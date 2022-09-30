Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Asks Supreme Court To Intervene In Mar-A-Lago Secret Document Dispute
The former president is appealing a unanimous circuit court decision that let the DOJ go forward with its review of classified documents.
Biden bashes University of Idaho policy on contraception: ‘What century are we in?’
(The Hill) — President Biden on Tuesday bashed the University of Idaho over its new guidance against offering birth control for students, arguing contraception shouldn’t be controversial in this day and age. “Folks, what century are we in? What are we doing? I respect everyone’s view on this — personal decision they make, but my […]
NBC San Diego
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio Lead Democratic Rivals, Poll Says
Florida Republican leaders Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio are leading their Democratic challengers, a new poll shows. DeSantis is seen as a top contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, along with former President Donald Trump. More than one-third of Democratic respondents picked abortion as either their first...
NBC San Diego
Why the Federal Reserve Won't Be So Quick to Ease Up on Its Fight Against Inflation
The consequences for the Fed not bringing inflation under control could be severe. Unemployment could spiral with the lowest earners sustaining the biggest impact. Economist Joseph Brusuelas said a worst-case scenario would look something like a 5.5% unemployment rate and 3.5 million jobs lost. That the Fed goes too far...
Comments / 0