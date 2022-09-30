San Diego’s canyons, forests, and mountains have seen a lot more love in the past year as record numbers of people sought refuge in the great outdoors. In this guide you’ll find six of our most popular hiking trails, and the less crowded but no less impressive alternatives you should explore next. In between, read up on hiking essentials, why you should leave no trace, and friendly biking tips to keep you safe (and keep the car honking to a minimum). Whether you’re pedaling or hoofi ng it, as a greenhorn or a seasoned ranger, San Diego’s best is waiting to be explored. Happy trails!

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO