Total loss after barn catches fire in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after a barn in High Springs caught on fire on Tuesday Morning. Fire rescue crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue, High Springs Fire Rescue, and Newberry Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. to a large barn on fire on Northwest 256 Way.
List: Sandbag do’s and don’ts after a storm
After many Florida residents obtained sandbags ahead of Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane in Southwest Florida, several counties are offering some information on what to do with those after the storm. Sarasota County shared a helpful list of do’s and don’ts for leftover sand:...
What’s being done in Jacksonville to prevent torrential flooding during storms?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In Jacksonville, there’s debate over millions of dollars of money spent for flood protection and where that money came from — did it work and was it worth it?. Hogans Creek is a neighborhood that dealt with torrential flooding during Hurricane Ian. When residents...
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
Flagler County lifts evacuations, curfew as crews work to assess conditions
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuation orders for zones A, B, C, and F, and a countywide curfew have been lifted Friday afternoon, according to Flagler County officials. “Our primary goal remains life safety,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “We are working diligently to get everything back to normal as quickly as possible. In general, government services will return to normal on Monday.”
Motorist Alert: 2 new road projects announced, starting soon in Middleburg
Clay County announced two new road projects starting soon in Middleburg. One along Camp Ridge Lane and another on Honeysuckle Circle. Road project updates are given at the start of each work week. Check back next week for new updates.Florida Department of Transportation.
No injures reported in Clay County school bus crash
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Two students were on board a school bus Tuesday when it was involved in a crash, Terri Dennis, Clay County School System’s Public Information Officer, said. The crash occurred near Pine Ridge Parkway in Oakleaf. School police as well as the Director of Transportation...
Flagler County residents still feeling effects of Ian in the form of drinking water issues
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in Bunnell in Flagler County on Sunday are still being asked to use essential water only. Rain waters from Ian continue to impact the water treatment plant there. Hurricane Ian turned into a tropical storm once it reached the county and Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said the effects could have been worse.
Body found in Hardee County floodwaters possibly passenger from SUV that swept away
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to determine if a body found in floodwaters in Hardee County was a person from inside an SUV that was swept away amid the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Troopers said it happened on Sept. 30 when an SUV was...
Supply drive begins Monday at Clay County Fairgrounds for those impacted by Hurricane Ian
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Clay County Fairgrounds are keeping things #FloridaStrong as they partner with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to extend a hand toward hurricane relief for those suffering from Ian’s devastation in Southwest Florida. The two organizations are hosting a supply drive to...
Deputies: Clay County youth academy employee arrested for having relations with camper
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An arrest warrant from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was issued this Saturday to an employee at Camp Blanding Florida Youth Challenge Academy, or FLYCA. Libby Chrome, age 28, has been arrested on charges regarding an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old camper. >> STREAM ACTION...
Warrant: Clay County camp employee had 'inappropriate' relationship with boy
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — A woman remained in Clay County jail late Monday after deputies say she had an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Libby Chrome, 28, an employee at Camp Blanding Florida Youth Challenge Academy was arrested after police saw what was on one of the camper's phones, according to an arrest warrant.
Man shot in domestic dispute in Orange Park, Clay County police say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot Monday morning on Kiowa Avenue in Orange Park. STORY: More than a dozen Navy sailors return to families after 6-month deployment. According to detectives, deputies responded to a call about a domestic...
Deluge from Ian waterlogs low-lying Putnam County communities
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Communities along Dunns Creek in Putnam County were nowhere near drying out Friday night. News4JAX took a ride along with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit for a closer look and took the pictures posted in the album above (mobile users: click here). In the Magnolia Trail community, which sits right next to the creek, streets were flooded and many homes had water up to their front doors.
Former Clay County sheriff dies
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Former sheriff, Jennings Murrhee passed away Saturday evening. Murrhee was served as Sheriff for Clay county from 1964 to 1988. Clay County Sheriffs Department said on their Twitter page that they send their deepest condolences. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
The Clay County Sheriff's Office & Clay County Fair are collecting donations for Ian victims
The drop off location is at the Clay County fairgrounds at 2493 State Road 16 in Green Cove Springs. And there are other ways to help.
Marion County rescue crews respond to two-vehicle crash in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash sending one passenger to the hospital as a trauma alert. Crews arrived at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and Northwest 30th Avenue to find a two-vehicle collision involving a pick-up truck and an SUV. The...
Putnam County Referendum: Bonds for schools
Putnam County voters will be asked to vote yes or no on a plan to acquire up to $300 million in bonds to fund the construction and renovation of schools and safety upgrades. The referendum calls for the debt to be paid off over 30 years using school board property taxes.
Clay County Fairgrounds opens RV park to Southwest Floridians impacted by Ian
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – In an effort to support Southwest Florida residents affected by Ian’s wrath, the Clay County Fairgrounds opened its RV area to offer a place to stay for those rebuilding who have an RV. In an announcement on Facebook, fairground officials said they have...
Cleaning up after a storm? Here are some tips from a doctor at Mayo Clinic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the water recedes and people continue assessing the damage to their homes in the aftermath of Ian, they may try to move it themselves. But you always want to do it safely so as to avoid serious injuries. News4JAX spoke with an emergency room physician...
