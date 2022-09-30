Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Related
Classic rocker John Mellencamp will play San Antonio's Majestic Theatre next spring
Tickets to see the singer-songwriter go on sale Friday, although a variety of presale options open up sooner.
Third Annual San Antonio Grilled Cheese Fest to take over The Espee next month
Area restaurants and chefs will present their takes on the childhood fave, vying for the title of Best Grilled Cheese in San Antonio.
San Antonio tattoo shop offers special on adorable Halloween ink
If you want an emo ghost, you got it.
Two new barber shops open in San Antonio — one that serves booze, another that does tattoos
Woman-owned Prospect Parlor and loungey Scissors & Scotch are now providing services in the Alamo City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A look at the puro inside jokes of San Antonio’s culture
Fred's Fish Fry, how do you stay open?
KSAT 12
One of the longest light tunnels in the world is returning to the San Antonio area this holiday season
SELMA, Texas – The drive-thru holiday light display known as the Light Park is returning to the San Antonio area for a second year. Officials with the Light Park announced Monday that discounted pre-season tickets are now on sale. Pre-season tickets are discounted to $28 per vehicle and are...
6 San Antonio landmarks where you should propose, and 5 where you shouldn’t
Say "I do" to these Alamo City spots.
Going balls to the wall with Accept's Wolf Hoffmann before the metal band's San Antonio show
Touring behind new album Too Mean to Die, Accept will perform Tuesday, Oct. 4 with Narcotic Wasteland opening.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sisters missing from San Antonio will be featured on national missing person show
SAN ANTONIO — Two sisters missing from San Antonio since 2020 will be featured on a national missing persons show this week. An "In Pursuit with John Walsh" episode airing on Wednesday, October 5, will feature missing siblings Bella and Sofia Cathey. The show airs on Investigation Discovery and it will also stream the next day on Discovery +. The show typically highlights fugitives on the run and missing children.
3 new food, drink spots coming soon to San Antonio's Bandera Road
Bandera Road residents are in for a treat.
Centro Cultural Aztlan’s Mole Festival returns to San Antonio's Deco District this month
The Thursday, Oct. 20 food festival will include more than 20 San Antonio chefs and restaurants.
WATCH: Scottish guy gives Whataburger 'a wee shot' in San Antonio
He does say something that might anger Whataburger fans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends
Sure, you've heard of La Llorona and the Donkey Lady, but did you know that the founder of the legendary King Ranch is rumored to haunt San Antonio too? Over its over 300-year history, the Alamo City has had ample time to collect plenty of ghost stories and urban legends.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom home in the sweeping Texas Hill Country
How much would you pay per month for this view?
KSAT 12
Wiener dog races to return to San Antonio area for Dachtoberfest
HELOTES, Texas – Speedy weenies are returning to the San Antonio area to take their turn at the track. Dachtoberfest, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Helotes Fair Grounds. The event has previously been held at Retama Park Race Track.
tpr.org
Fronteras: How we say 'San Antonio' — writer Oscar Cásares discusses the power of Spanish pronunciations
Writer Oscar Cásares with his father, Everardo Cásares, in 2000. Cásares' Texas Monthly article, "What We Say When We San 'San Antonio'," center on an expierence he had as a teenager during a trip from his hometown of Brownsville to San Antonio. In an area that was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
San Antonio remembers 109-year-old community leader during homegoing service
SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends and members of the community held a homegoing service for 109-year-old Gertha Murphy Saturday at Mt. Zion First Baptist Church in San Antonio. “Throughout all of her 109 years, she was in an organization in some way, giving back in some way,” said Yvonne Scott, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. sister of Murphy.
San Antonio Current
Hey, San Antonio, here's what your favorite breakfast taco order says about you
If you live in SA, you probably have a regular breakfast taco order. In fact, there's a good chance you stick to that same routine every time you step up to the counter or pull into the drive-thru. Those taco choices are important, because they say a lot about who...
H-E-B launches futuristic new checkout option at San Antonio-area store
The grocery store's new 'Fast Scan' technology is similar to self-checkout, but actually scans items as they're put into the shopper's basket.
KSAT 12
What is actually recycled in San Antonio? KSAT Explains
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a question that might start a household debate; what can be recycled and what can’t?. San Antonio is the seventh largest city in the U.S., meaning we produce a lot of trash. However, two local recycling facilities are making a significant dent in the amount of recyclable material that ends up in landfills.
Comments / 0