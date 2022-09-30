Read full article on original website
fox42kptm.com
Appropriations Committee to hold hearing on public defense funding
LINCOLN, Neb.—The Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy was created in 1995 to provide legal representation to those who otherwise can’t afford it in serious cases, such as murder trials. Over the years, it said it has represented more than 1,500 defendants in 72 Nebraska counties. "Because we're able...
fox42kptm.com
Organizations raise concern over ballot initiative 432, urge people to vote against it
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Several civic organizations came together Sunday to voice their concern about ballot initiative 432, and to highlight the dangers it could pose to voters. “Initiative 432 will disenfranchise thousands of Nebraska voters,” said President of the Omaha National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Reverend T. Michael Williams.
