Clay County, FL

WCJB

Total loss after barn catches fire in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after a barn in High Springs caught on fire on Tuesday Morning. Fire rescue crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue, High Springs Fire Rescue, and Newberry Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. to a large barn on fire on Northwest 256 Way.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
News4Jax.com

List: Sandbag do’s and don’ts after a storm

After many Florida residents obtained sandbags ahead of Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane in Southwest Florida, several counties are offering some information on what to do with those after the storm. Sarasota County shared a helpful list of do’s and don’ts for leftover sand:...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties

Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Flagler County lifts evacuations, curfew as crews work to assess conditions

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuation orders for zones A, B, C, and F, and a countywide curfew have been lifted Friday afternoon, according to Flagler County officials. “Our primary goal remains life safety,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “We are working diligently to get everything back to normal as quickly as possible. In general, government services will return to normal on Monday.”
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

No injures reported in Clay County school bus crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Two students were on board a school bus Tuesday when it was involved in a crash, Terri Dennis, Clay County School System’s Public Information Officer, said. The crash occurred near Pine Ridge Parkway in Oakleaf. School police as well as the Director of Transportation...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Deluge from Ian waterlogs low-lying Putnam County communities

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Communities along Dunns Creek in Putnam County were nowhere near drying out Friday night. News4JAX took a ride along with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit for a closer look and took the pictures posted in the album above (mobile users: click here). In the Magnolia Trail community, which sits right next to the creek, streets were flooded and many homes had water up to their front doors.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Former Clay County sheriff dies

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Former sheriff, Jennings Murrhee passed away Saturday evening. Murrhee was served as Sheriff for Clay county from 1964 to 1988. Clay County Sheriffs Department said on their Twitter page that they send their deepest condolences. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Putnam County Referendum: Bonds for schools

Putnam County voters will be asked to vote yes or no on a plan to acquire up to $300 million in bonds to fund the construction and renovation of schools and safety upgrades. The referendum calls for the debt to be paid off over 30 years using school board property taxes.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL

