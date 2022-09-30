Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Harrison Bader on Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Aaron Hicks will replace Bader in center field and hit sixth. Bader started the past four games in the middle of the outfield for the Yankees.
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini batting seventh for Houston on Sunday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Mancini will start in left field on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Aledmys Diaz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mancini for 9.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Triston Casas taking seat Tuesday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays. The lefty-hitting Casas will move to the bench versus the Rays' southpaw. Eric Hosmer will replace Casas on first base and bat seventh. Hosmer has a...
numberfire.com
Marlins bench Nick Fortes on Tuesday evening
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Atlanta Falcons. Fortes will sit on the bench after Jacob Stallings was picked as Miami's starting catcher for Braxton Garrett. Per Baseball Savant on 167 batted balls this season, Fortes has accounted for a 6.6% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez grabbing seat for Twins on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. Ryan Jeffers will catch for Josh Winder and hit sixth. Sanchez started the last five games and went 0-for-15 with five walks and eight strikeouts. Jeffers has a...
numberfire.com
Cincinnati's Stuart Fairchild hitting fifth in Tuesday's lineup
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Fairchild will operate in left field after Jake Fraley was moved to right and Aristides Aquino was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Javier Assad, our models project Fairchild to score 11.0 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Darick Hall starting at first base for Philadelphia on Tuesday night
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Darick Hall is batting third in Tuesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Hall will man first base after Rhys Hoskins was rested in Houston against right-hander Justin Verlander. numberFire's models project Hall to score 10.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Curt Casali taking over catcher in Seattle's Tuesday Game 1 matchup
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is batting ninth in Tuesday's first game against the Detroit Tigers. Casali will catch on Tuesday evening after Cal Raleigh was rested at home against Tigers' southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez. numberFire's models project Casali to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
George Springer sitting for Blue Jays on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Springer will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bradley Zimmer starting in center field. Zimmer will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7...
numberfire.com
Jordan Luplow batting second for Arizona on Tuesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Luplow will start in left field on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Corbin Carroll returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Luplow for 9.5 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Miami's Brian Anderson hitting sixth on Tuesday
Miami Marlins utility-man Brian Anderson is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Anderson will man right field after Avisail Garcia was was chosen as Miami's designated hitter, Jesus Sanchez was moved to left field, and JJ Bleday was benched. In a matchup against Atlanta's Jake Odorizzi, our models...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Eric Haase hitting sixth in Tuesday's Game 1 lineup
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is starting in Tuesday's first game against the Seattle Mariners. Haase will operate behind the plate after Tucker Barnhart was rested on the road. In a matchup versus Seattle's right-hander Chris Flexen, our models project Haase to score 11.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Tigers starting Jeimer Candelario at third base in Tuesday's first game against Mariners
Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario is batting seventh in Tuesday's first contest against the Seattle Mariners. Candelario will operate third base after Kody Clemens was benched in Seattle against right-hander Chris Flexen. numberFire's models project Candelario to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Reds position Chuckie Robinson behind the plate on Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Chuckie Robinson is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Robinson will take over the catching position after Austin Romine was benched in Cincinnati. numberFire's models project Robinson to score 5.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Kolten Wong batting third in Milwaukee's Tuesday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong is starting in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamomdbacks. Wong will operate second base after Luis Urias was moved to shortstop and Willy Adames was given the night off. In a matchup versus right-hander Zac Gallen, our models project Wong to score 10.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs catching for Philadelphia on Tuesday night
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Stubbs will operate behind the plate after J.T. Realmuto was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Justin Verlander, our models project Stubbs to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Otto Lopez batting eighth for Toronto on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Otto Lopez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Lopez will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. Bo Bichette moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lopez for 6.2 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Mike Siani starting in center field for Reds on Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Mike Siani is batting seventh in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Siani will patrol center field after TJ Frield was given a breather at home. In a matchup against Javier Assad, our models project Siani to score 5.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber receives Tuesday off
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Schwarber will rest on the road after Matt Vierling was picked as Philadelphia's left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 378 batted balls this season, Schwarber has recorded a 20.1% barrel rate and a .376 expected...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's J.T. Realmuto resting on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Realmuto will sit on the bench after Garrett Stubbs was named Tuesday's catcher for Ranger Suarez. Per Baseball Savant on 389 batted balls this season, Realmuto has recorded a 11.3% barrel rate and a .351...
