Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

E.C.H.O. turns 15! Charleston charity for kids will honor 10 at ‘Just Believe Gala’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As they further their mission to provide financial assistance to children experiencing challenging medical or living emergencies, the Emergency Children’s Help Organization (E.C.H.O.) will host its “Just Believe Gala,” to commemorate its 15th anniversary. The Charleston based foundation will celebrate the milestone...
Review: Mill Basin Deli in Brooklyn

Of all of the Kosher delicatessens and Kosher-style delicatessens in New York, I may have never tried 2nd Ave Deli until recently — which is arguably a legendary dining institution in the city — but I have been to Mill Basin Deli countless times; and although Yom Kippur begins at sundown tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, I thought I would write about my most recent experience dining at even though it basically has nothing to do with the holiday.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island street to be renamed for once-enslaved man buried beneath it

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Heather Quinlan first set foot in the strip mall parking lot at the corner of Forest and Livermore avenues, she hoped she would somehow reconnect with the past and feel, hear or see something – anything – that would help her uncover the injustice that lies beneath. But when she first visited the site – which according to city records, is the final resting place for at least 1,000 Black souls -- no physical or emotional reaction came.
CBS New York

Former NYC Council Speaker reveals Stage 3 cancer battle

NEW YORK -- Christine Quinn, the former Speaker of the New York City Council, is sharing her battle with Stage 3 colorectal cancer. Quinn, 56, reflected on her mother, who died from cancer when she was 56, in an opinion piece for "Vogue" magazine. Quinn revealed she just finished chemotherapy treatment after having a cancerous tumor removed in May at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. She encouraged everyone to get their check-ups and said a colonoscopy saved her life. 
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 4, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Theresa Mary Dicks (nee Gilmartin), 91, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at her home in Dongan Hills. She was born in the Rosebank section of Staten Island in 1931 to Catherine and Thomas Gilmartin. She attended St. Mary’s school in Rosebank and then St. Peter’s Girls High School. She later moved with her family to New Brighton and after graduation went to work at The Hanover Bank in Manhattan. Theresa married Joseph Dicks in 1956 and they would be married for 57 years. She left her job at the bank in 1958 to raise her four children but returned to work part-time at Carmel Richmond Nursing Home as a nurse’s aide, retiring in 1988. She was a member of the Associates of the Sisters of Charity - Halifax, as well as the Ladies Auxiliary of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. She was active in the Alumni Association of St. Peter’s Girls High School. When her children were young, she was also a Girl Scout Troop leader for over ten years. Theresa also volunteered at Carmel Richmond as a eucharistic minister for many years, and in later years, would often make sure to visit friends who were homebound. She was active in her parish, St. Sylvester’s, and participated in multiple parish activities such as the annual Blood Drive and Hospitality Sunday, as well as serving as a eucharistic minister. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Little Amal captures more hearts of Brooklyn today, as she bids us farewell

EDITORS’ NOTE: Despite threats of inclement weather, Little Amal attracted adoring crowds of Brooklynites on the final day of her visit. She will return, and we hope readers will follow her schedules and her inspirational impact in BROOKLYN EAGLE coverage, online and in print. “All the friends I have...
