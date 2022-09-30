ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

MDHHS offering COVID-19 outpatient treatment locations across the state

LANSING, Mich. – To help remove barriers and ensure more Michiganders have access to COVID-19 outpatient treatments, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is offering a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state that offer no-cost testing and telehealth services. “Early access to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Record numbers of Michigan voters request absentee ballots

More than 1.5 million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots for Nov. 8 election, that according to the Michigan Secretary of State office. Five weeks before the general election, more than 1.5 million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots, already surpassing the 1.16 million absentee ballots cast in the 2018 general election.
MICHIGAN STATE
Police collecting school supplies, other necessities for victims of Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Police are collecting school supplies for both teachers and students on the west coast of Florida following Hurricane Ian. "The goal is to open schools by the end of the week, however, there is a huge need of school supplies," the Boynton Beach Police Department wrote Sunday in a Facebook post. "There are families that have lost their homes and have nothing to send their kids to school with."
FLORIDA STATE
Ian is long gone but water keeps rising in central Florida

GENEVA, Fla. (AP) — Residents in central Florida donned fishing waders, boots and bug spray and canoed or kayaked to their homes on streets where floodwaters continued rising Sunday despite it being four days since Hurricane Ian tore through the state. The waters flooded homes and streets that had...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, October 4th

MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,849,047 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,767. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 12,880 new cases and 143 deaths on October 4th. The average daily COVID-19...
MICHIGAN STATE
Sheriff's office makes looting arrests in devastated beach town in Florida

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — The Lee County Sheriff's Office in Florida said they made multiple arrests for looting after Hurricane Ian slammed the southwestern portion of the state. Sheriff Carmine Marceno means business and has taken a zero-tolerance stance on looting," the sheriff's office stated in a Facebook...
FLORIDA STATE
