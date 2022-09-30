ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ed Sheeran’s request for US copyright lawsuit to be dismissed is denied

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24wC19_0iGvEztj00

Ed Sheeran’s motion to dismiss a copyright lawsuit that alleges he stole parts of Marvin Gaye’s famous song Let’s Get It On for his track Thinking Out Loud, has been denied by a US judge.

The British musician faces accusations that key parts of his track, including chord progressions, were taken from the 1973 hit.

The case is being brought by investment banker David Pullman and Structured Asset Sales (SAS), which acquired a portion of the estate of Let’s Get It On co-writer Ed Townsend.

Sheeran’s lawyers have denied the allegations, saying that the combination of elements Sheeran allegedly took was not unique enough to be covered by copyright law.

But a ruling from judge Louis Stanton on Thursday said there was “no bright-line rule” for their arguments and denied their motion to strike the case.

A date for the jury trial in New York is yet to be set.

In legal documents obtained by the PA news agency, Judge Stanton wrote: “There is no bright-line rule that the combination of two unprotectable elements is insufficiently numerous to constitute an original work.

There is no bright-line rule that the combination of two unprotectable elements is insufficiently numerous to constitute an original work. A work may be copyrightable even though it is entirely a compilation of unprotectable elements

“A work may be copyrightable even though it is entirely a compilation of unprotectable elements.”

He concluded: “Sheeran’s motion for summary judgment dismissing SAS’s claim for infringement is denied.”

It comes just six months after the music megastar won a similar copyright suit in the UK, which claimed he stole his hit song Shape Of You.

At a trial in March, Sheeran and co-writers Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon faced accusations that their track ripped off a 2015 song by Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue.

However, Mr Justice Zacaroli concluded Sheeran “neither deliberately nor subconsciously” copied a phrase in the song.

Sheeran and his co-songwriters have been awarded over £900,000 in legal costs following the win.

In a video message after the ruling in April, Sheeran said copyright claims were “way too common now” and “not a pleasant experience”.

The singer added that he hoped that with the ruling in his favour that “baseless claims” could be avoided in the future.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Nine Nato members urge support for Ukraine after annexation

The heads of nine European Nato members have issued a joint statement backing a path to membership for Ukraine in the US-led security alliance, and calling on all 30 Nato nations to ramp up military aid for Kyiv. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise move on Friday to apply...
POLITICS
newschain

Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to absorb

Ukrainian forces scored more gains in their counteroffensive across at least two fronts on Monday, advancing in the very areas that Russia is trying to absorb. In their latest breakthrough, Ukrainian forces penetrated Moscow’s defences in the strategic southern Kherson region, one of the four areas in Ukraine that Russia is in the process of annexing.
POLITICS
The Independent

Elon Musk Twitter deal - live: Musk breaks silence as Tesla CEO’s $44bn Twitter buyout is accepted

Elon Musk on Tuesday revived his offer to buy social networking site Twitter for $44bn, after previously attempting to back out of the high-profile deal.The Tesla billionaire proposed the price, which equals the original valuation of $54.20 a share, in a letter to Twitter filed on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.Mr Mus broke his silence on the deal on Twitter late Tuesday, writing: “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app”.In July, Twitter sued Mr Musk for what it said was his “wrongful” attempt to cancel his offer, a case that may force the entrenpreneur into acquiring the company.Without an agreement, proceedings in the case are set to begin within days, with Mr Musk scheduled to be deposed in Texas later this week. Read More Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for second timeA timeline of billionaire Elon Musk’s bid to control TwitterWhat if Elon Musk loses the Twitter case but defies the court?Zelensky had to put Elon Musk in his place. It’s funny until it isn’t
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Marvin Gaye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Copyright Infringement#British
newschain

Dean Smith disappointed as Norwich fail to top table after draw at Reading

Norwich head coach Dean Smith was disappointed that his side failed to beat. once they had taken an early second-half lead in their 1-1 Championship draw at the SCL Stadium. Reading went closest to breaking the first-half deadlock, with an Andy Carroll header well saved by City goalkeeper Tim Krul and Jeff Hendrick grazing a post with a long-range effort.
SOCCER
newschain

Playwright Alfred Fagon’s bust among black history memorials given listed status

A statue of black British playwright Alfred Fagon is among the memorials that have been given Grade II-listed status during Black History Month. A gravestone of an African American who liberated himself from enslavement has also been added, while amendments to three existing listings have been made to highlight their historical significance within black British history.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Publisher
newschain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
newschain

Michael Beale hails ‘blood and guts’ win over league leaders

QPR manager Michael Beale admitted his team had to show “blood and guts” to win 1-0 at Championship table-toppers Sheffield United. Beale added that he felt the Blades provided his side with their toughest test of the season after Chris Willock’s 51st-minute strike earned the visitors a fifth victory in seven matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Donald Trump files £419-million lawsuit against CNN for alleged defamation

Former US president Donald Trump is suing CNN for 475 million dollars (£419 million) in damages for allegedly defaming him to short-circuit any future political campaign. The lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, focuses primarily on the term “The Big Lie” about Mr Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud that he says cost him the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.
POTUS
newschain

Liverpool back in form while Bayern Munich set Champions League record

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick and Mohamed Salah’s penalty secured Liverpool a comfortable 2-0 win in their Champions League ‘Battle of Britain’ against Rangers. Jurgen Klopp’s side turned in a much-improved display following their slow start to the season and climbed up to second in Group A, three points behind in-form leaders Napoli.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy