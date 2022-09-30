ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Gas Prices Jumped 18 Cents Per Gallon in One Week — Here’s Why

By Dawn Allcot
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQ4Oy_0iGvNeQf00

Just when we thought Americans were going to get some relief from high prices at the pump, Californians got hit hard with a jump. As of Sept. 30, California is paying an average of $6.29 — much higher than the national average of $3.79.

Winter Gas Prices: The Cold Weather Mix Will Save You Cash at the Pump
Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

Gas prices dropped below $4 in most states roughly two weeks prior, but drivers in California and Hawaii were still paying more than $5 a gallon. Now, California’s average has spiked to more than $6 per gallon, with an increase of 70 cents for the week of September 26, 2022. This includes a 16-cent jump between Thursday and Friday.

Why Are Prices Suddenly Rising?

Ed Hirs, an energy fellow at the University of Houston, told Los Angeles ABC affiliate KABC News that there are four major refineries offline in California. Three are having regular maintenance and one suffered what he called “an upset.” The gasoline is not making it to market.

California only produces roughly 1 million barrels of oil per day, which is not enough to satisfy the state’s fuel needs, so it imports oil from other states. This makes California vulnerable to emergency situations in other states, such as Hurricane Ian currently sweeping the southeast coast.

“It just costs money to redirect those cargos and that’s why everybody has jumped the price in California,” Hirs told ABC News.

Additionally, gas prices aren’t regulated in California, so when the price of fuel goes up for the suppliers and retailers like Shell, Exxon and Chevron, they can raise prices on customers, Hirs explained.

Unlike many other states, California drivers have not enjoyed a gas tax holiday in 2022. The state collects 68.15 cents per gallon, the highest rate in the country, according to Kiplinger.

Stimulus Updates: Mark These 11 Dates on Your Calendar Now
Food Stamps Schedule: When October 2022 CalFresh SNAP Benefits Disburse in California

Drivers with diesel vehicles, however, will enjoy some relief beginning Oct. 1, when the 3.9375% sales tax on diesel fuel will be suspended for one year.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : California Gas Prices Jumped 18 Cents Per Gallon in One Week — Here’s Why

Comments / 9

Alaska
4d ago

BS it jumped from $6.35 to $7.15 in Temecula CA chevron 91 octane in 4 days! Tell the GDam truth!

Reply
3
Related
NBC San Diego

How Are California Politicians Tackling High Gas Prices?

California's gas prices are rising again, but this time it's not part of a nationwide trend. Gov. Gavin Newsom's rebate and a sooner-than-expected switch to our cheaper winter blend could help, but they aren’t long-term solutions. "It just doesn't add up," said Gov. Newsom in a video posted online...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater

FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Why Are California Gas Prices Still Rising?

The stunning jump in gas prices continues with some places rising 20 cents a day. In California, refineries have struggled to meet recent demands even with lower oil prices. "Unfortunately, now that we're down to about 10 refineries that make California gasoline in the state, even one disruption can cause a very big price spike," said Severin Borenstein, a professor at UC Berkeley's HAAS School of Business. "And we've had more than one."
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Hawaii State
Local
California Traffic
J.R. Heimbigner

New program would give Californians hundreds each month

money in handPhoto by Photos of Money (Creative Commons) If you're feeling the pinch of inflation, here is some great news that will help your wallet: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0.In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Refineries#Stimulus#Food Stamps#California Gas Prices#Americans#Californians#The University Of Houston#Kabc News#Hurricane Ian
SFGate

The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths

At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Gov. Newsom has California switch early to winter-blend of fuel as gas prices cross $6

SACRAMENTO – With gas prices over $6 a gallon in California again, Gov. Gavin Newsom is directing state officials to make the switch to the winter blend of fuel early. As of Friday, AAA says the average price of a gallon of regular in California is $6.293. Newsom called out oil companies in a statement on Friday."We're not going to stand by while greedy oil companies fleece Californians," Newsom said. To try and bring prices down, Newsom said he directed the California Air Resources Board to have them transition to the winter-blend of gas already. The governor says this move brought down prices by 25 cents within two weeks when it was last implemented in 2012. Newsom also highlighted how his inflation relief checks, worth up to $1,050 for some people, are on the way. Nationally, gas prices are several dollars cheaper than California but are also starting to tick up. Experts say the tightening of supply and an increase in demand is to blame. 
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideClimate News

Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke

CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
CLEARLAKE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

California rent increase survey: Did your landlord break the law?

About 50% of San Francisco rental listings analyzed in a new study increased by more than the annual amount allowed under state law, as did 60% of listings across California. California law only allows rent to increase by 5% and the rate of inflation — but no more than 10% — following the passage of Assembly Bill 1482. The U.C. Berkeley Terner Center for Housing Innovation and TechEquity Collaborative found that about three-fifths of March-May listings across the state exceeded this cap, up from about...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
monovisions.com

Vintage: Oil derricks in California (1920s-1930s)

Offshore drilling began in California in 1896, when operators in the Summerland Oil Field in Santa Barbara County followed the field into the ocean by drilling from piers built out over the ocean. At least 187 offshore oil wells were drilled in the Summerland Field by 1902. A number of other coastal fields were extended offshore in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange counties, usually by directional drilling.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

What’s True — And What’s Not — in Ads for California Sports Betting Propositions

Odds are, one of the many ads for legalizing sports betting has snagged your attention, given their ubiquity on TV, websites and billboards across California. You’d be forgiven, though, for still not having a clear sense of what either of the initiatives do. Some of the ads don’t mention sports betting at all, potentially leaving Californians foggy on what exactly it is they’re being asked to decide.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Gas prices jump yet again, nearing record highs

For the 28th day in a row, gasoline prices have increased in Los Angeles. The 12.2 cent increase occurred overnight, bringing average prices close to record highs previously set in June -- now sitting at $6.38.The record, $6.46, was set on June 14, the last day of growth before a brief period of decline.However, prices have once again been on the upward trend, climbing $1.13 cents over the greater part of the last month, including the largest one-day jump since 2012, when average prices skyrocketed 15.3 cents on Thursday. Numbers increased throughout the Southland, with Orange County experiencing an average spike...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
200K+
Followers
14K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy