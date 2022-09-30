Read full article on original website
Related
The dark web down under: what’s driving the rise and rise of NZ’s ‘Tor Market’ for illegal drugs?
New Zealand is generally proud of being a world leader, but there’s one claim that might not be universally admired: being home to the longest running English-language market for illegal drugs on the so-called “darknet”. Known as “Tor Market”, it has been active since March 2018 and has outlived several larger and better known operations such as “Dream Market”, “Hydra Market” and “Empire”. The longevity of Tor Market is surprising, given so many darknet drug markets have only lasted relatively briefly. That doesn’t mean you’ll be able to find it easily. The darknet is an encrypted portion of the internet not indexed...
physiciansweekly.com
Amoxicillin-clavulanate Induced DRESS Syndrome
Drug response with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS), often known as DRESS syndrome, is a severe drug-induced hypersensitivity reaction that can result in death in as many as ten percent of patients. Here, a very unusual case of DRESS syndrome brought on by amoxicillin-clavulanate, which presented itself at first as red man syndrome, is reported. The infusion of vancomycin into a 32-year-old man who presented with flu-like symptoms and a maculopapular rash on his trunk and face raised concerns that he might have Red Man Syndrome. He had been on amoxicillin-clavulanate for a dental abscess and was now on a course of systemic antibiotics (vancomycin, ceftriaxone, and metronidazole) for infective endocarditis. The exanthem worsened even after he stopped taking vancomycin, and it eventually covered more than 50% of his body. The DRESS syndrome was considered because of the presence of eosinophilia, hepatosplenomegaly, and acute kidney and liver injuries. Systemic glucocorticoids were started, and antibiotics were stopped. Interface dermatitis with eosinophilic infiltrates was discovered on punch biopsy, and a high RegiSCAR score confirmed the diagnosis of DRESS. It was determined that amoxicillin-clavulanate was the most likely drug that caused the patient’s reaction based on the patient’s history of hypersensitivity and the timing of the exposure.
physiciansweekly.com
Can Serum HE4 Support Decision to Refer an Ovarian Mass Patient to an Oncology Hospital?
Since the bulk of human epididymis protein 4 (HE4) studies was conducted in oncology facilities, it is uncertain how useful serum HE4 is in guiding referral decisions in patients with an ovarian tumor. While ovarian cancer is uncommon at general hospitals, these facilities make the referral decision. Researchers evaluated the accuracy of HE4 in distinguishing benign or borderline from malignant tumors in patients presenting to general hospitals with an ovarian mass. Between 2017 and 2021, patients with an ovarian mass at 9 different community hospitals were prospectively enrolled. Preoperative measurements of HE4 and CA125 determined the risk of malignancy index (RMI). The histological analysis was used as the gold standard. There were a total of 316 individuals, 195 of whom had a benign ovarian tumor, 39 had borderline growth, and 82 had a malignant one. Most effective was HE4, with an AUC of 0.80 (95% CI 0.74-0.86), then RMI (0.71 (95% CI 0.64-0.78), and finally CA125 (0.69 (95% CI 0.62-0.75)). The biomarkers’ effectiveness varied widely depending on the clinical situation. Using multiple HE4 cut-off values that vary with age outperformed using just 1. The number of appropriate referrals did not change; however, the number of patients incorrectly referred decreased by 32% after HE4 was added to RMI. Patients presenting to community hospitals with an ovarian tumor are better served by using HE4 than RMI for malignancy prediction. Just adding HE4 to the RMI made HE4 better than it was before. Though it may be better, HE4 is now being used to help decide which patients with ovarian masses should be sent to an oncology facility for further evaluation.
physiciansweekly.com
In Advanced Epithelial Ovarian Cancer Patients (AEOC), PCS Outcome and Treatment Plan Are Described
A multidisciplinary agreement was used to determine whether or not patients diagnosed with advanced epithelial ovarian cancer (AEOC) between October 2018 and October 2020 should receive primary chemotherapy salvage (PCS) or neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT). Patient factors (PF), surgical resectability scores (SRS), and surgical complexity scores (SCS) were prospectively recorded with data on unresectable stage IVb. To forecast the success of optimal (RD<1 cm) cytoreduction, an integrated predictive model (IPM) was created. The effectiveness of the IPM was analyzed retroactively. The Youden Index was used to decide on the thresholds. About 81 patients were treated with PCS, and 104 were given NACT out of a total of 185. When comparing PCS patients to NACT patients, the median PF and SRS and pre-operative SRS were (0 vs. 2, P<0.01), SRS (2 vs. 4, P<0.01), and pre-operative SCS (6 vs. 8.5, P=0.01). Patients with PCS had an 88% success rate for cytoreduction, with 34.5% experiencing postoperative sequelae of grades 3-4. A model was developed with 85% sensitivity, 75% specificity, and 85% accuracy to determine which patients with unresectable Stage IVb disease (PF more than 2, SRS more than 5, and SCS more than 9) would benefit most from NACT. The researchers found that 3 out of 10 patients with sub-optimal cytoreduction may have been better triaged to NACT using this methodology. When the same cutoffs were applied to an outcome of no gross residual illness (RD=0 mm), the sensitivity and specificity were 85% and 76%, respectively. High sensitivity and specificity for optimum cytoreduction with acceptable morbidity and no delay to adjuvant therapy were found in the 4-step IPM algorithm. After additional validation, this method could decide whether to refer patients to PCS or NACT.
IN THIS ARTICLE
physiciansweekly.com
The Human Resources Gap in Health: Moving Beyond Production to Proactive Recruitment
Human Resources for Health (HRH) are crucial to the success of any healthcare organization. The lack of HRH has been a major issue in the healthcare system for quite some time. Public healthcare facilities that are both well-staffed and freely available to the public are absolutely necessary. Researchers analyzed the public sector’s HRH production, availability, vacancies, measures taken to close the HRH gap from 2014-2015 to 2019-2020, and the best practices adopted by some State/UTs, to get a better idea of what’s going on. They relied on government-issued statistics and reports. Although there have been substantial increases in a teaching capacity and the number of HRH registered in recent years, this has not translated into an increase in the hiring of HRH in publicly funded institutions. The current shortages can be alleviated by implementing measures such as campus placement, guaranteed career progression, an efficient and transparent recruitment process, a modern and responsive HR management system, financial and non-financial incentives, and notification of vacant posts. A number of states have already taken proactive steps toward filling the vacancies, and their examples can serve as models for others. There is an urgent need to fill the open positions. It is also the responsibility of the states to approve the necessary positions in accordance with the guidelines. When authorizing positions for these cadres in the healthcare sector, keeping the ratio between different types of healthcare workers in mind is important. Having HRH available in the public sector in accordance with standards would help achieve Sustainable Development Goal 3, reduce individual out-of-pocket costs, and have significant societal and economic benefits.
physiciansweekly.com
Hypertrophic and Keloidal Scars Can Be Treated with Needles, Lasers, And Meso-Botox
Dermatology clinics see a lot of patients with various types of scars, including atrophic scars, hypertrophic scars, and keloidal scars. A scar treatment plan should take a holistic approach, consider the patient’s unique characteristics, and likely involve a combination of therapies. Combining several types of therapy and going through multiple treatment sessions is often required in order to achieve the best results with scars. Research into scars is always a hot topic in the medical and dermatological communities. Based on expert opinion, this topic may be really useful and interesting for dermatologists and all physicians of various specialties or subspecialties who manage and treat various kinds of scars, including hypertrophic scars and keloids, so researchers searched all the databases to find the most relevant and the newest studies related to this topic and wrote this review. This research led them to the conclusion that a variety of procedures involving needling, lasers, particularly pulsed dye laser (PDL) and carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, and MesoBotox (micro-injection of botulinum toxin), are highly promising therapeutic options for hypertrophic and keloidal scars, and that a combination of these therapies results in greater efficacy and fewer side effects in the field of scar management.
physiciansweekly.com
NT-proBNP Sequential Evaluation in HF: Vericiguat Efficacy & Clinical Outcomes
It is yet uncertain how vericiguat will affect sequential levels of N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) or how this might affect clinical consequences. Researchers in this study looked at how changes in NT-proBNP correlated with the primary outcome (cardiovascular mortality or heart failure hospitalization) and how vericiguat affected those changes. The levels of NT-proBNP were assessed in 4,805 out of 5,050 patients at baseline, 16, 32, 48, and 96 weeks. A correlation analysis was performed between the NT-proBNP change at week 16 and the primary outcome. Joint modeling and mediation analysis were used to evaluate the association between NT-proBNP alterations and the primary outcome by treatment group. Both groups’ NT-proBNP levels decreased significantly and persistently after therapy. After 16 weeks, vericiguat was associated with a greater reduction in NT-proBNP levels than placebo (any reduction: decreased (OR [95% CI]: 1.45 [95% CI: 1.28-1.65]; P<0.001; ≥50%) (OR [95% CI]: 1.27 [95% CI: 1.10-1.47]; P=0.001) and increased (OR [95% CI]: 0.68 [95% CI: 0.59-0.78]; P<0.001; increased ≥20% OR: 0.68 [95% CI: 0.59-0.78]; P<0.001; ≥50% increase: OR: 0.70 [95% CI: 0.59-0.82]; P<0.001). The average level of mediation of the composite outcome related to NT-proBNP was 45%; the treatment effect related to serial NT-proBNP on the primary composite outcome was HR: 0.96 (95% CI: 0.95-0.99) at week 16 and HR: 0.90 (95% CI: 0.85-0.96) at week 48. The levels of NT-proBNP were considerably lower in vericiguat-treated patients with deteriorating HFrEF compared to placebo. According to the data, this modification was linked to a small relative improvement in the primary outcome (cardiovascular mortality or heart failure hospitalization). The Vericiguat International Congestive Heart Failure Trial.
physiciansweekly.com
BRCA-Mutated and Homologous Recombination Deficient Ovarian Cancer Treated with Olaparib
For patients with BRCA1/BRCA2-mutated (BRCAm), platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer (PSROC), and 2 prior lines of platinum-based chemotherapy, the SOLO3 phase III trial found that treatment with olaparib significantly improved objective response rates (ORRs) and progression-free survival (PFS) compared to non-platinum chemotherapy. The LIGHT study prospectively assessed the efficacy of olaparib treatment in patients with PSROC and known BRCAm and homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) status. Patients with PSROC and greater than or equal to 1 prior course of platinum-based chemotherapy were divided into cohorts in this phase II open-label multicenter research based on whether their tumors tested positive for the heritable mutations in the cyclin-dependent kinase oncogene or not. An ORR, as determined by investigators, was the primary outcome. Disease control rate (DCR) and PFS were used as secondary objectives. Investigators used the Myriad BRACAnalysis CDx and myChoice HRD assays to look at the mutational landscape of the malignancies, with HRD-positive tumors being those with a genomic instability score of greater than or equal to 42. A total of 271 individuals who were enrolled got olaparib, and 270 of them were included in the analysis of effectiveness. When the data stopped being collected, the ORRs for patients in the gBRCAm, sBRCAm, HRD-positive, and HRD-negative groups were 69.3%, 64.0%, 29.4%, and 10.1%, respectively. For the 4 groups studied, the DCRs were 96.0%, 100.0%, 79.4%, and 75.3%. 11.0, 10.8, 7.2, and 5.4 months were the respective median PFS values. Nausea, lethargy, vomiting, anemia, constipation, diarrhea, and decreased appetite were the most prevalent treatment-emergent side effects (20%). There was efficacy for olaparib therapy in all groups. BRCAm cohorts showed the highest efficacy irrespective of gBRCAm/sBRCAm status. The HRD-positive cohorts performed better than the HRD-negative cohorts for patients lacking a BRCAm. The safety concerns were similar to those shown in earlier olaparib research.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
physiciansweekly.com
Adjuvant Therapy for Stage II and III Uterine Leiomyosarcoma
When it comes to uterine leiomyosarcoma (uLMS), the best adjuvant treatment has yet to be determined. Researchers assessed the frequency with which stage II and III uLMS had adjuvant chemotherapy and radiation therapy, and they investigated whether or not such treatment was associated with improved survival. It was determined whether patients with stage II or III uLMS who were treated between 2004 and 2016 were included in the National Cancer Database. Adjuvant radiation treatment and chemotherapy use factors were estimated using multivariate regression models. An inverse probability of treatment weighted (IPTW) propensity score technique was used to examine the effect of chemotherapy on all-cause mortality, with the receipt of radiation therapy adjusting the outcome model for observed confounders. To assess radiation therapy’s effect on overall mortality, investigators once again used the IPTW propensity score approach after controlling for the use of adjuvant chemotherapy. Around 890 people were found to be patients. The percentage of patients receiving adjuvant chemotherapy rose from 62.2% in 2010 to 70.4% in 2016, whereas the percentage receiving radiation treatment fell from 26.7% in 2010 to 10.4% in 2016. Radiation therapy was less standard for patients with stage III illnesses than for those with stage II diseases. Among patients with stage III disease, those who received chemotherapy had a 30% lower risk of all-cause mortality after propensity score weighting (HR 0.70, 95% CI 0.45-0.98), but those with stage II disease saw no change in mortality (HR 0.93, 95% CI 0.70-1.20). Compared to patients without radiation therapy, those with stage II tumors had a 26% lower risk of mortality (HR 0.74; 95% CI, 0.53-0.99), and those with stage III disease had a 57% lower risk of mortality (HR 0.43; 95% CI, 0.18-0.99). Chemotherapy is being used, and radiation therapy is decreasing for women with stage II-III uLMS. There is a correlation between the use of adjuvant chemotherapy and decreased survival in stage II patients, but no correlation between the use of radiation therapy and survival in stage III patients.
physiciansweekly.com
The Laparoscopic Approach to TAP Blocks Is a Useful and Effective Alternative to US Guided TAP Blocks
The goal of this study was to compare the efficacy of an ultrasound-guided block (US-Tap) and laparoscopically-guided transversus abdominis plane block (Lap-Tap) with liposomal bupivacaine in the treatment of postoperative pain in gynecological cancer patients undergoing robotic surgery. Patients were randomly assigned to 1 of 2 groups in this prospective randomized controlled trial: Cohort 1 received a US-Tap of liposomal bupivacaine before the procedure, while Cohort 2 had a Lap-Tap of the same drug under laparoscopic visualization. In the first 3 days following surgery, primary outcomes included pain scores and total opioid use measured in Oral Morphine Equivalents (OME). Both patient-reported pain intensity and the requirement for oral narcotics following surgery were considered secondary outcomes. When comparing the first 24 hours of oral narcotic use between the Lap-Tap and US-Tap groups, there was a significant increase in the US-Tap group. The US-Tap group averaged 12.69 ± 12.94, P=0.018, while the Lap-Tap group averaged 6.73±8.22 OME. The increase was the same as taking an extra Hydrocodone-Acetaminophen 7.5 mg/325 mg tablet within the 1st 24 hours following surgery. In contrast, there was little difference between the 2 groups regarding the total amount of oral narcotics used over the 1st 72 hours Lap-Tap mean equals 21.73 ± 19.83 OME, US-Tap mean equals 32.50±29.47, P=0.062 OME. Finally, after 24 hours, 48 hours, and 72 hours, there was no discernible difference in pleasure or discomfort between the US-Tap and Lap-Tap groups. When it comes to postoperative analgesia in the 1st 72 hours after robotic-assisted gynecologic cancer surgery, Lap-Taps are on par with US-Taps.
physiciansweekly.com
Hypnotics Use Among Women with Cervical Cancer
Studies have shown that survivors of cervical cancer often have trouble sleeping. But there isn’t a lot of data on hypnotics’ effectiveness. Researchers looked for indicators of long-term hypnotic usage to determine if women with cervical cancer are more likely to use the drug. This register-based cohort study monitored 4,264 women diagnosed with cervical cancer between 1997 and 2013 and 36,632 women who did not have cancer, until 2016. More than 3 prescriptions with no more than 3 months in between were considered prolonged usage of hypnotics. Females with early-stage and late-stage cervical cancer had their data analyzed independently using Cox proportional hazards regression models and multistate Markov models. First-time hypnotic usage was significantly higher among women with cervical cancer compared to those without cancer during the 1st year following diagnosis (HRlocalized 4.4, 95% CI 3.9-5.1; HRadvanced 8.9, 95% CI 7.5-10.6), and this trend persisted for at least 5 years. Long-term hypnotic usage was significantly higher among women with cervical cancer than among women without cancer 1 year following diagnosis, with rates ranging from 1.4% to 4.7% higher depending on disease stage and age. Increased age, lower levels of education, prior use of antidepressants or anxiolytics, and more severe disease all increased the likelihood that hypnotics would be used for an extended period of time. A higher proportion of women with cervical cancer also report using hypnotics for extended periods of time. Although most patients begin hypnotic medication within the first year following a cancer diagnosis, the rate of initial use continues to rise for up to 5 years after diagnosis.
physiciansweekly.com
Predictive Biomarker for Ovarian Cancer Patients with Advanced Primary High-Grade Serous Disease
High-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC) is the most frequent subtype of ovarian cancer and is associated with high mortality rates. The surgical outcome is one of the most important prognostic variables. There are no valid biomarkers to identify which patients may benefit from a primary debulking technique. Researchers intended to find and evaluate a predictor panel for the surgical outcome of a residual tumor mass after first-line debulking surgery. Firstly, “in silico” examination of publicly available datasets found 200 genes as predictors for surgical outcomes. The top selected genes were then validated using the innovative Nanostring approach, which was employed for this research purpose for the first time. Around 225 primary ovarian cancer patients with fully annotated clinical data and a complete debulking rate of 60% were obtained for a clinical cohort. The 14 best-rated genes were subsequently validated through the cohort, employing immunohistochemical testing. Lastly, the researchers used this biomarker expression data to predict the presence of military carcinomatosis patterns. The nanostring analysis detected 37 genes differentially expressed between optimal and suboptimal debulked patients (P<0.05). The immunohistochemistry verified the top 14 genes, reaching an AUC Ø0.650. The analysis for the prediction of military carcinomatosis patterns produced an AUC of Ø0.797. The researchers’ investigation showed that tissue-based indicators were not able to accurately foretell the presence of a postoperative residual tumor. The surgical outcome of primary debulking for high-grade serous ovarian cancer patients is still largely determined by factors such as the expertise of the treating surgeon, the patient’s overall health, and the experience of the treating center.
physiciansweekly.com
Radiation therapy Patients with Heterogeneous Characteristics
During surgery, the surgeon and radiation oncologist can use the information gained from intraoperative frozen-section analysis to make more informed decisions about the extent of the margins they have removed. Intraoperative re-resection of positive margins to achieve negative margins is routinely performed for patients with locally recurrent rectal cancer undergoing surgery and intraoperative radiation therapy. The purpose of this research was to determine if the re-resection of positive margins discovered during intraoperative frozen-section analysis results in better oncological outcomes. This is a cohort study with a retrospective design. This research looked at data from a large, prospectively collected, multicenter database. Included in this study were all patients who underwent surgical resection for locally recurrent rectal cancer with intraoperative radiation therapy between 2000 and 2015. The outcomes of the initial R0 resection, the initial R1 converted to R0 after re-resection, and the initial R1 remaining R1 after re-resection were compared. The R2 group did not include resections with grossly positive margins. The primary endpoints were 5-year overall survival, recurrence-free survival, and local recurrence. A total of 267 patients were analyzed (n = 94 for initial R0 resection; n = 95 for initial R1 that became R0 after re-resection; n = 78 for initial R1 that remained R1). Overall survival ranged from 4.4 years for those with an initial resection of R0 to 2.7 years for those whose initial R1 was converted to R0 after re-resection and 2.9 years for those whose initial R1 remained R1 after re-resection (P=0.01). Initial R0 resection had a recurrence-free survival rate of 3.0 years, while initial R1 that was converted to R0 after re-resection and initial R1 that remained R1 after re-resection both had recurrences within 1.8 years (P≤0.01). Patients with R1 or R1 with re-resection had a similar overall survival rate to those with R0 or R0 (P=0.62). Surviving without a recurrence and not having a local recurrence was the same for both groups. The study was restricted to patients undergoing intraoperative radiation therapy, which resulted in a less representative sample of the general population. In patients with locally recurrent rectal cancer undergoing surgery and intraoperative radiation therapy, re-resection of microscopically positive margins to obtain R0 status does not appear to provide a significant survival advantage or prevent local re-recurrence.
