Read full article on original website
Related
crossroadstoday.com
Arizona abortion rights backers sue to overturn old ban
PHOENIX (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights on Tuesday sued to block an old Arizona law that criminalizes nearly all abortions, arguing that laws passed by the state Legislature after 1973’s Roe v. Wade decision should take precedence and abortions should be allowed until 15 weeks into a pregnancy.
crossroadstoday.com
Abortion rights a key issue in Arizona attorney general race
PHOENIX (AP) — Abortion is the top issue in the Arizona attorney general election pitting Republican Abraham Hamadeh against Democrat Kris Mayes. Hamadeh, a former Maricopa County prosecutor and intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, promises to uphold Arizona’s longstanding ban on abortion if elected in November. He is endorsed by former President Donald Trump for the Nov. 8 contest.
crossroadstoday.com
Oklahoma governor urges action on anti-transgender medicine
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday targeting medical treatments for transgender youth and called on the GOP-controlled Legislature to impose a statewide ban when it returns in February. The bill signed by the first-term Republican, who is up for reelection next month, authorizes...
crossroadstoday.com
Governor Abbott announces John Scott as new Chief of School Safety and Security
AUSTIN, Texas – On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott announced John P. Scott as the new Chief of School Safety and Security within the Texas Education Agency (TEA), beginning on Monday, Oct. 3. After the fatal shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Governor Abbott directed the TEA to create...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crossroadstoday.com
Governor Abbott issues statement on loss of Texas National Guard soldier
AUSTIN, Texas – On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass, Texas. “Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.”
crossroadstoday.com
Flint water crisis charges dropped for 7 former officials
A Michigan judge threw out felony charges Tuesday against seven people in the Flint water scandal, including two former state health officials blamed for deaths from Legionnaires’ disease. The dismissal was significant but not a complete surprise after the Michigan Supreme Court in June said a different judge acting...
crossroadstoday.com
Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester’s unmasking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. In a Facebook post Monday, Columbia Police said 54-year-old...
crossroadstoday.com
Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
NEW YORK (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, announced Tuesday it would open a semiconductor plant in upstate New York, promising a long-term investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. The company was lured...
RELATED PEOPLE
crossroadstoday.com
Texas extends emergency SNAP benefits for October 2022
AUSTIN, Texas – On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has provided over $329.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) food benefits for the month of October. The allotments are expected to assist approximately 1.6 million Texas households. Governor Greg Abbott...
crossroadstoday.com
Wisconsin Democrats put abortion in spotlight
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature took mere seconds on Tuesday to reject Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ call to create a way for voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban, even as Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson voiced support for letting the people decide the issue.
crossroadstoday.com
Minnesota will pay $487 bonuses to 1M frontline workers
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — More than 1 million Minnesotans have qualified for bonus checks to frontline workers to recognize their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the payments will be for less than $500, the governor’s office announced Monday. The state will start sending out the payments...
crossroadstoday.com
Jones back in Connecticut for Sandy Hook defamation trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Alex Jones returned to a Connecticut courthouse Tuesday where he is expected to retake the stand in his defamation trial, as a jury decides how much he should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax. Jones is expected...
IN THIS ARTICLE
crossroadstoday.com
Officials say Nebraska Sandhills wildfire 30% contained
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — Progress has been made in containing a large Nebraska Sandhills wildfire where one firefighter died while fighting the flames, which also destroyed much of a popular youth campsite and threatened a small village, officials said Tuesday. The Bovee Fire in west-central Nebraska’s remote Thomas County...
Comments / 0