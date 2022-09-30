Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Patient-derived tumor organoids as a platform of precision treatment for malignant brain tumors
Malignant brain tumors consist of malignancies originated primarily within the brain and the metastatic lesions disseminated from other organs. In spite of intensive studies, malignant brain tumors remain to be a medical challenge. Patient-derived organoid (PDO) can recapitulate the biological features of the primary tumor it was derived from and has emerged as a promising drug-screening model for precision therapy. Here we show a proof-of-concept based on early clinical study entailing the organoids derived from the surgically resected tumors of 26 patients with advanced malignant brain tumors enrolled during December 2020 to October 2021. The tumors included nine glioma patients, one malignant meningioma, one primary lymphoma patient, and 15 brain metastases. The primary tumor sites of the metastases included five from the lungs, three from the breasts, two from the ovaries, two from the colon, one from the testis, one of melanoma origin, and one of chondrosarcoma. Out of the 26 tissues, 13 (50%) organoids were successfully generated with a culture time of about 2Â weeks. Among these patients, three were further pursued to have the organoids derived from their tumor tissues tested for the sensitivity to different therapeutic drugs in parallel to their clinical care. Our results showed that the therapeutic effects observed by the organoid models were consistent to the responses of these patients to their treatments. Our study suggests that PDO can recapitulate patient responses in the clinic with high potential of implementation in personalized medicine of malignant brain tumors.
Nature.com
Extracting structural motifs from pair distribution function data of nanostructures using explainable machine learning
Characterization of material structure with X-ray or neutron scattering using e.g. Pair Distribution Function (PDF) analysis most often rely on refining a structure model against an experimental dataset. However, identifying a suitable model is often a bottleneck. Recently, automated approaches have made it possible to test thousands of models for each dataset, but these methods are computationally expensive and analysing the output, i.e. extracting structural information from the resulting fits in a meaningful way, is challenging. Our Machine Learning based Motif Extractor (ML-MotEx) trains an ML algorithm on thousands of fits, and uses SHAP (SHapley Additive exPlanation) values to identify which model features are important for the fit quality. We use the method for 4 different chemical systems, including disordered nanomaterials and clusters. ML-MotEx opens for a type of modelling where each feature in a model is assigned an importance value for the fit quality based on explainable ML.
Nature.com
Histone chaperone ASF1A accelerates chronic myeloid leukemia blast crisis by activating Notch signaling
The blast crisis (BC) is the final deadly phase of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), which remains a major challenge in clinical management. However, the underlying molecular mechanism driving blastic transformation remains unclear. Here, we show that ASF1A, an essential activator, enhanced the transformation to CML-BC by mediating cell differentiation arrest. ASF1A expression was aberrantly increased in bone marrow samples from CML-BC patients compared with newly diagnosed CML-chronic phase (CP) patients. ASF1A inhibited cell differentiation and promoted CML development in vivo. Mechanistically, we identified ASF1A as a coactivator of the Notch transcriptional complex that induces H3K56ac modification in the promoter regions of Notch target genes, and subsequently enhanced RBPJ binding to these promoter regions, thereby enhancing Notch signaling activation to mediate differentiation arrest in CML cells. Thus, our work suggests that targeting ASF1A might represent a promising therapeutic approach and a biomarker to detect disease progression in CML patients.
Nature.com
Higher off-target amplicon detection rate in MiSeq v3 compared to v2 reagent kits in the context of 16S-rRNA-sequencing
One of the most widely used techniques in microbiota research is 16S-rRNA-sequencing. Several laboratory processes have been shown to impact sequencing results, especially in low biomass samples. Low biomass samples are prone to off-target amplification, where instead of bacterial DNA, host DNA is erroneously amplified. Knowledge on the laboratory processes influencing off-target amplification and detection is however scarce. We here expand on previous findings by demonstrating that off-target amplification is not limited to invasive biopsy samples, but is also an issue in low bacterial biomass respiratory (mucosal) samples, especially when below 0.3Â pg/Î¼L. We show that off-target amplification can partly be mitigated by using gel-based library purification methods. Importantly, we report a higher off-target amplicon detection rate when using MiSeq reagent kit v3 compared to v2 (mean 13.3% vs 0.1% off-target reads/sample, respectively), possibly as a result of differences in reagents or sequencing recipes. However, since after bioinformatic removal of off-target reads, MiSeq reagent kit v3 still results in a twofold higher number of reads when compared to v2, v3 is still preferred over v2. Together, these results add to the growing knowledge base on off-target amplification and detection, allowing researchers to anticipate this problem in 16S-rRNA-based microbiome studies involving lowÂ biomass samples.
