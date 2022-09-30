ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
ucbjournal.com

Ford Motor Company chooses TN for largest manufacturing campus in U.S.

Nashville – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Ford Motor Company has selected the Memphis Regional Megasite for one of the largest battery and vehicle manufacturing campuses in the U.S. “West Tennessee is primed to deliver the workforce and quality of life needed to create the next great American success...
TENNESSEE STATE
ucbjournal.com

TDCI’s Division of Regulatory Boards focuses on Tennessee military families and newcomers with new website additions￼

Nashville – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) Division of Regulatory Boards is helping raise awareness of its support for Volunteer State military families and newcomers with new landing pages devoted to sharing information about military exemptions and licensure information. “The Division of Regulatory Boards’...
TENNESSEE STATE
ucbjournal.com

Rep. Rush Bricken earns NFIB Guardian of Small Business award

Tullahoma- The Tennessee office of NFIB, the state’s leading small business advocacy organization, has presented its coveted Guardian of Small Business award to State Rep. Rush Bricken (District 47). NFIB State Director Jim Brown made the presentation today to Bricken at Woodard’s Diamond Showroom, an NFIB member in Tullahoma.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
ucbjournal.com

Haunted TN has become big business

Nashville – In October, many people enjoy the spooky side of things. Haunted attractions across the state draw thousands of dollars. The Upper Cumberland has its share of unnerving locales, but chilling destinations dot the landscape across the state, and that is a great thing for the economy just prior to the Christmas shopping season.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy