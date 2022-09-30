Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic wins title in Tel Aviv
Top seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia defeated No. 2 seed Marin Cilic of Croatia 6-3, 6-4 in an hour and 35 minutes Sunday to win the Tel Aviv Watergen Open in Israel. Djokovic did not lose a set in his first ATP tournament since winning Wimbledon. He became the first player this season to win on all three surfaces -- clay in Rome, grass at Wimbledon and hard court in Tel Aviv.
wtatennis.com
Krejcikova sweeps past Kontaveit in Tallinn for first title of season
After a singles title drought of over a year, Barbora Krejcikova is a singles champion once again on the Hologic WTA Tour. The No.7 seed from the Czech Republic dispatched No.1 seed and homeland hope Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-3 at the inaugural Tallinn Open on Sunday, winning her fourth career singles title and her first of the season.
ESPN
New-look Team USA wins fourth straight gold at FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup
SYDNEY -- A fair amount of uncertainty surrounded USA Basketball as they entered a new chapter of the post-Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi era. But in front of a crowd of 15,895 fans at the Sydney SuperDome -- most of whom were enthusiastically supporting Team China -- the new-look Team USA successfully reinforced the legacy that was built by those who came before them by winning a fourth consecutive World Cup gold and 11th overall behind a 83-61 victory over China in the final.
Charley Hull wins second LPGA Tour title at The Ascendant LPGA
English golfer Charley Hull fired a 7-under final-round 64 to hold off all challengers and secure her second career LPGA
Lauren Jackson ends Opals career on a high with basketball World Cup bronze
Lauren Jackson saved the best game of her Opals comeback for last, starring for Australia as they clinched World Cup bronze with a 95-65 defeat of Canada at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena. Jackson confirmed just hours before tip-off her Opals comeback would conclude after the World Cup, at which...
Charley Hull gives field the boot, wins 2022 Ascendant LPGA to end six year drought
Charley Hull had so much fun shooting a 7-under 64 on Friday that she did it again on Sunday. Tied after the first three rounds with Xiyu Lin, Hull made four birdies over her final seven holes to separate for a one-shot win at 18 under at the 2022 Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.
swishappeal.com
Team USA defeats China in 2022 FIBA World Cup final
The United States Women’s National Team is golden — again. Team USA has won the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Sydney, defeating China 83-61 to win its fourth consecutive gold medal in the competition. A’ja Wilson led the United States in scoring with 19 points, followed by Kelsey Plum with 17 and Jewell Loyd with 11. Li Yueru led China in both scoring (19) and rebounding (12).
Tennis-Britain's Norrie out of Japan Open with COVID as ATP Finals hopes take hit
Oct 2 (Reuters) - Briton Cameron Norrie's hopes of qualifying for November's ATP Finals took a hit after he was forced to pull out of this week's Japan Open due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Nobel panel to announce winner of medicine prize
STOCKHOLM (AP) — The winner, or winners, of the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine will be announced Monday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Among the researchers who may be honored this year are those who were instrumental in the development of the mRNA technology that went into COVID-19 vaccines, which saved millions of lives across the world. Last year’s recipients were David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch. The medicine prize kicks off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct. 10.
‘Unprecedented’ bird flu epidemic sees almost 50m birds culled across Europe
Poultry farmers from Arctic to Portugal reported 2,500 outbreaks in past year, with migrating birds taking avian flu to North America
ESPN
Team USA routs Canada to reach FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY -- Team USA wasn't pleased with how it played at times in its 33-point win Thursday over a gritty Serbia squad in the 2022 FIBA World Cup quarterfinals, no matter the final score. But in Friday's semifinal, the Americans didn't leave any ambiguity about how strong they're looking in...
BBC
The Ascendant LPGA: Charley Hull takes two-shot lead into third round
-11 C Hull (Eng); -9 A Thitikul (Tha), X Lin (Chn); -8 L Duncan (US); -7 J Korda (US), E Pedersen (Den), M Jutanugarn (Tha); -6 L Ko (NZ) Selected others: -3 G Hall (Eng); -1 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); E B Henderson (Can), S Meadow (NI); G Dryburgh (Sco)
golfmagic.com
Japan Golf Tour releases statement about LIV Golf Invitational Series
The Japan Golf Tour [JGTO] have released a statement about their stance on the LIV Golf Invitational Series, outlining they believe it would be "beneficial" to remain neutral at this moment in time. Greg Norman, the LIV Golf Tour chief executive, has previously stated his desire for golf's governing bodies...
GOLF・
BBC
The Ascendant LPGA: England's Charley Hull holds on to share of lead in Texas
-11 C Hull (Eng), X Lin (Chn); -10 C Boutier (Fra), L Ko (NZ); -9 M Szeryk (Can); -8 SY Ryu (Kor), M Jutanugarn (Tha), A Thitikul (Tha) Selected others:-2 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -1 S Meadow (NI); E G Hall (Eng);G Dryburgh (Sco) England's Charley Hull shares the lead...
microsoftnewskids.com
This Is Why Americans Say “Soccer” Instead of “Football”
A game by any other name... When I moved from Tbilisi, Georgia to California, one of the most difficult things I had to learn was to call football soccer. How can we all speak English and disagree on the name of the world's oldest sport? The 90-minute long game involves two goals, black and white checkered balls, goalies, and no hand use. This sport, of course, is soccer—or football as the majority of the rest of the world says. It's confusing that some countries call this sport "football" while Americans and a few other countries say "soccer," but apparently the British are mostly to blame. Football is one of 10 other words with very different meanings in England and America.
