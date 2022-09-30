Read full article on original website
Tavern-Style Pizza Recipe
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. Make the dough: In a small bowl, add the yeast to 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons|275 ml water heated to 115°F. Give it a stir with your finger and let sit until foamy, about 10 minutes. Place the flour in...
America's most famous French chef on the 'Art of the Chicken' and a life well lived
"Proust had his madeleine, I have chicken," writes Jacques Pépin at the start of his new memoir. Pépin, who has been cooking since he was 13, says no ingredient brings him more joy than chicken. Except — perhaps — the egg. "As a chef, I stand...
Giada De Laurentiis' Trendy Pasta-Turned-Pizza Is Igniting Taste Buds
Pasta and pizza: two iconic Italian-born dishes that have made their way onto restaurant menus and into home kitchens for generations. For a number of reasons, they are often considered among the top favorite foods in the world, according to TasteAtlas and YouGov. The recipes for these classic creations can range from minimalistic to over-the-top, but regardless of the final product, they are undoubtedly delicious staples of Italian cooking.
Instagram Is Loving Giada De Laurentiis' Italian Take On Iced Coffee
No matter where you are in the world or what season it is, you will always find iced coffee. While the love for iced coffee is universal, the icy drink takes different forms around the globe. Portugal adds lemon, mint, and a cheeky shot of rum to its mazagran iced coffee, Brazil adds a can of cola and chocolate milk to its mocha cola, Indonesia uses a mixture of avocado and condensed milk in es alpukat kopi, Cubans add milk and cinnamon to their iced cafe con leche, and the Greeks enjoy frappes made from instant coffee powder (via Homegrounds).
hotelnewsme.com
Kempinski Hotel Mall Of The Emirates Welcomes Michelin Star Chef Diego Gallegos As He Brings The Best Of Spanish Cuisine At Salero Tapas & Bodega
Descending from the breathtaking city of Málaga, Spain, this October, Michelin starred Chef Diego Gallegos is set impress guests with his unique gastronomic creations in collaboration with Salero Tapas & Bodega, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates. With a specially curated set menu available only from October 3rd – 8th, guests are promised an exquisite dining experience reflecting the best of Spanish tradition and heritage.
Pudding or breakfast? Thomasina Miers’ recipe for baked blackcurrant jam croissants and custard
Torrijas are the Spanish equivalent of eggy bread. Earlier this year, while in Madrid, I had a version that used croissants instead of bread. The heady combination of buttery pastry, baked until caramelised and sticky and filled with a velvety custard, had me reeling. It was a great start to the weekend with coffee. Here I have scented the custard with orange peel and cardamom, and added spoonfuls of blackcurrant jam for pleasing bursts of colour and acidity.
KATU.com
Spanish Style Garlic Shrimp with Chef Felipe Donnelly
We celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a delicious recipe from chef and restaurant owner, Felipe Donnelly. In a pan, add the butter, oil, garlic, cayenne, and paprika. Let it heat up and the add the shrimp. Cover the shrimp in the oil mix and cook for about 5 to 7 min until fully cooked.
Why Tom Colicchio Roasted A 3-Star Michelin Restaurant
The history of the Michelin guide is an unexpected one. It was created in the 1900s by Andre and Edouard Michelin of the Michelin tire company as a way to increase automobile sales, per the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. The printed guides included maps to each of the eateries with a guide to help drivers maintain their tires along the way. According to Michelin, several requirements are in place for restaurant owners that dream of landing a star. They must use quality products, become master chefs that implement great flavor techniques, add a unique personality to each dish, provide suitable value for money, and serve consistent food.