Nature.com
Probiotics suppress nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and carcinogenesis progression in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a hepatic characteristic of metabolic syndrome, received significant attention in clinical settings. The multiple-hit theory is one of the proposed mechanisms of NAFLD, and gut dysbiosis is considered a hit. Thus, controlling gut microbiota is a potential target in the management of NAFLD, and probiotics can be used as a treatment agent for NAFLD. The current study aimed to investigate the efficacy of probiotics against nonalcoholic steatohepatitis in a hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mouse model that mimics the characteristics of human NAFLD. Probiotics were administered to male knockout mice for 8 or 40Â weeks. Next, we assessed hepatic inflammation, fibrosis, carcinogenesis, and oxidative stress. Probiotics were found to reduce serum transaminase levels, NAFLD activity score, and the gene expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, they decreased liver fibrosis grade, which was examined via Sirius red staining, gene expression of fibrotic markers, and hydroxyproline. Furthermore, probiotics suppressed the number of liver tumors, particular in HCC. Probiotics reduced oxidative stresses, including glutathione levels, and anti-oxidative stress marker, which may be an underlying mechanism for their beneficial effects. In conclusion, probiotics treatment had beneficial effects against NAFLD and carcinogenesis in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice.
healio.com
Third COVID vaccine provides ‘significant boost’ in antibody response in patients with IBD
Immunosuppressed patients with inflammatory bowel disease who received a third COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated improved antibody binding, although the response was reduced in patients receiving infliximab and tofacitinib. In a study published in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology, researchers noted that since patients with IBD were not included in COVID-19 vaccine...
Scientist
Fungal DNA, Cells Found in Human Tumors
Fungal DNA is present in various types of cancer, according to two studies published yesterday (September 29) in Cell. The findings add support to a hypothesized link between fungi and certain cancers, although researchers emphasize that there isn’t yet evidence for a causal connection. The studies provide “pretty compelling...
Nature.com
Exosomal miR-328 originated from pulmonary adenocarcinoma cells enhances osteoclastogenesis via downregulating Nrp-2 expression
Osseous metastases of pulmonary carcinoma and the detailed mechanisms remain unclear, and the effects of exosomes (Exos) originated from pulmonary adenocarcinoma cells in this process have received a lot of attentions. Our study revealed that the Exos secreted from A549 cells (A549-Exos) enhanced osteoclastogenesis and osseous resorption in vitro. In addition, A549-Exos showed a targeted effect on bones to enhance osseous resorption in vivo. A549-exosomal miR-328 enhanced osseous resorption via downregulating neuropilin 2 (Nrp-2) expression, and A549-Exos miR-328 inhibitors suppressed osseous resorption in vivo. Therefore, A549-exosomal miR-328 enhances osteoclastogenesis via downregulating Nrp-2 expression, thus A549-Exos miR-328 inhibitors can be used as a potential nanodrug for treating osseous metastases.
Nature.com
CTLA-4-Ig internalizes CD80 in fibroblast-like synoviocytes from chronic inflammatory arthritis mouse model
CD80 interact with CD28 and CTLA-4 on antigen-presenting cells, and function in the co-stimulatory signaling that regulates T cell activity. CTLA-4-Ig is used to treat RA by blocking co-stimulatory signaling. Chronic inflammatory arthritis was induced in D1BC mice using low-dose arthritogenic antigens and treated with CTLA-4-Ig. We performed histopathology of the joints and lymph nodes, serological examination for rheumatoid factors, and flow cytometric analysis of isolated synovial cells, including CD45âˆ’ FLSs and CD45+ synovial macrophages. CTLA-4-Ig treatment ameliorated the chronic inflammatory polyarthritis. There was a decrease in the number of infiltrating lymphoid cells in the joints as well as in the levels of RF-IgG associated with a decrease in the number of B cells in the lymph nodes; more than 15% of CD45âˆ’ FLSs expressed CD80, and a small number of them expressed PD-L1, indicating the presence of PD-L1/CD80 cis-heterodimers in these cells. CTLA-4-Ig internalized CD80, but not PD-L1, in isolated synovial cells. Gene ontology analysis revealed that CTLA-4-Ig internalization did not significantly alter the expression of inflammation-related genes. The therapeutic effect of CTLA-4-Ig appears to extend beyond the lymph nodes into the inflamed synovial compartment through the synergistic inactivation of T cells by the CD80 and PD-L1 axes.
Nature.com
Angular difference in human coronary artery governs endothelial cell structure and function
Blood vessel branch points exhibiting oscillatory/turbulent flow and lower wall shear stress (WSS) are the primary sites of atherosclerosis development. Vascular endothelial functions are essentially dependent on these tangible biomechanical forces including WSS. Herein, we explored the influence of blood vessel bifurcation angles on hemodynamic alterations and associated changes in endothelial function. We generated computer-aided design of a branched human coronary artery followed by 3D printing such designs with different bifurcation angles. Through computational fluid dynamics analysis, we observed that a larger branching angle generated more complex turbulent/oscillatory hemodynamics to impart minimum WSS at branching points. Through the detection of biochemical markers, we recorded significant alteration in eNOS, ICAM1, and monocyte attachment in EC grown in microchannel having 60o vessel branching angle which correlated with the lower WSS. The present study highlights the importance of blood vessel branching angle as one of the crucial determining factors in governing atherogenic-endothelial dysfunction.
Nature.com
Early infancy growth, body composition and type of feeding in late and moderate preterms
Late and moderate preterm (LMPT) infants are at risk for adverse later life outcomes. We determined the association between feeding method at enrolment and growth and body composition of LMPT infants until 3 months corrected age (3mCA). Methods. Infants born between 32 and 36 weeks of gestation (n"‰="‰107) were enrolled...
Nature.com
The phenotypic spectrum and genotype-phenotype correlations in 106 patients with variants in major autism gene CHD8
CHD8, a major autism gene, functions in chromatin remodelling and has various roles involving several biological pathways. Therefore, unsurprisingly, previous studies have shown that intellectual developmental disorder with autism and macrocephaly (IDDAM), the syndrome caused by pathogenic variants in CHD8, consists of a broad range of phenotypic abnormalities. We collected and reviewed 106 individuals with IDDAM, including 36 individuals not previously published, thus enabling thorough genotype"“phenotype analyses, involving the CHD8 mutation spectrum, characterization of the CHD8 DNA methylation episignature, and the systematic analysis of phenotypes collected in Human Phenotype Ontology (HPO). We identified 29 unique nonsense, 25 frameshift, 24 missense, and 12 splice site variants. Furthermore, two unique inframe deletions, one larger deletion (exons 26"“28), and one translocation were observed. Methylation analysis was performed for 13 patients, 11 of which showed the previously established episignature for IDDAM (85%) associated with CHD8 haploinsufficiency, one analysis was inconclusive, and one showing a possible gain-of-function signature instead of the expected haploinsufficiency signature was observed. Consistent with previous studies, phenotypical abnormalities affected multiple organ systems. Many neurological abnormalities, like intellectual disability (68%) and hypotonia (29%) were observed, as well as a wide variety of behavioural abnormalities (88%). Most frequently observed behavioural problems included autism spectrum disorder (76%), short attention span (32%), abnormal social behaviour (31%), sleep disturbance (29%) and impaired social interactions (28%). Furthermore, abnormalities in the digestive (53%), musculoskeletal (79%) and genitourinary systems (18%) were noted. Although no significant difference in severity was observed between males and females, individuals with a missense variant were less severely affected. Our study provides an extensive review of all phenotypic abnormalities in patients with IDDAM and provides clinical recommendations, which will be of significant value to individuals with a pathogenic variant in CHD8, their families, and clinicians as it gives a more refined insight into the clinical and molecular spectrum of IDDAM, which is essential for accurate care and counselling.
