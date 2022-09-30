ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic wins title in Tel Aviv

Top seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia defeated No. 2 seed Marin Cilic of Croatia 6-3, 6-4 in an hour and 35 minutes Sunday to win the Tel Aviv Watergen Open in Israel. Djokovic did not lose a set in his first ATP tournament since winning Wimbledon. He became the first player this season to win on all three surfaces -- clay in Rome, grass at Wimbledon and hard court in Tel Aviv.
Krejcikova sweeps past Kontaveit in Tallinn for first title of season

After a singles title drought of over a year, Barbora Krejcikova is a singles champion once again on the Hologic WTA Tour. The No.7 seed from the Czech Republic dispatched No.1 seed and homeland hope Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-3 at the inaugural Tallinn Open on Sunday, winning her fourth career singles title and her first of the season.
New-look Team USA wins fourth straight gold at FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup

SYDNEY -- A fair amount of uncertainty surrounded USA Basketball as they entered a new chapter of the post-Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi era. But in front of a crowd of 15,895 fans at the Sydney SuperDome -- most of whom were enthusiastically supporting Team China -- the new-look Team USA successfully reinforced the legacy that was built by those who came before them by winning a fourth consecutive World Cup gold and 11th overall behind a 83-61 victory over China in the final.
Team USA defeats China in 2022 FIBA World Cup final

The United States Women’s National Team is golden — again. Team USA has won the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Sydney, defeating China 83-61 to win its fourth consecutive gold medal in the competition. A’ja Wilson led the United States in scoring with 19 points, followed by Kelsey Plum with 17 and Jewell Loyd with 11. Li Yueru led China in both scoring (19) and rebounding (12).
Nobel panel to announce winner of medicine prize

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The winner, or winners, of the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine will be announced Monday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Among the researchers who may be honored this year are those who were instrumental in the development of the mRNA technology that went into COVID-19 vaccines, which saved millions of lives across the world. Last year’s recipients were David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch. The medicine prize kicks off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct. 10.
Japan Golf Tour releases statement about LIV Golf Invitational Series

The Japan Golf Tour [JGTO] have released a statement about their stance on the LIV Golf Invitational Series, outlining they believe it would be "beneficial" to remain neutral at this moment in time. Greg Norman, the LIV Golf Tour chief executive, has previously stated his desire for golf's governing bodies...
This Is Why Americans Say “Soccer” Instead of “Football”

A game by any other name... When I moved from Tbilisi, Georgia to California, one of the most difficult things I had to learn was to call football soccer. How can we all speak English and disagree on the name of the world's oldest sport? The 90-minute long game involves two goals, black and white checkered balls, goalies, and no hand use. This sport, of course, is soccer—or football as the majority of the rest of the world says. It's confusing that some countries call this sport "football" while Americans and a few other countries say "soccer," but apparently the British are mostly to blame. Football is one of 10 other words with very different meanings in England and America.
