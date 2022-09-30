ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State Football: Who’s the next Big Ten coach to get fired?

Two Big Ten coaches have already gotten canned this season, including one just two weeks after the Ohio State football team beat him. Who’s the next to go?. The Ohio State football team may have ended Paul Chryst’s time in Madison with a 52-21 thrashing two weeks ago in Ohio Stadium. Chryst was let go Sunday as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers after eight seasons at the helm. This follows Nebraska’s decision to fire Scott Fost earlier this season.
Ohio State gaining for five-star defensive lineman

Ohio State is now 5-0 after another dominant performance when Rutgers traveled to Columbus last weekend for homecoming. The Buckeyes will hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to East Lansing for this week’s game at Michigan State. While most of the headlines surrounding Ohio State this week will focus on the team’s first road contest, the Buckeyes are also always making the recruiting headlines.
How Paul Chryst’s firing affects Ohio State football

When talking about the Big Ten West, no program has been more consistent than Wisconsin. They have been the main threat to the Ohio State football program from the West since divisions were created back in 2014. But the Badgers haven’t been able to beat the Buckeyes in big spots.
The Spun

ESPN Computer's National Title Prediction After Week 5

It's never too early to start looking at who will play in the 2023 National Championship game. We're already five weeks into the college football season and ESPN's FPI has Alabama and Ohio State on a collision course to play in the biggest game of the season. That shouldn't be...
Eleven Warriors

“We're Good, There's No Problem There Between Us”

Rutgers found out the hard way when it comes to trying to stop Ohio State's passing attack *and* running game...and even a fake punt. Ohio State was favored to beat Rutgers by 39 points Saturday afternoon. The game was never expected to be close. Then again, given what has happened across college football through the first month of the season, anything could happen on any given Saturday.
West Jefferson’s homecoming court

West Jefferson High School’s homecoming court includes: (front row, from left) Kayelee Harding, Breanna Harrell, Rylee Hart, Autumn Lewis, Brooke Mannon; (back row) Tanner Salyer, Luke Taylor, Ben Ryan, Ethan Hostetler and Jake Fitzpatrick. Autumn Lewis was named queen, and Ethan Hostetler was named king in a ceremony prior to West Jefferson’s Sept. 30 home football game against West Liberty Salem.
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio

Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Person critical after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in east Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 8:04 p.m. on East Broad Street near Preswicke Mill. The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical but stable condition. One person was detained at the scene. […]
