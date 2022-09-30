ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a good steak, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so next time you are craving a good steak and you are looking for a new restaurant to try, give these amazing steakhouses in Missouri a chance.
KTTS

Convoy Of Hope In Florida

(KTTS News) — Springfield-based Convoy of Hope is on the ground in Fort Myers, Florida. Crews served more than 850 families on Saturday. Nearly 200 people from Florida helped volunteer at the event. You can give to the relief efforts through Convoy’s website or by texting the word IAN...
weatherboy.com

Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas

Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
kcur.org

Missouri has thousands of caves and caverns to explore. Here's where to start

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Missouri's unofficial sobriquet is the Show-Me State, but it begs a certain question. Allow us to suggest this answer: “Show me some caves!” Also known as the cave state, Missouri boasts nearly 7,500 caverns. That’s more than Arkansas, with 2,000 caves, but less than Tennessee, which has 10,000 caves — the most in the United States.
KTTS

Shooting Near McDonald’s In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting on a parking lot near Kansas and Battlefield that left one man with life-threatening injuries. It happened Monday afternoon around 1 p.m. KY3 says police found the man outside a vehicle on an access road between the McDonald’s and Red...
myozarksonline.com

Boats Collide At Lake Of The Ozarks

A 68-year-old Saint Charles man suffered serious injuries Friday afternoon after a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Ward Twyford was driving his boat near the Grand Glaize Bridge when he pulled into the path of an oncoming boat, causing the two to collide.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
Missourinet

Let the bidding begin: Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is back (LISTEN)

Collectors, auction enthusiasts, and bargain hunters from all over the country are attending for the auction that continues through Tuesday. More than 2,300 items will be up for bidding, including coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and sports memorabilia. Missouri’s unclaimed property is mostly items from safety deposit boxes....
KTTS

Charges Filed In Deadly Greene County Crash

(KTTS News) — A man is facing second-degree murder and other charges after a deadly crash last year in Greene County. 49-year-old Donald Pierce, Jr. is charged with crossing into the wrong lane of traffic last October near Sunshine and the West Bypass in Springfield. 72-year-old Linda Ward from...
WMBB

Family survives hurricanes Michael and Ian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Ian battered Southwest Florida earlier this week, many here at home were reminded of the devastation of Hurricane Michael. For one man and his family, he has had the misfortunate of living through both historic storms. CJ Myers moved his family to Lynn Haven in 2016. Two years […]
KTLO

4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas

Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