Nature.com
High-fat diet induces depression-like phenotype via astrocyte-mediated hyperactivation of ventral hippocampal glutamatergic afferents to the nucleus accumbens
Comorbidity exists between metabolic disorders and depressive syndrome with unclear mechanisms. To characterize the causal relationship, we adopted a 12-week high-fat diet (HFD) to induce metabolic disorder and depressive phenotypes in mice. Initially, we identified an enhanced glutamatergic input in the nucleus accumbens of HFD mice. Retrograde tracing and chemogenetic inhibition showed that the hyperactive ventral hippocampal glutamatergic afferents to the nucleus accumbens determined the exhibition of depression-like behavior in HFD mice. Using lentiviral knockdown and overexpression approaches, we proved that HFD-induced downregulation of glial glutamate transporters, GLAST and GLT-1, contributed to the observed circuit maladaptations and subsequent depression-like behaviors. Finally, we identified a potential therapeutic agent, riluzole, which could mitigate the HFD-induced behavioral deficits by normalizing the expressions of GLAST and GLT-1 and ventral hippocampal glutamatergic afferents to the nucleus accumbens. Overall, astrocyte-mediated disturbance in glutamatergic transmission underlies the metabolic disorder-related depressive syndrome and represents a therapeutic target for this subtype of depressive mood disorders.
Nature.com
Evaluation of the metabolomic profile through H-NMR spectroscopy in ewes affected by postpartum hyperketonemia
Ketosis is one of the most important health problems in dairy sheep. The aim of this study was to evaluate the metabolic alterations in hyperketonemic (HYK) ewes. Forty-six adult Sardinian ewes were enrolled between 7"‰Â±"‰3Â days post-partum. Blood samples were collected from the jugular vein using Venosafe tubes containing clot activator from jugular vein after clinical examination. The concentration of Î²-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) was determined in serum and used to divide ewes into assign ewes into: Non-HYK (serum BHB"‰<"‰0.80Â mmol/L) and HYK (serum BHB"‰â‰¥"‰0.80Â mmol/L) groups. Animal data and biochemical parameters of groups were examined with one-way ANOVA, and metabolite differences were tested using a t-test. A robust principal component analysis model and a heatmap were used to highlight common trends among metabolites. Over-representation analysis was performed to investigate metabolic pathways potentially altered in connection with BHB alterations. The metabolomic analysis identified 54 metabolites with 14 different between groups. These metabolites indicate altered ruminal microbial populations and fermentations; an interruption of the tricarboxylic acid cycle; initial lack of glucogenic substrates; mobilization of body reserves; the potential alteration of electron transport chain; influence on urea synthesis; alteration of nervous system, inflammatory response, and immune cell function.
Nature.com
Energy landscape reshaped by strain-specific mutations underlies epistasis in NS1 evolution of influenza A virus
Elucidating how individual mutations affect the protein energy landscape is crucial for understanding how proteins evolve. However, predicting mutational effects remains challenging because of epistasis-the nonadditive interactions between mutations. Here, we investigate the biophysical mechanism of strain-specific epistasis in the nonstructural protein 1 (NS1) of influenza A viruses (IAVs). We integrate structural, kinetic, thermodynamic, and conformational dynamics analyses of four NS1s of influenza strains that emerged between 1918 and 2004. Although functionally near-neutral, strain-specific NS1 mutations exhibit long-range epistatic interactions with residues at the p85Î²-binding interface. We reveal that strain-specific mutations reshaped the NS1 energy landscape during evolution. Using NMR spin dynamics, we find that the strain-specific mutations altered the conformational dynamics of the hidden network of tightly packed residues, underlying the evolution of long-range epistasis. This work shows how near-neutral mutations silently alter the biophysical energy landscapes, resulting in diverse background effects during molecular evolution.
Nature.com
BMP2 promotes lung adenocarcinoma metastasis through BMP receptor 2-mediated SMAD1/5 activation
Bone morphogenetic protein 2 (BMP2) is highly overexpressed in human non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and correlates with tumor stage and metastatic burden. Although several lines of evidence suggest that BMP2 promotes cell migration and invasiveness in vitro, the in vivo role of BMP2 in the metastasis of lung adenocarcinoma cells remains less well understood. Here, we revealed that BMP2 is highly overexpressed in lung adenocarcinoma patients with lymph node metastasis compared with patients without lymph node metastasis. Using an in vivo orthotopic mouse model, we clearly demonstrated that BMP2 promotes lung adenocarcinoma metastasis. The depletion of BMP2 or its receptor BMPR2 significantly reduced cell migration and invasiveness. We further identified that BMP2/BMPR2-mediated cell migration involves the activation of the SMAD1/5/8 signaling pathway, independent of the KRAS signaling pathway. Significantly, the depletion of SMAD1/5/8 or the inhibition of SMAD1/5/8 by LDN193189 inhibitor significantly reduced cell migration. These findings show that BMP2 promotes NSCLC metastasis, indicating that targeting the BMP2 signaling pathway may represent a potential therapeutic strategy for treating patients with metastatic NSCLC.
