Idaho State

Save time and money renewing your vehicle registration online

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Beginning Oct. 1, 2022, Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) customers will save money by renewing vehicle registrations at dmv.idaho.gov .

Through innovation, the DMV has reduced administration and convenience fees for online vehicle registration transactions, passing savings on to customers.

Like appointments and online options, this cost-saving effort is part of a larger initiative to improve customers’ DMV experience.

Join the 1.2 million Idahoans who have Skipped the Trip to the DMV by accessing services online. It is a safe and secure way to renew vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses or complete 15 other transactions --saving time and money. In August 2022 alone, 108,231 customers chose to Skip the Trip and complete their transactions from a laptop, smartphone, or tablet.

“As Idaho’s population continues to grow, providing customers more options for completing many routine transactions online just makes sense,” Acting DMV Administrator Lisa McClellan said.

Online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays. Customers may still visit county offices. While many transactions are available online, some, including getting a Star Card, Idaho’s Real ID, still require an in-person visit to the DMV. However, the rise in online transactions means there will be shorter lines in county offices.

“Working closely with county partners and our state vendor, the DMV is making online transactions simple, secure, more affordable, and a better way to Skip the Trip to get back time in your day,” McClellan said.

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
