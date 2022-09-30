Read full article on original website
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a good steak, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so next time you are craving a good steak and you are looking for a new restaurant to try, give these amazing steakhouses in Missouri a chance.
KTTS
Convoy Of Hope In Florida
(KTTS News) — Springfield-based Convoy of Hope is on the ground in Fort Myers, Florida. Crews served more than 850 families on Saturday. Nearly 200 people from Florida helped volunteer at the event. You can give to the relief efforts through Convoy’s website or by texting the word IAN...
weatherboy.com
Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas
Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
Missouri murder featured on true-crime TV show, ‘Snapped’
A loving Arkansas mother and a doting Missouri father seem happy on the outside. But what happens when she snaps?
kcur.org
Missouri has thousands of caves and caverns to explore. Here's where to start
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Missouri's unofficial sobriquet is the Show-Me State, but it begs a certain question. Allow us to suggest this answer: “Show me some caves!” Also known as the cave state, Missouri boasts nearly 7,500 caverns. That’s more than Arkansas, with 2,000 caves, but less than Tennessee, which has 10,000 caves — the most in the United States.
KTTS
Shooting Near McDonald’s In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting on a parking lot near Kansas and Battlefield that left one man with life-threatening injuries. It happened Monday afternoon around 1 p.m. KY3 says police found the man outside a vehicle on an access road between the McDonald’s and Red...
One person hit and killed by a car in southeast Springfield Tuesday
Police said the person was headed north across Republic Road near Fremont Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when an eastbound vehicle hit them.
Fly high! For sale in Missouri… An airport plus more
A 59-acre property in Cass County hits the open market that includes an FAA-registered airport and many hangars that can be converted into homes.
myozarksonline.com
Boats Collide At Lake Of The Ozarks
A 68-year-old Saint Charles man suffered serious injuries Friday afternoon after a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Ward Twyford was driving his boat near the Grand Glaize Bridge when he pulled into the path of an oncoming boat, causing the two to collide.
Kansas mobile home owners can be evicted for no reason, especially at one KCK park
Most Kansas mobile home residents have no idea they can be evicted with no reason given. Creekside Estates has been particularly aggressive.
Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel, injured in crash
CLINTON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Kia Rio driven by Gregory J. White, 41, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on southeast Cannonball Road just north of Holt. The car traveled off...
Missourinet
Let the bidding begin: Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is back (LISTEN)
Collectors, auction enthusiasts, and bargain hunters from all over the country are attending for the auction that continues through Tuesday. More than 2,300 items will be up for bidding, including coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and sports memorabilia. Missouri’s unclaimed property is mostly items from safety deposit boxes....
Missouri Lottery player wins $3 million off scratcher
A lottery player said he picked up the winning 300X scratcher ticket at a convenience store in Bates City, Missouri.
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
Five Arkansas billionaires on Forbes list of wealthiest Americans for 2022
The annual Forbes 400 list is out for 2022, with five Arkansans ranking among the wealthiest people in the United States.
KTTS
Charges Filed In Deadly Greene County Crash
(KTTS News) — A man is facing second-degree murder and other charges after a deadly crash last year in Greene County. 49-year-old Donald Pierce, Jr. is charged with crossing into the wrong lane of traffic last October near Sunshine and the West Bypass in Springfield. 72-year-old Linda Ward from...
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property, some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
Family survives hurricanes Michael and Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Ian battered Southwest Florida earlier this week, many here at home were reminded of the devastation of Hurricane Michael. For one man and his family, he has had the misfortunate of living through both historic storms. CJ Myers moved his family to Lynn Haven in 2016. Two years […]
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
