San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Sisters missing from San Antonio will be featured on national missing person show

SAN ANTONIO — Two sisters missing from San Antonio since 2020 will be featured on a national missing persons show this week. An "In Pursuit with John Walsh" episode airing on Wednesday, October 5, will feature missing siblings Bella and Sofia Cathey. The show airs on Investigation Discovery and it will also stream the next day on Discovery +. The show typically highlights fugitives on the run and missing children.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends

Sure, you've heard of La Llorona and the Donkey Lady, but did you know that the founder of the legendary King Ranch is rumored to haunt San Antonio too? Over its over 300-year history, the Alamo City has had ample time to collect plenty of ghost stories and urban legends.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Wiener dog races to return to San Antonio area for Dachtoberfest

HELOTES, Texas – Speedy weenies are returning to the San Antonio area to take their turn at the track. Dachtoberfest, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Helotes Fair Grounds. The event has previously been held at Retama Park Race Track.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Entertainment
KSAT 12

San Antonio remembers 109-year-old community leader during homegoing service

SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends and members of the community held a homegoing service for 109-year-old Gertha Murphy Saturday at Mt. Zion First Baptist Church in San Antonio. "Throughout all of her 109 years, she was in an organization in some way, giving back in some way," said Yvonne Scott, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. sister of Murphy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

What is actually recycled in San Antonio? KSAT Explains

SAN ANTONIO – It's a question that might start a household debate; what can be recycled and what can't?. San Antonio is the seventh largest city in the U.S., meaning we produce a lot of trash. However, two local recycling facilities are making a significant dent in the amount of recyclable material that ends up in landfills.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

