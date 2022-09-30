ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worden, MT

yourbigsky.com

Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana

The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
yourbigsky.com

Cats available for adoption in Billings

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.
Billings Logan Suffering a Huge Staff Shortage and Long Lines

Traveling out of the Billings Logan International Airport (BIL) in the next few weeks might be a really rough process for many fliers. According to a press release from BIL, a staffing shortage is causing many issues for travelers, especially at the ticket counter and TSA security. Officials are urging fliers to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours before their flight just to ensure they don't miss it due to the delays.
Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you

In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
Car smashes into concrete barrier 24th and Grand

Billings Fire and police are on scene of a vehicle that smashed into a concrete barrier near the corner of 24th and Grand Avenue. Billings Fire tells Billings Beat the driver did not seem to be impaired and wet roads may have caused the loss of vehicle control. Another truck was also involved.
Evacuation warning issued after Montana train derailment spills 31,000 gallons of gasoline

BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — An evacuation warning is in place for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two fuel cars ruptured and leaked an estimated 31,000 gallons (117,000 liters) of gasoline, authorities said Saturday. BNSF Railway Co. said there were no injuries, and crews are working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. The derailment of the...
Emergency crews working to clear Montana train derailment

BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — An evacuation warning is in place for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two cars carrying petroleum ruptured and leaked. BNSF Railway Co. said Saturday there were no injuries in the derailment that occurred about half a mile east of the small town of Bridger and about 45 miles southwest of Billings. BNSF says crews are working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. About 15 cars derailed in all, four of them containing petroleum. BNSF says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
New Billings Underpass Avenue project starts in 2023

A new construction project for Underpass Avenue in south central Billings, Montana, beginning in spring 2023, aims to improve traffic operations and safety at two intersections. The Underpass Avenue – Billings project will include the reconstruction of two intersections: 6 Street West and Underpass and State Avenue. Lisa Olmstead,...
