Read full article on original website
Related
ucbjournal.com
Ford Motor Company chooses TN for largest manufacturing campus in U.S.
Nashville – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Ford Motor Company has selected the Memphis Regional Megasite for one of the largest battery and vehicle manufacturing campuses in the U.S. “West Tennessee is primed to deliver the workforce and quality of life needed to create the next great American success...
ucbjournal.com
TDCI’s Division of Regulatory Boards focuses on Tennessee military families and newcomers with new website additions￼
Nashville – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) Division of Regulatory Boards is helping raise awareness of its support for Volunteer State military families and newcomers with new landing pages devoted to sharing information about military exemptions and licensure information. “The Division of Regulatory Boards’...
ucbjournal.com
Rep. Rush Bricken earns NFIB Guardian of Small Business award
Tullahoma- The Tennessee office of NFIB, the state’s leading small business advocacy organization, has presented its coveted Guardian of Small Business award to State Rep. Rush Bricken (District 47). NFIB State Director Jim Brown made the presentation today to Bricken at Woodard’s Diamond Showroom, an NFIB member in Tullahoma.
ucbjournal.com
Gov. Lee appoints Deniece Thomas to lead Department of Labor & Workforce Development
Nashville – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Deniece Thomas as Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development, effective September 30. Thomas succeeds Jeff McCord following his departure to lead Northeast State Community College. “Deniece is a dedicated public servant who has worked tirelessly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ucbjournal.com
Haunted TN has become big business
Nashville – In October, many people enjoy the spooky side of things. Haunted attractions across the state draw thousands of dollars. The Upper Cumberland has its share of unnerving locales, but chilling destinations dot the landscape across the state, and that is a great thing for the economy just prior to the Christmas shopping season.
Comments / 0