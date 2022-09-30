Read full article on original website
Lady Colonels Compete in 2022 Quad State Tournament
While it was not the finish they would have liked, the Christian County Lady Colonels very nearly came up with some solid wins over the weekend at the Quad State Tournament in Paducah. The Lady Colonels finished with six losses at the event, however, three of those were three set losses in which Christian County had the opportunity to snag the win.
Caldwell Goes 1-5 at Quad State Tournament
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger volleyball team faced some strong competition in the Quad State Tournament at McCracken County on Friday and Saturday. However, the Lady Tigers won just one of six matches in the competition. The Lady Tigers claimed a 2-1 decision over Christian County in their final game...
Blazers Looking for 3rd Straight District Title
The University Heights Academy Blazers will be looking for their third championship in a row as the 8th District boys’ soccer tournament gets underway this week. The tourney starts Tuesday evening at Fryar Stadium at Fort Campbell. The Blazers will open play in the first semifinal at 5:30pm as...
Can Lyon County Repeat as Girls Soccer District Champs?
The Fifth District girls’ soccer tournament is full of storylines as play begins Monday at Josh Nichols Field at Trigg County. The Monday semifinal features two seed Crittenden County and third seed Lyon County. Crittenden got the two seed after sweeping the Lady Lyons during the regular season. It’s the first time in six years the Lady Rockets have won two in a row against Lyon.
UHA Rolls Past Lady Colonels to Reach 8th District Title Match (w/PHOTOS)
The University Heights Academy Lady Blazers are headed back to the 8th District soccer championship game for the 8th consecutive season. The Lady Blazers advanced by blanking Christian County Monday night 5-0 at Fryar Stadium at Fort Campbell. The UHA Lady Blazers controlled the match from the very beginning, staying...
8th District Girls’ Soccer Championship Could Be Up for Grabs
The girls’ 8th District soccer tournament could be one of the most wide-open affairs in recent memory. The tournament gets underway Monday evening at Fryar Stadium at Fort Campbell. The first game Monday night will find the UHA Lady Blazers taking on the Christian County Lady Colonels. The top-seeded...
Lady Tigers Upend Fort Campbell in PKs to Advance to District Title Match (w/PHOTOS)
After an up-and-down regular season that saw a coaching change in the middle, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers will now get the chance to defend their 8th District soccer title. The Lady Tigers outlasted Fort Campbell Monday night 2-1, winning in penalty kicks 4-2. Taryn Underwood’s goal in the penalty kick...
Rebels Looking for First Regional Trip Since 2013
The Todd County Central Rebels will be looking to make their first trip to the 4th Region boys’ soccer tournament as the 13th District tournament gets underway Monday night in Franklin. The Rebels, who are having one of the best seasons in school history, will take on Russellville Monday night at 7:00pm.
PHOTOS – Paducah Tilghman 43 Trigg County 10
Paducah Tilghman handed Trigg County its first loss of the football season Friday. Ashlyn Brown captured these images for another YSE Gallery.
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire (w/VIDEO)
A tobacco barn on Salubria Springs Road in Pembroke was destroyed in a fire Saturday night. Pembroke firefighters say they were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. and found the barn fully engulfed in flames. No one was injured in the fire. Pembroke fire department was assisted by...
Name Released In Carter Road Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist that was killed in a wreck on Carter Road in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Jones of Fort Campbell was crossing over a bridge when he lost control causing the motorcycle to hit a guardrail ejecting him.
2 indicted in Logan County shooting death
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – Two individuals arrested in relation to a murder investigation in Logan County have been indicted in the Logan Circuit Court. Maleek Goodson, 24, of Clarksville has been indicted on charges of murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree persistent felony offender. Elizabeth Ford,...
Did you know there are 6 giants hiding in another Kentucky forest?
DUNMOR, Ky. — Bernheim Forest isn't the only place in Kentucky that has giants dwelling in its forest. Guarding and guiding those along the trails at Lake Malone State Park are the "Big Twigs" tree creatures. The park is in Dunmor, Kentucky, which is close to the Tennessee border.
Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash
An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
KSP investigating three-vehicle injury collision
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say they received a call from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department about a multiple vehicle injury collision. According to a press release, that crash happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on KY 81 near Drain Pond Road...
DCSO: 2 children airlifted for ‘serious injuries’ after two-vehicle crash
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Several people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a pickup truck and a car on Sunday afternoon. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road.
Details Released In Greenville Road Hit-And-Run Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road at the intersection of Annie Mack Road in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 6 p.m. a southbound car pulled into a parking lot to turn around and when the driver attempted to get back on the road the car collided with a southbound SUV driven by Derrick Tillman of Crofton.
Police searching for missing Paducah woman
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 54-year-old woman reported missing in Paducah. Police say Melodie Sherman was last seen on Friday on North 4th Street. She's described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 137 pounds. Police say she has brown hair and brown eyes.
Kentucky Haunts: Waverly Hills Brings Back Their Haunted House for 2022
A haunted house, inside one of the most notoriously haunted places in the country, what could go wrong?. Waverly Hills is known for being haunted, and being a "hot bed" for paranormal activity. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium as it was originally a tuberculosis hospital. After the tuberculosis epidemic was over, it was turned into a geriatric medical facility. In 1981 Waverly Hills closed it's doors. Now the Waverly Hills Historical Society works hard to help preserve the historic landmark, and by utilizing it's creepy history they're able to raise funds for their nonprofit which helps with the preservation of the building.