physiciansweekly.com
Recurrent OGG in a Patient Having Orthodontic Treatment During Two Pregnancies
The purpose of this study was to describe the medical treatment of a recurrent case of oral granuloma gravidarum (OGG) and its subsequent follow-up. Poor oral hygiene and hormonal variables can lead to the development of OGG, a benign tumor that frequently occurs during pregnancy. Primary healthcare providers, such as doctors and nurses, must diagnose and treat it, with possible referral to a dentist. However, there is a substantial possibility of relapse with this lesion, which can lead to issues including bleeding gums, difficulty with oral hygiene, pain, and difficulty eating. A young woman in her early 20s sought care for an OGG that manifested in the same proximal maxillary gingival area during each of her pregnancies. The patient had this recurrent tumor form 4 times in 2 years, despite surgical excisions, and reported having trouble maintaining good dental hygiene due to orthodontic treatment. Preventing gingival inflammation and OGG recurrence calls for diligent oral hygiene and ongoing education from healthcare experts. Except in the presence of exacerbating conditions like orthodontic treatment and mouth breathing, this tumor typically disappears on its own after delivery. However, surgery may be necessary when OGG gets in the way of eating, speaking, and other essential oral functions, surgery may be required.
physiciansweekly.com
Primigravida Unscarred Uterine Rupture: Case series
The goal of this study was to report on a series of exceptionally rare incidents of uterine rupture that occurred in women who were pregnant for the first time. Primigravida women are supposed to have an unscarred uterus that is immune to the possibility of rupturing; nonetheless, the institute has seen 4 instances of uterine rupture in primigravida women over the past 3 years (2018-2021). In this case series, primigravida women suffering from preterm labor, obstructed labor, instrumental delivery, or abruptio placentae were the ones whose uterus ruptured. In the absence of previous surgery or multiparity, uterine rupture may go unnoticed, resulting in a delayed diagnosis, which can significantly increase the risk of mortality or morbidity. In all 4 cases, emergency laparotomies and cardiopulmonary resuscitation were required; 3 of the women had to have their uteruses reconstructed, while the 4th woman underwent a peripartum hysterectomy. Even in women who have never given birth before, a uterine rupture is a serious medical emergency that, if treated quickly, can result in significant morbidity and mortality. This is the case even in women who have never given birth before. If treatment is put off, there is a greater possibility that these events will occur.
physiciansweekly.com
Seriously Ill Patients’: Goals and Clinicians’ Perceptions
Patients with serious illnesses who have prioritized healthcare objectives and whose doctors are aware of them are probably in a better position to get the care that is goal-concordant. For a study, researchers sought to assess the percentage of critically sick patients whose clinicians properly perceive their priority healthcare objective and pinpoint the elements contributing to accurate perception.
physiciansweekly.com
High-Risk Colon Cancer Patients Benefit from Minimally Invasive Colectomy Despite Longer Operative Times
Traditional surgical dogma recommends quick open operations to “get them off the table” rather than more time-consuming, minimally invasive surgery for high-risk patients. Patients with high-risk colon cancer were randomly assigned to undergo a shorter open operation or a longer minimally invasive surgery. Research design: a retrospective cohort study with subsequent comparisons. Medical centers that were part of the national surgical database were the ones where the interventions took place. Patients with ASA class 3 or 4 colon cancer who underwent right or sigmoid colectomy between 2012 and 2017 were identified using the National Surgical Quality Improvement Program database. Roughly 30 days after surgery, patients in short open and the long minimally invasive groups were compared for their outcomes. There were 3,774 patients who had long minimally invasive right colectomy or short open right colitectomies (33% open, 67% minimally invasive surgery P<0.05), and 1,042 patients who had long minimally invasive sigmoid colitectomies or short open sigmoid colectomies (36% open, 64% minimally invasive surgery P<0.05). The study’s retrospective design and reliance on predetermined metrics for success both acted as constraints. The outcomes of high-risk patients undergoing colectomy for colon cancer were worse with shorter open procedures than with longer minimally invasive ones. High-risk patients need to have minimally invasive surgery that takes longer but is safer.
