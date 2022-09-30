ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point University Athletics

Panthers Finish Up Play at Evie Odom Invitational

Norfolk, V.A. – After a long weather delay earlier in the tournament, the High Point women's golf team finally finished up play at the Evie Odom Invitational. The Panthers placed 15th overall in the tournament with a combined team score of 894. Sarah Kahn was the Panthers' top performer ending the day +10 with a final score of 220.
Panthers Finish 15th at Louisville Classic, El Gharrisi Places 19th Individually

LOUISVILLE, K.Y. -- The High Point University men's cross-country team finished 15th as a team with a score of 409 at the Louisville Classic in Louisville, Kentucky (October 1st). The meet was won by Grand Valley State, the No. 3-ranked team nationally in NCAA DII. Othmane El Gharissi was the top Panther finisher placing 19th overall with a time of 24:01.0 for the 8k course. The time was a personal best for El Gharissi at an 8K distance in his young Panther career as he shaved off 1:46 from his prior personal best at the NCAA DI level. El Gharissi surged from 70th at the 2.1k split and 41st at the 3.9k split to finish in the top 20.
High Point Falls in Clash with No. 10 Pitt

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point University volleyball team battled with No. 10 Pitt for four sets before eventually falling, 3-1. HPU was led offensively by Sydney Palazzolo with a double-double (12 kills, 15 digs) along with Dylan Maberry who chipped in 10 kills. Ally Van Eekeren passed out 26 assists and Jillian Ziemba posted 19 digs.
High Point Posts 3-1 Victory Over Charleston Southern

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point University volleyball team improved to 11-6 and 4-0 in Big South play with a 3-1 win over Charleston Southern. Sydney Palazzolo her second-straight match with double-digit kills and her fourth in five matches, putting away 19 winners. Site: Millis Center. Score: High...
