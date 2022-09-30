Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for Week 4

MIAMI, Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers , Russell Wilson and Geno Smith are among my six must-start quarterbacks for Week 4 of the 2022 fantasy football season.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI

Each of my must-start passers rank inside the Top 14 in my Top 20 weekly rankings, meaning that they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams. My full Top 20 weekly rankings are listed below.

Tom Brady is another high-end QB1 play this week. My list of six must-start quarterbacks also features some streaming options or injury fill-ins.

Josh Allen , Lamar Jackson , Jalen Hurts , Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes make up the Top 5 of my weekly rankings. Wilson, Kyler Murray , Brady, Kirk Cousins and Geno Smith also are inside my Top 10.

Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers started the season slow, but appears to be gaining momentum. The Green Bay Packers star threw for a season-high 255 yards and two scores in Week 3. This week, the Packers will host the New England Patriots .

The Patriots tied for allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks through three weeks. They just allowed 218 passing yards, 107 rushing yards and five total touchdowns to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

They also surrendered 270 yards to Tua Tagovailoa in Week 1. Look for Rodgers to total at least 300 yards and two scores in this matchup. He is my No. 4 option.

Russell Wilson

Wilson is another veteran quarterback with early-season struggles. The Denver Broncos star is No. 6 in my Week 4 rankings due to his great matchup.

The Broncos will battle the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas. The Raiders allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks through three weeks. Wilson failed to throw a touchdown pass in Week 3, but reached the end zone twice in his first two games.

Look for the Broncos to get back on track in this great matchup. I expect Wilson to throw for 250 yards and two scores. He also should provide some value as a runner.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after a 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI

Tom Brady

Brady has struggled to start the season, but some of that is due to his wide receivers missing games. Star pass catcher Mike Evans will return this week. Julio Jones and Chris Godwin are expected to participate in practice this week, which could lead to them returning to the field sooner than later.

Brady is my No. 8 option this week. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star threw for a season-high 271 yards in Week 3. This week, the Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks through three weeks.

This game could be played in bad weather, which is a situation that should be monitored, but I like Brady's fantasy football outlook. He should be started in all leagues.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is a low-end QB1 this week. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

Geno Smith

Threw for a season-high 325 yards and two scores in Week 3. He also threw two touchdown passes in Week 1. Smith lands at No. 10 in my Week 4 rankings due to his recent success and matchup.

The Seattle Seahawks will battle the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Detroit. The Lions allowed the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks through three weeks.

Smith should throw for at least 275 yards and has a great shot to find the end zone for multiple scores. He can be used as a QB1 streamer if you are in a league with at least 12 teams.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan can be used as a low-end QB1 in Week 4. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Matt Ryan

Ryan is another low-end QB1 for Week 4. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback threw for 352 yards in Week 1. He threw two passing touchdowns in Week 3.

This week, the Colts will battle a Tennessee Titans team that allowed eight passing touchdowns to quarterbacks through three weeks, tied for the most in the NFL. The Titans also just allowed over 300 passing yards and two passing scores to Derek Carr in Week 3 and two more passing touchdowns to Daniel Jones in Week 1.

Josh Allen also torched this Titans secondary for 317 yards and four scores in Week 2.

The Colts lineup is getting healthier, which should improve their chances in this AFC South division matchup. Ryan is my No. 11 option and can be used as a streamer if you need help at the position.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush is a low-end fantasy football QB1 this week due to a great matchup. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI

Cooper Rush

Rush is another QB1 streaming option if your typical starter is underperforming or injured. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is off to a surprising start since filling in for injured starter Dak Prescott .

Rush threw for 200 yards in each of his last two games. He also found the end zone for a score in each of those appearances. This week, the Cowboys will face the Washington Commanders. The Commanders tied the Titans for allowing the most passing scores to quarterbacks through three weeks.

They also the fifth-most fantasy points and third-most passing yards to the position and just surrendered 340 passing yards and three touchdowns to Jalen Hurts in Week 3.

Rush is a near-lock for at least 200 passing yards. He also should find the end zone at least twice this week and is a fringe starter due to this great matchup.

Week 4 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at BAL

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. BUF

3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. JAX

4. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. NE

5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at TB

6. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at LV

7. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at CAR

8. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. KC

9. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings at NO

10. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks at DET

11. Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts vs. TEN

12. Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys vs. WAS

13. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers at HOU

14. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. DEN

15. Matthew Stafford , Los Angeles Rams at SF

16. Trevor Lawrence , Jacksonville Jaguars at PHI

17. Baker Mayfield, Carolina Panthers vs. ARI

18. Marcus Mariota , Atlanta Falcons vs. CLE

19. Carson Wentz , Washington Commanders at DAL

20. Jared Goff , Detroit Lions vs. SEA

This article originally appeared on UPI.com