ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris attend Brown's investiture ceremony to Supreme Court

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attended the formal investiture ceremony for Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJDta_0iGvI09V00
Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson stands with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris following her formal investiture ceremony at the Supreme Court on Friday. Photo by Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States/UPI

Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the nation's highest court, has been taking part in court activities since June when she was officially sworn in . Friday's event was a formality.

Jackson replaces Justice Stephen Breyer , who retired from the court after serving since 1994. Her presence does not change the ideological makeup of the court, where conservatives have a 6-3 advantage.

In the brief ceremony, Chief Justice John Roberts administered Jackson the judicial oath. Jackson said, according to The New York Times , that she would "administer justice without respect to persons and do equal right to the poor and to the rich."

It marks the first time two African Americans have served on the Supreme Court at the same time. Conservative Clarence Thomas was appointed by George Bush in 1991. She is just the third Black justice to serve on the court. Thurgood Marshall served from 1967 to 1991.

Jackson's appointment fulfilled a campaign promise made by Biden to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court. She served as a U.S. district judge from 2013 to 2021 before replacing Attorney General Merrick Garland on the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. in 2021.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 17

Sam
3d ago

Who the hell cares ????…. NO-ONE!!!!…. Our country and our bank accounts are falling apart!

Reply(2)
11
kentucky gambler
3d ago

the real threat to this country..the DEMS new world order..intentionally bankrupting the u.s.a. to fulfill their agenda!

Reply(1)
4
Related
Deadline

Joe Biden Says He Told King Charles That Queen Elizabeth Would “Be With Him Every Step Of The Way”

Joe Biden offered his personal recollections of Queen Elizabeth as “decent, honorable and all about service,” while he said that he consoled King Charles by telling him that “she’s going to be with him every step of the way — every minute, every moment.” Biden gave remarks after signing the official condolence book at Lancaster House in London, one of a series of appearances he made with First Lady Jill Biden in advance of the funeral for the Queen on Monday. “We’ve had an opportunity to meet with an awful lot of consequential people, but I can say that the ones who...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Fox News was warned against letting Jeanine Pirro broadcast conspiracy theories, report says

Attorneys for Dominion Voting Systems have reportedly found evidence that Fox News executives were warned about letting one of the network’s most prominent personalities spot unhinged conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.According to NPR, among the countless emails and documents which the network has had to provide the voting machine maker as part of Dominion’s $1.6bn defamation lawsuit was one message from a producer warning that Fox could not allow Ms Pirro on the air because she was “pulling conspiracy theories from dark corners of the Web to justify then-President Donald Trump's lies that the election had been stolen...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
John Brown
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Thurgood Marshall
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
John Roberts
The Independent

White House press secretary loses patience with repetitive question from Fox reporter on migrants

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday ended up in a testy exchange with Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich after the reporter asked a question that had already been covered in the day’s daily briefing.Ms Jean-Pierre spent a significant portion of Friday’s session discussing the Biden administration’s response to Republican governors using buses and airplanes to send asylum-seekers to Democratic-led jurisdictions to punish state and local leaders for not supporting harsher border policies. At one point during the daily briefing, Ms Jean-Pierre was asked if the administration had considered moving migrants from the communities where they entered the US...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Whitehouse#The Supreme Court#The New York Times#African Americans
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
458K+
Followers
65K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy