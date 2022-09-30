Read full article on original website
Lady Tigers Upend Fort Campbell in PKs to Advance to District Title Match (w/PHOTOS)
After an up-and-down regular season that saw a coaching change in the middle, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers will now get the chance to defend their 8th District soccer title. The Lady Tigers outlasted Fort Campbell Monday night 2-1, winning in penalty kicks 4-2. Taryn Underwood’s goal in the penalty kick...
VIDEO – Taryn Underwood Leads Lady Tigers to Finals
A big night for Hopkinsville senior Taryn Underwood Monday night. Underwood scored the only goal for the Lady Tigers in regulation and then made the penalty kick that sent Hoptown on to the 8th District championship match as the Lady Tigers beat Fort Campbell 2-1 in penalty kicks. After the match, Underwood spoke with YourSportsEdge.Com about the night.
UHA Rolls Past Lady Colonels to Reach 8th District Title Match (w/PHOTOS)
The University Heights Academy Lady Blazers are headed back to the 8th District soccer championship game for the 8th consecutive season. The Lady Blazers advanced by blanking Christian County Monday night 5-0 at Fryar Stadium at Fort Campbell. The UHA Lady Blazers controlled the match from the very beginning, staying...
Max’s Moment – Underwood Secures the Win for Hoptown
The 8th District semifinal match Monday night between Hopkinsville and Fort Campbell came down to the penalty kick round. In this Max’s Moment, Taryn Underwood clinches the win for the Lady Tigers and the celebration is on. Take a look.
8th District Girls’ Soccer Championship Could Be Up for Grabs
The girls’ 8th District soccer tournament could be one of the most wide-open affairs in recent memory. The tournament gets underway Monday evening at Fryar Stadium at Fort Campbell. The first game Monday night will find the UHA Lady Blazers taking on the Christian County Lady Colonels. The top-seeded...
Rebels End Postseason Drought With Win Over Panthers
For the first time in nine years, the Todd County Central boys’ soccer team extended its season past the opening game of the 13th-District tournament, knocking off Russellville 5-0 to advance to Tuesday’s final against hosts Franklin-Simpson. The Rebels last hoisted the district trophy in 2012 and had...
Blazers Looking for 3rd Straight District Title
The University Heights Academy Blazers will be looking for their third championship in a row as the 8th District boys’ soccer tournament gets underway this week. The tourney starts Tuesday evening at Fryar Stadium at Fort Campbell. The Blazers will open play in the first semifinal at 5:30pm as...
Lady Rebels Looking to Make it Back-to-Back Regional Appearances
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels will be looking to make it back-to-back trips to the 4th Region girls’ soccer tournament as the 13th District tournament gets underway Monday night in Franklin. The Lady Rebels start the tournament trail Monday evening at 5:30 when they take on the Russellville Lady Panthers.
Can Lyon County Repeat as Girls Soccer District Champs?
The Fifth District girls’ soccer tournament is full of storylines as play begins Monday at Josh Nichols Field at Trigg County. The Monday semifinal features two seed Crittenden County and third seed Lyon County. Crittenden got the two seed after sweeping the Lady Lyons during the regular season. It’s the first time in six years the Lady Rockets have won two in a row against Lyon.
HIGLIGHT REEL – Fort Campbell vs Hopkinsville Penalty Kick Round
It can be both the most exciting and the most stressing part of a soccer match. We are talking about the penalty kick round. Big shots, big saves, and a rollercoaster of emotions in mere moments. Check out those moments from the Hopkinsville-Fort Campbell girls district semifinal Monday night in this video clip.
PHOTOS – Caldwell County 1 Hopkins Central 0 (District Semifinal)
The Caldwell County Lady Tigers used a second-half goal to upend Hopkins County Central 1-0 in the girls’ 7th District soccer tournament semifinal Monday in Princeton. Caldwell advances to Thursday’s championship game against top-seeded Madisonville-North Hopkins. Check out some shots from the Lady Tigers and the Lady Storm...
Caldwell Goes 1-5 at Quad State Tournament
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger volleyball team faced some strong competition in the Quad State Tournament at McCracken County on Friday and Saturday. However, the Lady Tigers won just one of six matches in the competition. The Lady Tigers claimed a 2-1 decision over Christian County in their final game...
Rebels Looking for First Regional Trip Since 2013
The Todd County Central Rebels will be looking to make their first trip to the 4th Region boys’ soccer tournament as the 13th District tournament gets underway Monday night in Franklin. The Rebels, who are having one of the best seasons in school history, will take on Russellville Monday night at 7:00pm.
Lady Colonels Compete in 2022 Quad State Tournament
While it was not the finish they would have liked, the Christian County Lady Colonels very nearly came up with some solid wins over the weekend at the Quad State Tournament in Paducah. The Lady Colonels finished with six losses at the event, however, three of those were three set losses in which Christian County had the opportunity to snag the win.
22 Ladies to Vie for the Title of Miss Trigg County
The Trigg County High School Band Boosters will again be sponsoring the Miss Trigg County Pageant that has been held in conjunction with the Trigg County Ham Festival for over 40 years. 22 young women will compete for the crown and title of Miss Trigg County and reign over the...
9 Fall Weekend Activities in Clarksville, Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, TENN. – From historic sites and antiquing to pumpkin patches and breweries, Clarksville is the perfect destination for a fall getaway. Its location along I-24, a quick 40 miles northwest of Nashville, makes this city an ideal autumn road trip for families, solo travelers, or empty nesters. Boyd’s...
Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville hospital after Trigg deer collision
A motorcycle struck a deer Friday night in Trigg County, resulting in the motorcyclist being airlifted to a Nashville hospital. According to WKDZ, the Trigg County Sheriff's Department reports the motorcycle struck the deer just after 6:00 pm on Will Jackson Road. The motorcyclist was taken to Trigg County Hospital,...
Name Released In Carter Road Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist that was killed in a wreck on Carter Road in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Jones of Fort Campbell was crossing over a bridge when he lost control causing the motorcycle to hit a guardrail ejecting him.
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire (w/VIDEO)
A tobacco barn on Salubria Springs Road in Pembroke was destroyed in a fire Saturday night. Pembroke firefighters say they were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. and found the barn fully engulfed in flames. No one was injured in the fire. Pembroke fire department was assisted by...
Western Kentucky Farm Creates Glow in the Dark Corn Maze for Some October Fun (PHOTOS)
Navigating a corn maze can be quite a creepy and difficult task. Imagine doing it at night! One Kentucky farm is setting their corn maze all a glow in October. Ruby Branch Farms is located in Franklin, Kentucky. The Snider family owns and operates the farm. Here's a little more...
