iknowtruthismine
4d ago
Considering that the Latin slogan of the Russian military is " Semper Intoxicotus", Ukraine should figure out a way to get massive amounts of booze behind Russian lines. They could sweep in and take prisoners and throw them into huge drunk tanks.
What Hump?
4d ago
The longer this goes on the worse Russia looks from all angles.
Dennis Mize
4d ago
maybe we'll see Ukraine take over Russia because the citizens have had enough lies
