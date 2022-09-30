Read full article on original website
4d ago
East New York is one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in NYC. I wouldn’t want to live there for free.
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant ShipYana BostongirlManhattan, NY
How-To: Farm Cannabis In NY using a Multi-Stage Micro-GroweryFarmer BobCatNew York City, NY
4 Diverse NYC Museums You Can Visit for FreeAlissa LyonsNew York City, NY
New York Plans to Relocate 'Tent City' Due to Flooding Concernsjustpene50New York City, NY
norwoodnews.org
Permits Filed For 4829 White Plains Road In Wakefield, The Bronx
Building Applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings for a new, 4-story residential building located at 4829 White Plains Road in the Wakefield section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located at the intersection of East 243rd Street and White Plains Road, the lot is one block...
New York YIMBY
Mayor Eric Adams Announces $23M Investment to Enhance Open Spaces at NYCHA Housing Projects
New York City mayor Eric Adams recently announced a $23 million pilot program to enhance access to public open spaces, playgrounds, and parks at six NYCHA housing developments. The project includes three developments in Queens, two developments in The Bronx, and one development in Brooklyn. A ribbon cutting ceremony was...
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 597 Marcy Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 597 Marcy Avenue, a six-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Nuan Design and developed by Moses Karpen under the Marcy Vernon LLC, the structure yields 20 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $62,675 to $187,330.
Fight to save Brooklyn Botanical Garden possibly coming to an end
After fighting for nearly a half-decade, the fight to save the Brooklyn Botanical Garden may soon be coming to an end.
Free technology classes offered for older New Yorkers
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report surveying hundreds of older New Yorkers who live in public housing shows access to tablets with free technology classes not only combats social isolation and loneliness but also depression. Jean Dublin, 69, lives at the Woodson Houses in Brownsville and says she feels like a kid again. It’s […]
These Applications Are Open In October For NYC Civil Service Exams
The September application schedule for civil service tests has been made public by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). GDS Stand at Civil Service Live.Image by gdsteam From Flickr.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Double-ribbon opening for The Brooklyn Hospital Center Emergency Room and Cancer Center Completions
Editors’ Note: As Downtown Brooklyn has weathered Covid and built an infrastructure for its brighter future, one of its most historic treasures, The Brooklyn Hospital Center, has taken a lead role in revival. It was Brooklyn’s first hospital and a leading force when Brooklyn was still an Independent city. Its nursing school trained Walt Whitman when the radical poet, and onetime editor of the Brooklyn Daily Eagle decided to volunteer to serve in the medical corps of the Union Army. It was the birthplace of countless, notable sons and daughters of Brooklyn, not the least of which was Dr. Anthony Fauci. We salute the notable celebration — a double ribbon cutting — of this symbol of the rebirth of Downtown Brooklyn in the new century.
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!
New York's so-called tent city --NY Mayor's Office. As the buses of migrants keep arriving in the big apple, the city has been forced to think outside the box to find suitable housing.
New planning process underway at Kingsbridge Armory
KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — For decades, there have been some big ideas in the works for the Kingsbridge Armory in the Bronx. From a major ice skating complex to a shopping mall, many plans for the 180,000-square-foot building have been discussed. Some neighbors are working to make sure the community will continue to have a say […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Casino expansion for New York City area moves forward
New York gambling regulators on Monday named officials to a board to oversee siting for casinos in the New York City metropolitan area as the state seeks to expand commercial gaming halls to a lucrative market beyond upstate communities. The Gaming Commission named former New York City Housing Commissioner Vicki...
Changing course, mayor relocates Bronx ‘tent city’ to Randall’s Island
View from a helicopter to Randall's Island and the East River, along with the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge and Hell Gate Bridge. “This new location is less prone to flooding, is closer to public transportation, and will provide temporary respite to 500 asylum seekers,” the mayor says. [ more › ]
NBC New York
What to Know About NYC Heat Laws
Love the sound of hissing radiators and knocking pipes in your New York City building? We've got great news. Heat season, the time of year when landlords are legally required to provide heat to tenants, kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 1, and runs through the end of May. For the...
Rent increases for rent-stabilized NYC apartments in effect
NEW YORK -- Rent increases for more than 2 million New Yorkers living in rent-stabilized apartments are now in effect.People who renew leases now through Sept. 30, 2023, could see an increase of 3.25% on one-year leases and 5% on two-year leases.It's the biggest hike in nearly a decade.READ MORE: NYC Rent Guidelines Board votes to increase rents of rent-stabilized apartmentsThe city's Rent Guidelines Board voted for the increases in June after rent hikes were paused or kept low for two years because of the pandemic.
New York City to relocate relief center for migrants to Randall's Island amid flooding concerns
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is planning relocate the humanitarian relief center for asylum seekers to Randall's Island in response to backlash and flooding concerns at the Orchard Beach location.
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYC
Have you done a closet clearout, and need somewhere to put all those old clothes?. If you live in NYC, here's how you can get rid of your unwanted clothes. Here's where you can sell your old clothes to get money for news ones:
“I’m So Tired of This Place” — For Residents of the Skyline, the Priority is to Leave
The conversion of the shuttered Skyline Hotel into a temporary shelter has long been at the center of conversations around the city’s care of homeless New Yorkers. Disliked by some Hell Kitchen locals because of security concerns and supported by others as a needed resource in New York’s housing crisis, the 10th Avenue shelter has […] The post “I’m So Tired of This Place” — For Residents of the Skyline, the Priority is to Leave appeared first on W42ST.
Hold on tight: How NYC and state must prepare for the possible implosion of commercial real-estate values
As those who got used to working from home refuse to return five days a week — and businesses shed the expensive Manhattan footprints giving every employee a desk — the value of America’s costliest real estate is likely to crater. That means that commercial property tax collections, which account for a fifth of all municipal revenue, may soon crater, too. New York has two choices: Wait for ...
WKTV
New York is getting $1 billion in federal funding to support LIHEAP
NEW YORK, N.Y. – As part of the recently passed temporary budget bill, New York is getting $1 billion in federal funding to support the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said when funds ran out for this program, it put more than...
nypressnews.com
Goodwill launches new website for online thrifting
NEW YORK — In this tight economy, everyone is felling the squeeze on our budgets. Thrifting is a great way to save money and shop sustainably. Now there’s a new way tp bargain hunt online. GoodWillFinds.com launches Tuesday. It’s a new secondhand marketplace for finding treasures, so you...
Hundreds more MTA buses to be equipped with cameras to catch lane violators
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Hundreds more MTA buses will soon be equipped with automated cameras to catch drivers violating bus lane rules throughout New York City. By the end of 2022, automated bus lane enforcement (ABLE) cameras will be installed on 300 additional buses across nine different routes in Staten Island, the Bronx, Queens and […]
Comments / 11