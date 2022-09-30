ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC San Diego

Why the Federal Reserve Won't Be So Quick to Ease Up on Its Fight Against Inflation

The consequences for the Fed not bringing inflation under control could be severe. Unemployment could spiral with the lowest earners sustaining the biggest impact. Economist Joseph Brusuelas said a worst-case scenario would look something like a 5.5% unemployment rate and 3.5 million jobs lost. That the Fed goes too far...
