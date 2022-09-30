Read full article on original website
Ohio State Football: Who’s the next Big Ten coach to get fired?
Two Big Ten coaches have already gotten canned this season, including one just two weeks after the Ohio State football team beat him. Who’s the next to go?. The Ohio State football team may have ended Paul Chryst’s time in Madison with a 52-21 thrashing two weeks ago in Ohio Stadium. Chryst was let go Sunday as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers after eight seasons at the helm. This follows Nebraska’s decision to fire Scott Fost earlier this season.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State gaining for five-star defensive lineman
Ohio State is now 5-0 after another dominant performance when Rutgers traveled to Columbus last weekend for homecoming. The Buckeyes will hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to East Lansing for this week’s game at Michigan State. While most of the headlines surrounding Ohio State this week will focus on the team’s first road contest, the Buckeyes are also always making the recruiting headlines.
How Paul Chryst’s firing affects Ohio State football
When talking about the Big Ten West, no program has been more consistent than Wisconsin. They have been the main threat to the Ohio State football program from the West since divisions were created back in 2014. But the Badgers haven’t been able to beat the Buckeyes in big spots.
Ohio State football recruiting reset: Can the Buckeyes beat out Alabama for one 5-star while flipping another?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Alabama will face Texas A&M on Saturday in a primetime matchup on CBS, but the most interesting part of that game to Ohio State football fans will be what’s happening in the stands. The Crimson Tide is expected to host five-star Keon Keeley on an official...
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 5
Ohio State's 2022 season has gone mostly to plan. While many teams in the country have had some tight games, the Buckeyes have more or less handled their opponents so far this year. As conference play continues to ramp up, the games could get more interesting. The Scarlet and Gray...
Michigan State opens as a huge home underdog vs. Ohio State
The Spartans are reeling, and have one of the best teams in the country coming to East Lansing in Week 6...
ESPN Computer's National Title Prediction After Week 5
It's never too early to start looking at who will play in the 2023 National Championship game. We're already five weeks into the college football season and ESPN's FPI has Alabama and Ohio State on a collision course to play in the biggest game of the season. That shouldn't be...
Preps to Pros: Miami looking to flip duo of Ohio State commitments
247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins discuss Miami's attempt to flip Ohio State commits Brandon Inniss and Mark Fletcher.
Eleven Warriors
“We're Good, There's No Problem There Between Us”
Rutgers found out the hard way when it comes to trying to stop Ohio State's passing attack *and* running game...and even a fake punt. Ohio State was favored to beat Rutgers by 39 points Saturday afternoon. The game was never expected to be close. Then again, given what has happened across college football through the first month of the season, anything could happen on any given Saturday.
elisportsnetwork.com
College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot
Week 5 of the college football season was filled with excitement, highlighted by Michigan’s win over Iowa. Here are the top plays! ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
Mom Boss Shanika Sheppard: Bringing a taste of Philly to central Ohio
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Shanika Sheppard is a busy mother of two who has brought a taste of home to central Ohio with her family’s restaurant Marlow’s Cheesestakes in Gahanna. It’s a big shift from her former corporate job in Philadelphia but one this Mom Boss is handling day-by-day and with her husband and children […]
This Ohio Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
columbusmessenger.com
West Jefferson’s homecoming court
West Jefferson High School’s homecoming court includes: (front row, from left) Kayelee Harding, Breanna Harrell, Rylee Hart, Autumn Lewis, Brooke Mannon; (back row) Tanner Salyer, Luke Taylor, Ben Ryan, Ethan Hostetler and Jake Fitzpatrick. Autumn Lewis was named queen, and Ethan Hostetler was named king in a ceremony prior to West Jefferson’s Sept. 30 home football game against West Liberty Salem.
Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area
Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can! Get all of the trick or treating dates and times for Columbus and Central Ohio here!
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio
Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus doctor discusses ways to slow down the aging process
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No matter how healthy you are, and what creams you use you can't avoid getting old. Senior Select Center Dr. Stephen Mills shares his tips to slow down the aging process with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Kurt Ludlow.
Person critical after east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in east Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 8:04 p.m. on East Broad Street near Preswicke Mill. The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical but stable condition. One person was detained at the scene. […]
614now.com
Modern Southern-style restaurant chain opening first Ohio location this month
In less than a month, Tupelo Honey’s very first Ohio location will open to the public. The popular Southern-style eatery announced today that its Columbus restaurant, which is located at 1678 W. Lane Ave., will hold its grand opening on Oct. 26. Billed as a “revival and celebration of...
