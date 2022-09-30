Read full article on original website
Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana
The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
Alaskan Seafood Guys bringing seafood to Billings
“We saw that we needed to do something a little different. When it comes to seafood, it can be very cool to people, but a lot of the time, it’s a little intimidating," explains Wanderaas.
Who the Heck Painted the Massive Mural of the Bison in Downtown Billings??
If you’ve driven N. 27th St south coming into downtown you can’t miss the giant bison mural on the side of Jake’s restaurant. It’s so ginormous that when I first arrived in Billings, I knew I had to find whoever painted this beauty. And this is...
Single and Reserved? The Best Bars in Billings for Introverts
Not everyone loves loud, crowded bars. I'm probably not the best person to write this article, because I'm:. Not single. I've been in a committed relationship for like 17 years. Not an introvert. While I like my space (who doesn't?), this profession is pretty much the complete opposite. I'm around...
Water board in Worden and Ballantine drilled and tested five wells in effort to bring drinkable tap water to area
WORDEN, Mont. - Residents in Worden and Ballantine haven't been able to drink their tap water for about three years because of nitrates in the water. The Worden Ballentine Yellowstone County Water and Sewer District dug five test wells as part of their effort to make the tap water drinkable again.
Cats available for adoption in Billings
Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.
LOOK: Montana Man Spots Rare Albino Deer on the Side of the Road
Though nowhere near the state with the highest deer population, Montana is home to over half a million of the hoofed mammals. Needless to say, seeing a deer in Montana is far from unusual. That said, the vast majority are brown. So while spotting a deer isn’t out of the ordinary, seeing a black or white deer is incredibly rare.
Montanans anxiously watching Ian's destruction
She booked the trip six months ago, never imagining she would end up vacationing in a really bad hurricane.
Billings Logan Suffering a Huge Staff Shortage and Long Lines
Traveling out of the Billings Logan International Airport (BIL) in the next few weeks might be a really rough process for many fliers. According to a press release from BIL, a staffing shortage is causing many issues for travelers, especially at the ticket counter and TSA security. Officials are urging fliers to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours before their flight just to ensure they don't miss it due to the delays.
Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you
In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
Car smashes into concrete barrier 24th and Grand
Billings Fire and police are on scene of a vehicle that smashed into a concrete barrier near the corner of 24th and Grand Avenue. Billings Fire tells Billings Beat the driver did not seem to be impaired and wet roads may have caused the loss of vehicle control. Another truck was also involved.
Evacuation warning issued after Montana train derailment spills 31,000 gallons of gasoline
BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — An evacuation warning is in place for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two fuel cars ruptured and leaked an estimated 31,000 gallons (117,000 liters) of gasoline, authorities said Saturday. BNSF Railway Co. said there were no injuries, and crews are working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. The derailment of the...
Emergency crews working to clear Montana train derailment
BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — An evacuation warning is in place for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two cars carrying petroleum ruptured and leaked. BNSF Railway Co. said Saturday there were no injuries in the derailment that occurred about half a mile east of the small town of Bridger and about 45 miles southwest of Billings. BNSF says crews are working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. About 15 cars derailed in all, four of them containing petroleum. BNSF says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
Train derails east of Bridger; 31,000 gallons of gas spill
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday and forced the closure of East Bridger Road at the railroad crossing and South River Road at the Rushwater Road intersection.
Class A state golf: Two first-time champions from Frenchtown and Livingston; Polson and Laurel earn team trophies
HAMILTON — Katie Lewis may be small in stature, but she cast a long shadow Saturday at the Hamilton Golf Club. The sophomore became the first golfer from Frenchtown to medal at the State A meet, winning by a whopping 17 strokes in rainy conditions. She finished a perfect 11-0 in tournaments this season.
Billings schools Superintendent Greg Upham announces retirement
Billings School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham announced to staff Friday morning that he is retiring at the end of the current school year.
House south of Billings completely destroyed by early morning fire
A house in the hills south of the Yellowstone River in Billings was completely destroyed by a fire early Saturday morning. Multiple reports said flames could be seen from miles.
New downtown Billings crosswalk aiming to improve safety for pedestrians
Montana avenue and 24th street in Billings is tough place to cross the street for pedestrians. A brand new cross walk that was unveiled today aims to change that.
Staffing shortages create long lines at Billings airport
Staffing shortages at airline ticket counters and TSA are creating long lines and recently caused some passengers to miss their flight.
New Billings Underpass Avenue project starts in 2023
A new construction project for Underpass Avenue in south central Billings, Montana, beginning in spring 2023, aims to improve traffic operations and safety at two intersections. The Underpass Avenue – Billings project will include the reconstruction of two intersections: 6 Street West and Underpass and State Avenue. Lisa Olmstead,...