physiciansweekly.com
Medicaid Expansion vs. Non-Expansion State Changes in Early Stage Colon Cancer Patients
The law now covers preventive screenings, and the federal government helps pay for them by funding Medicaid expansion in states that opted in. It is unclear how the expansion of Medicaid affects the detection stage of colon cancer. This study aimed to examine whether there was a difference over time in the percentage of patients diagnosed with early-stage colon cancer between states that expanded Medicaid and states that did not. It is a cohort study that takes a snapshot of time. The National Cancer Database was used to analyze multicenter registry data (2006–2016). Newly diagnosed colon cancer patients in Medicaid expansion and non-expansion states in 2014 numbered 25,462. Researchers in this study compared the annual percentage of patients with stage I-II colon cancer to those with stage III-IV disease. There were a total of 10,289 patients were found in the states that participated in the expansion, and 15,173 were found in the states that did not. Individuals in each cohort were roughly the same age (median = 55) and gender (46.7% female). Patients in non-expansion states were more likely to be black (33.4% versus 24.0%), to live in a zip code with a median income of $38,000 (39.7% versus 28.2%), and to have lower levels of education (37.4% versus 28.2%). Expansion and non-expansion cohorts had similar percentages of patients with early-stage colon cancer in 2006. After 2014, the percentage of patients diagnosed with colon cancer at an early stage fell by 0.8% annually in non-expansion states and rose by 0.9% annually in expansion states (P<0.05). Using a propensity score, the absolute difference between the 2 groups in 2016 was 8.8% points (39.7 vs. 30.9, P<0.001). Information for the National Cancer Database comes exclusively from facilities recognized by the Commission on Cancer; it is not representative of the general population. Within expansion states, the percentage of patients diagnosed and treated for early-stage colon cancer at Commission on Cancer-accredited facilities increased after Medicaid expansion in 2014, while the percentage increased in non-expansion states. Patients in expansion states may have benefited from quicker diagnoses because of increased insurance coverage.
physiciansweekly.com
Laparoscopic Approach to Cervical Cancer (LACC) trial findings oppose ours
As shown by the Laparoscopic Approach to Cervical Cancer (LACC) trial, early-stage cervical carcinoma patients who undergo a minimally invasive (MIS) radical hysterectomy have poorer oncologic outcomes and a lower risk of progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) compared to those who undergo an open radical hysterectomy. Researchers aimed to compare the oncologic outcomes of MIS radical hysterectomy and OPEN radical hysterectomy at several centers. Patients diagnosed between January 2007 and December 2016 with cervical cancer stages IA1 (with lymphovascular space invasion) and IB1 were included in this retrospective cohort study that involved many institutions. Pre-treatment patients were not included. All types of squamous cell, adeno, and adenosquamous carcinomas were accounted for. Suitable statistical tests were employed. Investigators found 1,093 cases worthy of investigation, including 715 MIS (558 robotic [78%]) and 378. OPEN processes. Patients with tumors larger than 2 cm in the OPEN group were more likely to have taken adjuvant therapy, and there was higher evidence of disease in the hysterectomy specimen. The MIS group had a median follow-up of 38.5 months (range: 0.03-149.51), whereas the OPEN group had a median follow-up of 54.98 months (range: 0.03-145.20). There was no significant difference between the 3-year PFS rates of 87.9% (95% CI: 84.9-90.4%) and 89% (95% CI: 84.9-92%; P=0.6) between the 2 groups. According to the results of the multivariate analysis, the adjusted HR for recurrence/death was 0.70 (95% CI, 0.47-1.03; P=0.07). Rates of survival after 3 years were 95.8% (95% CI: 93.6-97.2%) and 96.6% (95% CI: 93.8-98.2%), respectively (P=0.8). A multivariate analysis found an adjusted hazard ratio (HR) for the death of 0.81 (95% CI, 0.43-1.52; P=0.5). This large-scale study found no difference in PFS or OS between MIS and OPEN radical hysterectomy for cervical cancer treatment.
physiciansweekly.com
Boosting Your Medical Practice’s Prior Authorization Success Rate
Many medical practices spend an excessive amount of time on prior authorization (PA), dedicating countless hours that could have been geared toward patient care instead to manually inputting data. According to the American Medical Association (AMA), this can result in delayed treatment, leading to negative clinical outcomes. Hoping to decrease the burden that PA puts on both physicians and patients, the AMA has been working to obtain a scaled-back, streamlined, automated PA process. However, this will take time.
Comments / 0