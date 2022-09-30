Read full article on original website
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
Now is the time to get your pumpkins in order for Halloween. For most of us, going to the pumpkin patch is an experience for the whole family. But which one do you go to?. We have compiled a comprehensive list of all the best pumpkin patches in the Northern Colorado region for you to visit this fall. From gigantic orange pumpkins to cute little white pumpkins, and even the weird gourds that look like they are covered in warts, you will be sure to find the perfect pumpkin this fall in Northern Colorado.
Fall is officially here and Colorado has just been ranked as a Top 5 state to visit as the weather starts to cool down. Why is Colorado such a fall destination?. Be honest, when did you start eating and drinking pumpkin spiced goodies this season? Odds are you were sipping that hot pumpkin spiced latte in 90-degree weather but now as the temps cool down, you can finally do it without the funny looks from your friends and family. Fall means way more than pumpkin treats though. It means cooler temps, shorter days, football, haunted houses, falling leaves, Halloween and so much more. Colorado has many options for all of those things, which might be why we have just been ranked a Top 5 state in the entire country as a must-visit fall destination.
Ah, what a nice title to hold. There's rich, there's really rich, and there's the richest of all — in this case, we'll be talking about the latter. Forbes recently released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S., a diverse and elite group of individuals that have each earned their wealth in different ways — from starting up tech companies to owning retailers, investing, purchasing real estate, and more.
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. According to Love...
Sure it's only September, you say, but think about this: In just 12 short weeks, we will be celebrating Christmas. That's not a very long time at all and every year it never fails, once the first day of fall hits, time just seems to double in speed to Halloween. Blink your eyes, and it's Thanksgiving. And then before you know it, you're right in the heart of the Christmas season and the end of the year.
Townsquare Media is saluting teaching excellence in Northern Colorado with Teacher Tuesday. You nominated four local teachers for going above and beyond in September, and we asked you to vote for your favorite educator to be Teacher of the Month. Now, the results are in. September's Teacher of the Month...
A Colorado resident will represent the Centennial State in the upcoming National Mullet Championships. Can Colorado bring home the gold in the USA National Championships 2022 'Mane' Event?. After several rounds of regional and online competition, along with several rounds of voting, the event is down to its 25 finalists....
There are a lot of crazy people in the world. I mean, we're all a little crazy, but there's a difference between a fun crazy and actual crazy out to try and hurt people crazy, and that's a big difference, and in this case, it's just one more thing that we all have to be aware of and extremely cognizant.
So much so, there is an entire week every year that's dedicated to celebrating our beloved furry friends. Did you know that the week of September 20 is National Dog Week?. Late World War I veteran, Captain William Lewis Judy, founded National Dog Week nearly a century ago in 1928, according to National Today.
Do you remember playing hopscotch as a child? It was a fun game we all took part in during recess in school. Every now and then I happen upon a hopscotch game scribbled on the sidewalk and cannot help but take part. This past weekend the world's longest hopscotch game...
Colorado will soon be celebrating its 150th anniversary of becoming a state. That means you will soon be able to get a 150th-anniversary commemorative license plate in honor of the occasion. What does the 150th anniversary Colorado license plate look like? Well, we're not sure yet as the contest is...
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver metro area to get roasted Hatch green chiles. What may seem an errand for some is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green chile by...
Millions of years ago, dinosaurs roamed the landscape of Colorado and in November, they're making a triumphant return, kind of. Jurassic Quest, the #1 Dinosaur experience in North America will be charging its way to Loveland at the Ranch Events Complex on Nov 11-13. This was just down in Denver...
A Colorado restaurant favorite, that just went viral on TikTok recently, is now closed for good. Here's all that we know... Popular Colorado Japanese Restaurant Is Now Closed For Good. I have to admit this restaurant closing hurts me to write about. One of my absolute favorite restaurants in the...
Get in your car and drive east on Interstate 70 on the way to Kansas, you are going to pass a small town called Burlington. Burlington, Colorado is also the last town you will see in the state of Colorado when you are heading east. The small town of 3,200 residents isn't highly touted as a foodie destination, but that could all change thanks to one restaurant.
Elk rut season is in full swing here in Colorado and while typically that doesn't necessarily mean a gathering at a local McDonalds but over the weekend it did. If you're not familiar to what rut season is for elk, it's basically their mating season. It's a time when male elk are looking to mate with female elk which are also know as "cows". It is also a time when you are most likely to see elk roaming and gathering in large numbers, just not at a McDonalds.
We've been enjoying plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures over the past few months but come this weekend, there will be some pretty big changes both for us and especially for those in the higher elevations. For most of us along the Front Range, we will see daily high temperatures...
With so many new restaurants coming to Colorado, we tend to forget all of the great ones that have closed and we've lost along the way. Here are 5 restaurants that Coloradoans wish we had back. 5 Restaurants We Miss In Colorado. Having lived in Colorado my entire life, I...
When you think of mountain lions, you think of a lot of different things but playful isn't necessarily one of them, until now. A mountain lion came across a tree swing in the woods and thought it was the greatest thing ever and decided that it was play time. Mountain...
