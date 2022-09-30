STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Theresa Mary Dicks (nee Gilmartin), 91, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at her home in Dongan Hills. She was born in the Rosebank section of Staten Island in 1931 to Catherine and Thomas Gilmartin. She attended St. Mary’s school in Rosebank and then St. Peter’s Girls High School. She later moved with her family to New Brighton and after graduation went to work at The Hanover Bank in Manhattan. Theresa married Joseph Dicks in 1956 and they would be married for 57 years. She left her job at the bank in 1958 to raise her four children but returned to work part-time at Carmel Richmond Nursing Home as a nurse’s aide, retiring in 1988. She was a member of the Associates of the Sisters of Charity - Halifax, as well as the Ladies Auxiliary of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. She was active in the Alumni Association of St. Peter’s Girls High School. When her children were young, she was also a Girl Scout Troop leader for over ten years. Theresa also volunteered at Carmel Richmond as a eucharistic minister for many years, and in later years, would often make sure to visit friends who were homebound. She was active in her parish, St. Sylvester’s, and participated in multiple parish activities such as the annual Blood Drive and Hospitality Sunday, as well as serving as a eucharistic minister. Read the full obit on SILive.com.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO