ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Biden Attacks GOP Abortion Policies in Speech Marking 100 Days Since Supreme Court Overturned Roe

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris released new guidelines from the Department of Education reminding universities of their requirements to protect access to abortion. They also announced $6 million in new grants to protect and expand reproductive services. Since Roe was overturned, more than a dozen states have effectively...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Torn-Up Trump Papers, Missing Obama and Kim Jong Un Letters Detailed in New Release on White House Documents

The National Archives and Records Administration released a small fraction of communications related to government documents removed by former President Donald Trump and his reported destruction of some White House records. The communications related to NARA's efforts to recover those documents, which included letters to Trump from former President Barack...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy