from Wilton and Saratoga Springs respectively, were caught surfing on top of a Queens-bound subway train. According to the...
Catskill police investigate deadly SUV, motorcycle crash
CATSKILL – A deadly accident between an SUV and a motorcycle in Catskill is under investigation. It happened Friday around 4 p.m. on State Route 32. State police say a 2015 Mercedes SUV driven by Vilma Lawson took a left-hand turn from State Route 32 onto Game Farm Road.
State corrections officer cleared of rape charges
A new decision by a Saratoga County judge clears the name of a state corrections officer. Christopher Bradt was accused of raping a woman he met on an online dating app. He was indicted on charges of rape, sexual abuse, and strangulation. A trial was supposed to begin last week,...
Weekend Watervliet fire remains under investigation
WATERVLIET – Investigators are still looking into the cause of a fire in Watervliet. The fire broke out Sunday afternoon, on 6th Avenue. The Red Cross is helping three adults who were living there.
