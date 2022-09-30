ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A supremely underappreciated superhero sequel avoids eradication on Netflix

It goes without saying that Stephen Norrington’s Blade deserves to be held up as one of the most important superhero movies ever made, one that paved the way for the boom at the turn of the millennium that shows no signs of stopping. And yet, Blade II never gets talked about anywhere near as much, which is a travesty.
‘Werewolf by Night’ rumored to drag the MCU into a monstrous new era

We’re just days away from Werewolf by Night debuting on Disney Plus, and the first Marvel Studios Special Presentation has already been singled out as perhaps the cinematic universe’s biggest gamble yet. After all, a black-and-white standalone feature that runs for less than an hour and is deliberately...
A nightmarish drug-fueled horror takes a psychedelic trip on the streaming charts

Filmmaker Gaspar Noé has built his entire career and reputation on pushing the boundaries of cinematic acceptability, drumming up just as much controversy as acclaim in the process. 2018’s Climax is far from the most incendiary, contentious, or polarizing movie he’s ever made, but that doesn’t mean it’s not packing his signature stylistic and thematic punch.
10 actors who could be the new ‘thirtysomething’ James Bond

Sorry, Tom Holland fans; he may have the chops for Spider-Man, and maybe at least half the chops for Nathan Drake, but it doesn’t look like he or any other young actor will be gunning for the storied role of James Bond any time soon. Indeed, on the 60th...
What Namor’s power of flight could mean for ‘Wakanda Forever’

The latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed that not only does Tenoch Huerta’s Namor have an advantage underwater — owing to being the ruler of the sub-aquatic realm of Talocan — but he may also have the upper hand in the skies, as well. This is due to the fact that Namor, like in the comic books, has winged feet, allowing him to fly. But what could this mean for the action that plays out in the film and will it prove to be a tactical advantage for Namor’s rivalry with Wakanda?
Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige calls dibs on everything since 1998 while Ant-Fans fear the worst

Another day, and another myriad of murmurings revolving around the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been capturing the attention and imagination of fans everywhere. An interesting thought ponders if every Marvel movie to release since Blade is technically part of the MCU, while a leaked Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer strikes fear into Scott Lang supporters everywhere, and another 20th Century Fox alumni voices their interest in Deadpool 3.
Is that huge ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer reveal all it seems to be?

The latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is here, but the big tease at the end isn’t who we think it is, according to many fans. Just over a month out from its release, the big question around who will take on the heroic mantle of Black Panther looks to be solved. Looks to be. However after the trailer finally showcased a Black Panther, which is widely assumed to be Shuri, fans think we’re in for some classic Marvel trickery when it is finally revealed.
A criminally underrated sci-fi thriller braces for a nail-biting Netflix reentry

One of the biggest problems with Netflix’s deluge of original content swamping the library each and every week is that a worrying number of hidden gems have been allowed to slip through the cracks way too easily in favor of the next star-powered blockbuster or buzzy episodic epic, and Stowaway definitely deserves to be included among the ranks of those that got away.
An intentionally icky sci-fi horror endures as a skin-crawling cult favorite

The recent retrospectives and fresh insights into Event Horizon that arrived around the time of the movie’s 25th anniversary earlier this year painted Paul W.S. Anderson’s cult classic sci-fi horror in an even more fascinating light than ever before. Paramount was proving to be an oxymoronic production partner,...
The next Sony Marvel movie that’s destined to suck finds itself a director

The Venom movies have their fans and Morbius has taken on a whole other life as a living meme, but it’s tough to argue that Sony‘s Spider-Man-less Marvel-adjacent franchise has really been a success. And yet the studio seems determined to keep pumping away at it, with even Morbius‘ infamy only encouraging them to produce multiple more (see Kraven and Madame Web). And the latest, and perhaps the least-enticing of the bunch, has now finally found itself a director.
Variety

How Short Film ‘Kilian’s Game’ Showcases New Creators and Film Techniques at Sony

A short film created as part of a project to showcase Sony technology’s capabilities is already changing how the company makes content. Noir-inspired “Killian’s Game” was the first project to come out of the Sony Content Technology Strategy Committee, a group of around 100 people “and growing,’ according to Daniel De La Rosa, VP of Post Production at Sony Picture Entertainment. Behind-the-scenes up-and-coming Hollywood creators worked on the projects and the nine-minutes packs in new filmmaking techniques developed by combining creators’ ideas with Sony Group’s multifaceted technologies. “There have always been requests from the R&D teams to visit sets because it helps them...
Two horror icons come face-to-face, and fans are already dreaming of a collaboration

Hold onto your hats, horror fans. The collaboration of the century might soon be on its way. When 57-year-old Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, best known for Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, snapped a selfie with his 44-year-old American counterpart Mike Flanagan, best known for The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep, the internet went bananas.
A horror remake that never needed to exist finally earns the recognition it deserves

Without question, the Evil Dead franchise is one of the most profitable and intriguing time-honored franchises in the horror mass-market. Premiering back in 1981 with The Evil Dead, directed by notable horror filmmaker Sam Raimi, the film eventually spawned a series worth of movie sequels, television series, video games — and eventually, a complete remake. Labeled as a “re-imagining” of Raimi’s original story, Evil Dead (2013) was initially considered an unnecessary remake, though genre diehards have come to love it over the years.
