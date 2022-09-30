Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Low Clouds Expected to be Confined to San Diego Coast
Night and morning low cloud coverage was expected to be confined to the San Diego County coast after Sunday and warmer conditions were forecast for most of this week, the National Weather Service said. Showers and thunderstorms were forecast over the mountains and desert mountain slopes Sunday and Monday. Satellite...
Weather Service: San Diego Can Expect ‘June Gloom’ on First Day of October
It may be the first day of October, but it will seem a lot like “June gloom” on Saturday with morning fog and low clouds. “The marine layer will be the main weather feature west of the mountains this weekend, with widespread night and morning low clouds and fog, and limited clearing over coastal areas in the afternoons,” the National Weather Service said.
Below-average Temperatures Predicted West of SD County Mountains
Below-average temperatures west of the San Diego County mountains were forecast Saturday with temperatures a few degrees above average in the mountains and deserts and marine layer low clouds and fog each night and morning this weekend, the National Weather Service said. Satellite imagery from 9 a.m. Saturday was showing...
News 8 KFMB
Rainfall totals are below average even as San Diego saw 3 major rain events
SAN DIEGO — In Southern California we measure our rainfall from October 1 until the end of September and as you would expect the numbers are below average for this past season. The official rainfall total in San Diego is over 30% below average for the rainy season and...
Bakersfield Channel
Experts warn that San Diego is not prepared for a major hurricane
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As Florida deals with the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Ian, local experts warn that San Diego is likely to face increasingly intense storms in the future. They also strongly urge improving the region's storm infrastructure. “What we’re finding is with the climate change impacts,...
NBC San Diego
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Portions of East County Including Borrego Springs, Julian
San Diegans who have been yearning for more fall-like weather can somewhat rejoice in knowing temperatures will begin to cool slightly into the weekend. Thursday morning will begin with patches of fog, mostly by the coast, but will gradually clear as the day progresses. The National Weather Service has lifted its heat advisory that warned residents of unseasonably warm temperatures earlier this week. Conditions will still be warm overall, but milder compared to Monday’s weather.
Power outage affects thousands in several communities in San Diego
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Power is out for thousands of San Diego Gas and Electric customers who experienced a power outage Tuesday morning due to an unplanned power outage, according to SDG&E's website. Power outages were reported across the county including Rolando, Lemon Grove, La Mesa and Bay...
kusi.com
Semi crashes into UPS Store causing major damage
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A semi crashed into UPS Store headquarters the morning of Oct. 4 at 2: 18 a.m. — no injuries were reported. The Perry electric semi truck driver was southbound on Pacific Heights Rd. when the vehicles breaks gave out going down the hill leading up to the UPS Store. The truck caused major damage, and the driver had to crawl out of the truck and go through a building window to extricate himself from the wreckage.
NBC San Diego
Power Outage Affects More Than 60K SDG&E Customers in San Diego
Tens of thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the San Diego area were without power Tuesday afternoon, according to the electric company's outage map. The unplanned outage affected more than 61,000 customers from the Balboa Park area to Lemon Grove, and even students on the San Diego State University campus, according to the SDG&E tracking tool and school officials. Other areas affected include Bay Terraces, Emerald Hills, Encanto, North Park, Spring Valley, City Heights, University Heights, Valencia Park and more.
NBC San Diego
How to Get a Free Headlamp in San Diego County for Fire Safety Month
In San Diego, we have seen how dangerous wildfires can be, especially amid recent heat waves. Knowing this, Lowe’s is honoring the first responders that put their lives on the frontline. In honor of Fire Safety Month, Lowe’s is giving away 100 free headlamps per store. This comes right...
Excessive heat with chance of showers, thunderstorms this week
Extreme heat will hit San Diego County before a cool down ahead this week.
Emergency work approved to begin to fix train tracks between San Diego and LA
Emergency construction was approved Monday to fix the railroad tracks between Irvine and San Diego, according to authorities.
San Diego County issues warning for Imperial Beach, Silver Strand shorelines
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County issued a warning for the Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines, advising residents that the water may contain sewage and be a health hazard, according to a news release Monday. According to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality, south...
cohaitungchi.com
12 of Our Favorite Hiking and Walking Trails in San Diego
San Diego’s canyons, forests, and mountains have seen a lot more love in the past year as record numbers of people sought refuge in the great outdoors. In this guide you’ll find six of our most popular hiking trails, and the less crowded but no less impressive alternatives you should explore next. In between, read up on hiking essentials, why you should leave no trace, and friendly biking tips to keep you safe (and keep the car honking to a minimum). Whether you’re pedaling or hoofi ng it, as a greenhorn or a seasoned ranger, San Diego’s best is waiting to be explored. Happy trails!
Nine Minors Injured in Possible Racing-Related Crash on Interstate 8
Nine minors were injured Monday, one critically, in a crash on westbound Interstate 8 in Del Cerro possibly caused by racing. The wreck took place about 3:30 p.m. just west of Lake Murray Boulevard, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported. Several victims were ejected onto the roadway during the crash,...
NBC San Diego
Average San Diego County Gas Price Breaks Record For Second Consecutive Day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose to a record Sunday for the second consecutive day, increasing eight-tenths of a cent to $6.392. The average price has risen 16 consecutive days and 29 of the past 30, increasing $1.17, including 6.2 cents...
kcrw.com
Not fixing damaged Amtrak line could bring problems to economy
This Friday, Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is suspending all service between Irvine and San Diego for emergency repairs in San Clemente. The year’s heavy rains and high surf severely impacted the track, which runs on the coastline. “The coast has been eroding for decades, so where you used to...
Power restored after thousands of SDG&E customers left without electricity
Power has been restored after more than 40,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in various communities faced a massive outage Tuesday morning.
sandiegoville.com
Spiny Lobster Season Is Upon Us! Here Are The Top San Diego Spots To Enjoy The California Delicacy
San Diego's spiny lobster season is upon us! This means the local delicacy will be available all over America's Finest City in the coming weeks. Here are our top picks for where to get spiny lobster around San Diego County. Every year from the Saturday before the first Wednesday in...
Another heat wave to hit San Diego
The county will be experiencing another heat wave as temperatures are expected to rise Saturday and peak Monday and Tuesday.
