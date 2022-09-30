Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
The coronavirus infects fat cells, study shows
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 infects fat cells and certain immune cells in fat.
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
MedicalXpress
Investigating rare genetic mutations led scientists to surprising blood pressure discovery
The kidneys are often the unsung heroes in maintaining healthy blood pressure, filtering 180 liters of fluid and a pound of salt every day to keep levels in check. But new research by University of Pittsburgh geneticists and nephrologists shows that, surprisingly, a cellular channel outside the kidneys is doing some of the heavy lifting when it comes to keeping blood pressure under control.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Study suggests that high-fat diets fuel the creation of inflammatory immune cells in the bone marrow of mice
Scientists have shown that high-fat diets can cause rapid changes in the bone marrow of mice, driving the production of inflammatory immune cells, according to findings published today in eLife. The results may help explain how high-fat diets trigger inflammation, which can contribute to the development of insulin resistance, type...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals main target of SARS-CoV-2 in brain and describes effects of virus on nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
MedicalXpress
Higher body temperature alters key protein in autoinflammatory disorder
A new study from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research shows how rises in core body temperature may trigger the inflammatory flares in people with a rare genetic autoinflammatory disease. The recessive disorder, called mevalonate kinase deficiency (MKD), is caused by mutations in the gene for mevalonate kinase, an essential...
boldsky.com
What Is Colorectal Cancer? 9 Important Tests Used To Diagnose Colon Cancer
Having a healthy colon is essential for digestion and waste removal in the body. When the colon does not function properly, the body cannot absorb essential nutrients or eliminate waste products. What Is Colorectal Cancer?. Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the colon or the rectum....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Liver cancer metabolism: a hexokinase from the stars
Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the 4th leading cause of cancer mortality. Modulation of tumour metabolism may represent a novel therapeutic strategy. Hexokinase 1, secreted into extracellular vesicles by activated hepatic stellate cells, is shown to be taken up by tumour cells, where it accelerates glycolysis and HCC growth. Hepatocellular carcinoma...
MedicalXpress
Using MRI to identify patients with sarcoidosis at risk for bad cardiac outcomes
Researchers from the University of Minnesota Medical School found that patients with certain features on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the heart are at much higher risk for cardiac sarcoidosis-related adverse outcomes. These patients may benefit from an implantable cardioverter defibrillator. Meanwhile, other features identified patients at very low risk who might not benefit from the device. These findings were published recently in JAMA Cardiology.
physiciansweekly.com
Amoxicillin-clavulanate Induced DRESS Syndrome
Drug response with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS), often known as DRESS syndrome, is a severe drug-induced hypersensitivity reaction that can result in death in as many as ten percent of patients. Here, a very unusual case of DRESS syndrome brought on by amoxicillin-clavulanate, which presented itself at first as red man syndrome, is reported. The infusion of vancomycin into a 32-year-old man who presented with flu-like symptoms and a maculopapular rash on his trunk and face raised concerns that he might have Red Man Syndrome. He had been on amoxicillin-clavulanate for a dental abscess and was now on a course of systemic antibiotics (vancomycin, ceftriaxone, and metronidazole) for infective endocarditis. The exanthem worsened even after he stopped taking vancomycin, and it eventually covered more than 50% of his body. The DRESS syndrome was considered because of the presence of eosinophilia, hepatosplenomegaly, and acute kidney and liver injuries. Systemic glucocorticoids were started, and antibiotics were stopped. Interface dermatitis with eosinophilic infiltrates was discovered on punch biopsy, and a high RegiSCAR score confirmed the diagnosis of DRESS. It was determined that amoxicillin-clavulanate was the most likely drug that caused the patient’s reaction based on the patient’s history of hypersensitivity and the timing of the exposure.
mayoclinicproceedings.org
Breakthrough Invasive Fusarium Orbital Rhinosinusitis With Meningitis
A patient around 70 years of age with a history of relapsed acute myeloid leukemia and previously treated pulmonary aspergillosis receiving voriconazole prophylaxis was admitted for initiation of induction therapy before proceeding with allogeneic stem cell transplantation. Because of drug interactions and QTc prolongation, voriconazole was transitioned to isavuconazole prophylaxis on admission. On day 13 of chemotherapy, the patient became hypotensive and febrile to 38.5° C, and acute left eye and facial pain with sinus congestion developed. Pancytopenia and profound neutropenia were present. Computed tomography scan of the sinuses revealed near-total opacification of the left maxillary sinus.
healio.com
Urine albumin-creatinine ratio, eGFR linked with structural brain damage across etiology
Researchers identified a correlation between eGFR and urine albumin-creatinine ratio with structural brain damage across various regions of etiology, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the findings suggest that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE) might not be significant contributors to...
MedicalXpress
Study identifies emerging illnesses from COVID-19 in children
A National Jewish Health led study finds that children who develop shortness of breath after COVID-19 infection have evidence of peripheral airway obstruction. These children can experience persistent fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain or cough after recovering from their acute infection symptoms. These symptoms, also known as "long COVID,"...
KIDS・
healio.com
Sacubitril/valsartan improves mitral regurgitation severity in certain patients with HFrEF
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — Among PROVE-HF trial participants with HF with reduced ejection fraction and moderate to severe mitral regurgitation at baseline, sacubitril/valsartan improved mitral regurgitation severity in about half, a speaker reported. However, those who improved in mitral regurgitation severity had similar baseline characteristics as those who did...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Poor Sleep Raises Risk of Dyskinesia With Parkinson’s, Study Finds
Poor sleep quality is a key factor in developing dyskinesia, the uncontrolled and involuntary movements that can affect people with Parkinson’s disease, a study that followed patients for up to three years suggests. “[Poor sleep quality] may increase the risk of developing dyskinesia in PD [Parkinson’s disease], implying that...
Nature.com
A high hematopoietic cell transplantation comorbidity Index (HCT-CI) does not impair outcomes after non-myeloablative allogeneic stem cell transplantation in acute myeloid leukemia patients 60 years or older
For most acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) offers the highest chance of cure. The introduction of less toxic non-myeloablative conditioning (NMA) regimes enabled older and/or comorbid patients to be consolidated with an allogeneic HSCT. While the hematopoietic cell transplantation comorbidity index (HCT-CI) predicted outcomes in many younger patient cohorts its impact in older AML patients receiving NMA-HSCT remains unknown. Here we analyzed 289 AML patients 60 years or olderÂ (median age 66, range 60-77 years) undergoing NMA-HSCT (2 or 3 Gray total body irradiation and 3 days of fludarabine 30"‰mg/m2). HCT-CI risk was low, intermediate, or high in 36%, 31%, and 33% of patients, respectively. Non-relapse mortality (NRM), cumulative incidence of relapse (CIR), and overall survival (OS) did not differ between HCT-CI groups. The HCT-CI also did not impact outcomes when considering the European LeukemiaNet 2017 risk at diagnosis or the measurable residual disease (MRD) status at HSCT. Notably, MRD-negative older NMA-transplanted AML patients had a beneficial OS of 49% after 5 years. Since a higher HCT-CI did not impair outcomes, age or comorbidities per se should not impede NMA-HSCT, presenting a feasible consolidation option for this group of AML patients.
MedicalXpress
SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP1 receptor antagonists improve type-2 diabetes outcomes, but are not cost effective
A cost-effectiveness study of sodium–glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP1) receptor agonists has found that the use of these medications as first-line treatment for type-2 diabetes would improve outcomes, but their costs would need to decrease by at least 70 percent to be cost-effective. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
neurology.org
Teaching NeuroImage: Dura Mater Thickening and Enhancement in Anti-NMDAR Encephalitis
A 33-year-old man presented with baryglossia, memory disturbance, and seizures for a month. The workup for infectious and rheumatic disease was negative. Serum and CSF anti-NMDAR antibody were positive. MRI showed cortical and subcortical hyperintensities with adjacent pachymeningeal thickening and enhancement (Figure, A–D). Treatment with immunoglobulin and high-dose methylprednisolone produced significant improvement in the symptoms and resolution of changes on the posttreatment MRI (Figure, E–H).
healio.com
Data show LAA closure safe in nonvalvular AF with HF
A database review showed left atrial appendage closure with the Watchman device is safe in adults with HF and atrial fibrillation, who experienced in-hospital mortality and CV complication rates similar to those without HF. “Left atrial appendage closure has emerged in recent decades as a nonpharmacologic alternative for stroke prevention...
Comments / 0