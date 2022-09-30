ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

Low Clouds Expected to be Confined to San Diego Coast

Night and morning low cloud coverage was expected to be confined to the San Diego County coast after Sunday and warmer conditions were forecast for most of this week, the National Weather Service said. Showers and thunderstorms were forecast over the mountains and desert mountain slopes Sunday and Monday. Satellite...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Experts warn that San Diego is not prepared for a major hurricane

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As Florida deals with the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Ian, local experts warn that San Diego is likely to face increasingly intense storms in the future. They also strongly urge improving the region's storm infrastructure. “What we’re finding is with the climate change impacts,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Portions of East County Including Borrego Springs, Julian

San Diegans who have been yearning for more fall-like weather can somewhat rejoice in knowing temperatures will begin to cool slightly into the weekend. Thursday morning will begin with patches of fog, mostly by the coast, but will gradually clear as the day progresses. The National Weather Service has lifted its heat advisory that warned residents of unseasonably warm temperatures earlier this week. Conditions will still be warm overall, but milder compared to Monday’s weather.
JULIAN, CA
kusi.com

Semi crashes into UPS Store causing major damage

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A semi crashed into UPS Store headquarters the morning of Oct. 4 at 2: 18 a.m. — no injuries were reported. The Perry electric semi truck driver was southbound on Pacific Heights Rd. when the vehicles breaks gave out going down the hill leading up to the UPS Store. The truck caused major damage, and the driver had to crawl out of the truck and go through a building window to extricate himself from the wreckage.
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Inland
NBC San Diego

Power Outage Affects More Than 60K SDG&E Customers in San Diego

Tens of thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the San Diego area were without power Tuesday afternoon, according to the electric company's outage map. The unplanned outage affected more than 61,000 customers from the Balboa Park area to Lemon Grove, and even students on the San Diego State University campus, according to the SDG&E tracking tool and school officials. Other areas affected include Bay Terraces, Emerald Hills, Encanto, North Park, Spring Valley, City Heights, University Heights, Valencia Park and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

12 of Our Favorite Hiking and Walking Trails in San Diego

San Diego’s canyons, forests, and mountains have seen a lot more love in the past year as record numbers of people sought refuge in the great outdoors. In this guide you’ll find six of our most popular hiking trails, and the less crowded but no less impressive alternatives you should explore next. In between, read up on hiking essentials, why you should leave no trace, and friendly biking tips to keep you safe (and keep the car honking to a minimum). Whether you’re pedaling or hoofi ng it, as a greenhorn or a seasoned ranger, San Diego’s best is waiting to be explored. Happy trails!
SAN DIEGO, CA

