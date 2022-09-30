Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Why Hasbro Stock Popped -- Then Dropped
The company announced new products in the Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering lines and gave a new revenue forecast. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why QuantumScape, ChargePoint, and GM Stocks Jumped Today
The broader market was making gains today, helping to lift automotive stocks. GM reported strong vehicle sales in the third quarter. Increasing demand for EVs could be giving QuantumScape and ChargePoint stocks a boost. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Tesla Motors is the largest holding across all of Cathie Wood's Ark Invest funds, and she added to that position as the stock fell on Monday. Roblox and UiPath were hot debutantes when they hit the market in the springtime of 2021, but they're broken IPOs now. Growth is slowing...
Motley Fool
Why Nio Shares Took Off Today
Nio's September deliveries matched its second-highest month on record. After launching a new SUV in August, the company's new midsize sedan began shipping in September. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why ThredUp Stock Soared Today
Poshmark agreed to be acquired by a South Korean company. Both ThredUp and Poshmark have struggled on the public markets. ThredUp is much smaller than Poshmark and still unprofitable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
Amazon's leading positions in e-commerce and cloud services put it on track to be a long-term winner. Snowflake has a highly growth-dependent valuation, but its business is serving up great performance and looks very strong. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy Now?
The memory chipmaker posted a mixed fourth-quarter report. And its Q1 guidance broadly missed analysts’ expectations. Micron expects the memory market’s cyclical slowdown to continue. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Motley Fool
Is Intel the New Leader in Graphics Cards?
Jose Najarro has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Nike slumps on margin warning; analysts fear more pain across sector
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Shares of Nike Inc (NKE.N) hit 2-1/2 year lows on Friday and rattled those of other athletic gear makers, after the company's warning of a margin squeeze from widespread markdowns sparked worries of sector-wide contagion of ballooning inventory.
Motley Fool
These 2 Former Growth Stocks Are Down Over 85%, but They're Not Exactly Bargains
The Nasdaq-100 technology index is down more than 33% in 2022. Robinhood's customer base and revenue are consistently shrinking. Peloton can't afford another net loss as bad as the one it incurred during fiscal 2022. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Elon Musk Twitter deal - live: Musk breaks silence as Tesla CEO’s $44bn Twitter buyout is accepted
Elon Musk on Tuesday revived his offer to buy social networking site Twitter for $44bn, after previously attempting to back out of the high-profile deal.The Tesla billionaire proposed the price, which equals the original valuation of $54.20 a share, in a letter to Twitter filed on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.Mr Mus broke his silence on the deal on Twitter late Tuesday, writing: “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app”.In July, Twitter sued Mr Musk for what it said was his “wrongful” attempt to cancel his offer, a case that may force the entrenpreneur into acquiring the company.Without an agreement, proceedings in the case are set to begin within days, with Mr Musk scheduled to be deposed in Texas later this week. Read More Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for second timeA timeline of billionaire Elon Musk’s bid to control TwitterWhat if Elon Musk loses the Twitter case but defies the court?Zelensky had to put Elon Musk in his place. It’s funny until it isn’t
Motley Fool
Did Kim Kardashian Just Change the Game for Crypto Investors?
The SEC charged Kardashian with not disclosing that her EthereumMax social media post was a paid advertisement. She settled the matter out of court, so this case won't be able to set legal precedent. Still, her enormous media exposure could give this settlement an important place in cryptocurrency history. You’re...
Carbon6 Raises $66M, Acquires 16 Companies to Simplify Success for Ecommerce Entrepreneurs
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon6 (Carbon6 Technologies, Inc.), a leading software suite for the Amazon marketplace that simplifies operational success for online entrepreneurs, has raised a $66M financing round, including a mixture of equity and venture debt. Carbon6’s Series A equity financing round was led by global multi-stage technology venture capital firm White Star Capital, with participation from Kale Investment Fund, Benevolent Capital and MidCap Financial. MidCap Financial, which is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., pursuant to an investment management agreement, also provided Carbon6’s venture debt financing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005302/en/ Founding Team of Carbon6: Kazi Ahmed, Justin Cobb, Naseem Saloojee (Photo: Business Wire)
Intel's Mobileye files for listing in first sign of thawing tech IPO market
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Intel Corp's (INTC.O) self-driving unit Mobileye on Friday unveiled its filing for a U.S. initial public offering, testing support for a high profile stock debut even as the market for new issues has virtually collapsed.
Motley Fool
Tesla Has Stock Traders Getting It All Wrong
The Nasdaq moved only slightly higher on Monday, lagging other major market benchmarks in premarket trading. Tesla shares were down more than 5% as investors responded to poor delivery numbers. However, Tesla's production jumped, and that's the more important metric to watch. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
TechCrunch
Welcome to spooky season in startups
A multibillion dollar acquisition, IPO projections and some good ol’ VC and billionaire drama?. It would be unfair to say that this week in tech and startups felt like 2021’s boom cycle; especially when you look at layoffs coming from Truepill, its fourth this year, and Meta announcing that it will freeze hiring. At the same time, it does feel like there’s a new feeling in the air. Heck, NFT marketplaces are still raising money.
TechCrunch
Form Bio says now is the time to launch — despite cooling software sales
The software Form Bio developed is meant to bring a suite of workflow solutions to the computational biology space, which uses data and modeling to understand biological systems and includes sectors like gene therapy and biotech. The platform will use machine learning to help researchers and companies go from idea...
