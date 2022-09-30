Industry veteran joins Harrah's

Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino, part of Caesars Entertainment, announced that gaming industry veteran Carolynne Moore has joined Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino as casino operations manager.

A casino management professional with more than 25 years of direct management experience, Moore will be responsible for monitoring payroll, budgets and gaming revenue, assisting with large-scale projects and daily interactions with guests and team members.

Prior to joining Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino, Moore was casino manager for the Gila River Gaming Enterprise.

Previously, Moore held casino operations management positions for Daily Gambling Vessels, Norwegian Cruise Lines and Oceans LLC.

A Chandler resident, Moore received her bachelor’s degree from Liverpool University in Liverpool, England.

“We pride ourselves on being a great place to work and continuously look for motivated individuals who want to join our team,” said Michael Kintner, senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino. “Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino offers tremendous opportunity for anyone interested in growing their career with a fun and fast-paced organization and we love to promote from within.”