Nature.com
Cell-specific regulation of gene expression using splicing-dependent frameshifting
Precise and reliable cell-specific gene delivery remains technically challenging. Here we report a splicing-based approach for controlling gene expression whereby separate translational reading frames are coupled to the inclusion or exclusion of mutated, frameshifting cell-specific alternative exons. Candidate exons are identified by analyzing thousands of publicly available RNA sequencing datasets and filtering by cell specificity, conservation, and local intron length. This method, which we denote splicing-linked expression design (SLED), can be combined in a Boolean manner with existing techniques such as minipromoters and viral capsids. SLED can use strong constitutive promoters, without sacrificing precision, by decoupling the tradeoff between promoter strength and selectivity. AAV-packaged SLED vectors can selectively deliver fluorescent reporters and calcium indicators to various neuronal subtypes in vivo. We also demonstrate gene therapy utility by creating SLED vectors that can target PRPH2 and SF3B1 mutations. The flexibility of SLED technology enables creative avenues for basic and translational research.
Nature.com
Fully automated preoperative liver volumetry incorporating the anatomical location of the central hepatic vein
The precise preoperative calculation of functional liver volumes is essential prior major liver resections, as well as for the evaluation of a suitable donor for living donor liver transplantation. The aim of this study was to develop a fully automated, reproducible, and quantitative 3D volumetry of the liver from standard CT examinations of the abdomen as part of routine clinical imaging. Therefore, an in-house dataset of 100 venous phase CT examinations for training and 30 venous phase ex-house CT examinations with a slice thickness of 5Â mm for testing and validating were fully annotated with right and left liver lobe. Multi-Resolution U-Net 3D neural networks were employed for segmenting these liver regions. The SÃ¸rensen-Dice coefficient was greater than 0.9726"‰Â±"‰0.0058, 0.9639"‰Â±"‰0.0088, and 0.9223"‰Â±"‰0.0187 and a mean volume difference of 32.12"‰Â±"‰19.40Â ml, 22.68"‰Â±"‰21.67Â ml, and 9.44"‰Â±"‰27.08Â ml compared to the standard of reference (SoR) liver, right lobe, and left lobe annotation was achieved. Our results show that fully automated 3D volumetry of the liver on routine CT imaging can provide reproducible, quantitative, fast and accurate results without needing any examiner in the preoperative work-up for hepatobiliary surgery and especially for living donor liver transplantation.
Nature.com
The role of mitochondria in rheumatic diseases
The mitochondrion is an intracellular organelle thought to originate from endosymbiosis between an ancestral eukaryotic cell and an Î±-proteobacterium. Mitochondria are the powerhouses of the cell, and can control several important processes within the cell, such as cell death. Conversely, dysregulation of mitochondria possibly contributes to the pathophysiology of several autoimmune diseases. Defects in mitochondria can be caused by mutations in the mitochondrial genome or by chronic exposure to pro-inflammatory cytokines, including type I interferons. Following the release of intact mitochondria or mitochondrial components into the cytosol or the extracellular space, the bacteria-like molecular motifs of mitochondria can elicit pro-inflammatory responses by the innate immune system. Moreover, antibodies can target mitochondria in autoimmune diseases, suggesting an interplay between the adaptive immune system and mitochondria. In this Review, we discuss the roles of mitochondria in rheumatic diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus, antiphospholipid syndrome and rheumatoid arthritis. An understanding of the different contributions of mitochondria to distinct rheumatic diseases or manifestations could permit the development of novel therapeutic strategies and the use of mitochondria-derived biomarkers to inform pathogenesis.
Nature.com
Outcomes of weekend surgery for acute retinal detachment
The timing of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) surgery, especially macula-involving cases, in the UK is controversial. Urgency of operation is traditionally dependent on macular attachment. Macula sparing RRD is often regarded as more urgent and operated on within 24"‰h, whilst macula involving RRD generally scheduled for surgery within 1 week or longer [1].
