NPR
Politics chat: Five weeks to midterms, Supreme Court to hear key cases
With less than five weeks before the midterms, we look at how things are shaping up for each party. We also look at a couple of key cases before the Supreme Court, which starts a new term on Monday. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. And we're moving on now to a look...
NPR
Supreme Court opens starts new term by hearing case involving Clean Water Act
The Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in a case involving the scope of the Clean Water Act. The justices also said they will hear arguments next year involving the Telecommunications Act. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Today marked the formal opening of a new Supreme Court term, with the justices back on...
NPR
Trial of Oath Keepers involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots gets underway
Opening statements began Monday in the trial of five members of the Oath Keepers accused of seditious conspiracy. Prosecutors say they wanted to use violence to overturn the results of the election. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. And now to Washington, D.C., where the biggest trial so far in the investigation into...
On Podcast, Chris Cuomo rails against right for highlighting Biden gaffes: 'I don't want to hear about Biden'
Ex-CNN anchor Chris Cuomo blasted conservatives on his new podcast for highlighting President Biden's gaffes, suggesting President Trump was more gaffe prone.
NPR
In Utah, independent Evan McMullin poses a challenge for Trump-backed Sen. Mike Lee
The Utah Senate race is tight, like so many this year. Incumbent Sen. Mike Lee faces a credible threat from independent Evan McMullin after Lee strongly aligned himself with former President Trump. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Utah is a true Republican stronghold. It's been more than 25 years since a Democrat...
NPR
The Supreme Court will begin a new term with more contentious cases on its docket
After a tumultuous term that ended in June, the U.S. Supreme Court returns Monday to officially open a second potentially stormy term. It may be hard to beat last term's sustained and dramatic turn to the right, which included most prominently the overturning of a half century of precedents that had guaranteed women the right to terminate most pregnancies. But the court may well rock the boat again, despite the fact that it finds its approval ratings plummeting to historic lows.
NPR
Planned Parenthood mobile clinic will take abortion to red-state borders
With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, more patients are traveling for abortions. And now some abortion providers are trying to travel closer to them. Planned Parenthood announced today it will open its first mobile unit providing abortions by the end of the year in Illinois. NPR's Sarah McCammon joins us now. Hi, Sarah.
NPR
Celeste Ng on her latest novel 'Our Missing Hearts'
A 12 year-old boy learns the truth about his missing mother and his dystopian society in "Our Missing Hearts." NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Celeste Ng about her new novel. Celeste Ng's new novel opens with a preteen boy and a sense of foreboding, a la The Preserving American Culture and Traditions Act, or PACT, looms over everything.
NPR
Florida Evacuations After Ian, Brazil Elections Update, Supreme Court Term Preview
Officials were slow to issue mandatory evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian loomed over Florida. Brazil's presidential election goes to a runoff later this month after President Jair Bolsonaro faired better than expected in the first round. And the US Supreme Court begins a new term today.
NPR
In Burkina Faso, military officers have taken control of the government
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Rachel Chason, West Africa bureau chief for The Washington Post, about the coup unfolding in Burkina Faso — the second in the country in eight months.
NPR
Transracial adoptees with different views on abortion agree on cultural trauma
Abortion rights opponents sometimes promote adoption as an alternative to abortion. Even a Supreme Court justice did this on her way to overturning Roe v. Wade. But the issue can be complicated for adoptees themselves. Here's Megan Schellong of our member station WKAR. MEGAN SCHELLONG, BYLINE: By the time Jankasia...
NPR
In 'Waging a Good War,' Ricks examines the civil rights movement of the 1960's
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to journalist Thomas Ricks about his book on a military history of the civil rights movement: "Waging a Good War: A Military History of the Civil Rights Movement, 1954-1968."
NPR
Lawsuits involving Florida Gov. DeSantis' migrant relocation flights move forward
More details about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's migrant relocation flights are coming to light. Meanwhile, lawsuits are moving forward alleging people on those flights were misled. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. We are learning more about the flights that relocated almost 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. Migrants who...
NPR
Ernest Robles started the Hispanic Scholarship Fund with a $30,000 mortgage
From time to time, we like to bring your attention to so-called hidden figures, people who have made an impact and haven't necessarily gotten the attention they deserve. So today we want to tell you about Ernest Robles. He passed away last month at the age of 92. In 1975, Robles started what would eventually be known as the Hispanic Scholarship Fund. He did this with a $30,000 mortgage on his home. By the time he died last month, the fund had granted $700 million in scholarships. That's an impact. Tens of thousands of students have been helped, and they are now scientists, doctors, teachers and writers, including Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano, who wrote a column about Robles last week. And he's with us now to tell us more. Gustavo Arellano, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
NPR
Why more Black families are opting to homeschool their children
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with the creator of the new podcast mini-series "Doin' It Our Way" about why more Black families are opting for homeschool over the classroom. The early part of the pandemic created an educational divide in the U.S. between parents who wanted their kids to stick with remote learning and parents who wanted their kids physically back in school. Over the last two years, more and more Black families have chosen to home-school their kids. Now, this trend did start before 2020, but the experience of remote learning at home led more families to make that leap.
NPR
A new study examines Black life expectancy and well-being in the U.S.
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Andre Perry from the Brookings Institution about their study, "The Black Progress Index." Even if you don't follow health news or stories with a lot of numbers, this is one that might have stuck. Life expectancy in the United States overall is at its lowest since 1996 - down to 76.1 years. Now, that's largely due to the COVID pandemic. But that number, a measure of longevity, doesn't tell the whole story. But in combination with other information, it can offer meaningful information - information that can help improve the quality of life. Last week, the Brookings Institution, in partnership with the NAACP, released the Black Progress Index, a new study looking at Black life expectancy and along with other information about Black well-being. We called Andre M. Perry to tell us more about it. He's a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. Andre Perry, welcome. Thanks so much for joining us.
NPR
Brazil has another month of campaigning after presidential election goes to runoff
Brazil faces a tense month ahead as the two divisive presidential candidates face each other in a runoff election. Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro has shown he is still a significant power to be reckoned with after this weekend's election. He came in second, a close second to former president and leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. That triggered a runoff. The outcome far exceeded expectations pollsters had for Bolsonaro, as NPR South America correspondent Carrie Kahn reports.
Supreme Court on Tuesday to hear debate on alleged racial gerrymandering in Alabama redistricting plan
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a closely-watched case Tuesday on whether Alabama engaged in racial gerrymandering when redrawing its congressional map.
NPR
Biden Reverses On Debt Cancellation For Hundreds of Thousands
The U.S. Department of Education has quietly changed its guidance around who qualifies for President Biden's sweeping student debt relief plan. People who took out Perkins loans and Federal Family Education Loans, the mainstay of the federal student loan program until 2010, may no longer be eligible for forgiveness. Learn...
