E.C.H.O. turns 15! Charleston charity for kids will honor 10 at ‘Just Believe Gala’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As they further their mission to provide financial assistance to children experiencing challenging medical or living emergencies, the Emergency Children’s Help Organization (E.C.H.O.) will host its “Just Believe Gala,” to commemorate its 15th anniversary. The Charleston based foundation will celebrate the milestone...
Staten Island street renamed in honor of borough's oldest enslaved person
A new street named in honor of Staten Island’s oldest surviving enslaved person was unveiled Monday in the borough.
Where are the best tacos in NYC? | Best of Staten Island 2022 ultimate guide
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What’s better than chowing down on a good taco?. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
St. John’s professor leaves her mark with impressive internship opportunities for students | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A St. John’s University professor has left her mark on the Grymes Hill campus through an impressive internship program provided to students.
(PHOTOS) The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze is a must-see this Halloween season: How to get tickets
Halloween is less than a month away and if you and your family are enthusiasts of this fun holiday, plan a day trip or a weekend to see The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze. You will not be disappointed. The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze runs from Sept. 16 through Nov....
Changing course, mayor relocates Bronx ‘tent city’ to Randall’s Island
View from a helicopter to Randall's Island and the East River, along with the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge and Hell Gate Bridge. “This new location is less prone to flooding, is closer to public transportation, and will provide temporary respite to 500 asylum seekers,” the mayor says. [ more › ]
Review: Mill Basin Deli in Brooklyn
Of all of the Kosher delicatessens and Kosher-style delicatessens in New York, I may have never tried 2nd Ave Deli until recently — which is arguably a legendary dining institution in the city — but I have been to Mill Basin Deli countless times; and although Yom Kippur begins at sundown tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, I thought I would write about my most recent experience dining at even though it basically has nothing to do with the holiday.
Staten Island street to be renamed for once-enslaved man buried beneath it
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Heather Quinlan first set foot in the strip mall parking lot at the corner of Forest and Livermore avenues, she hoped she would somehow reconnect with the past and feel, hear or see something – anything – that would help her uncover the injustice that lies beneath. But when she first visited the site – which according to city records, is the final resting place for at least 1,000 Black souls -- no physical or emotional reaction came.
Former NYC Council Speaker reveals Stage 3 cancer battle
NEW YORK -- Christine Quinn, the former Speaker of the New York City Council, is sharing her battle with Stage 3 colorectal cancer. Quinn, 56, reflected on her mother, who died from cancer when she was 56, in an opinion piece for "Vogue" magazine. Quinn revealed she just finished chemotherapy treatment after having a cancerous tumor removed in May at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. She encouraged everyone to get their check-ups and said a colonoscopy saved her life.
Dad Visiting Upstate NY College Student Killed on Family Weekend
Tragedy struck the Marist College community this weekend, on the heels of the university's annual Family Weekend. Scheduled from Friday, September 30th through Sunday, October 2nd, the Poughkeepsie, NY-based company welcomed the families of their student body to the area for a weekend of football, tailgating and other events. Unfortunately,...
Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci spotted in Long Island City filming ‘Bupkis’
LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. — Pete Davidson is a little bit outside of Staten Island these days, and he’s with a familiar friend. Davidson and Joe Pesci began filming a new show called “Bupkis” in Long Island City on Oct. 3, 2022. The two were photographed...
Getting students ‘excited’ about STEM: Staten Island teen helps youth discover passion for science and math
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A physics lab in her junior year of high school is when Ana Varela, 17, discovered her passion for hands-on experiments in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) field. It was then she realized that all students should get the same opportunities — but starting at a younger age.
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYC
Have you done a closet clearout, and need somewhere to put all those old clothes?. If you live in NYC, here's how you can get rid of your unwanted clothes. Here's where you can sell your old clothes to get money for news ones:
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 4, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Theresa Mary Dicks (nee Gilmartin), 91, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at her home in Dongan Hills. She was born in the Rosebank section of Staten Island in 1931 to Catherine and Thomas Gilmartin. She attended St. Mary’s school in Rosebank and then St. Peter’s Girls High School. She later moved with her family to New Brighton and after graduation went to work at The Hanover Bank in Manhattan. Theresa married Joseph Dicks in 1956 and they would be married for 57 years. She left her job at the bank in 1958 to raise her four children but returned to work part-time at Carmel Richmond Nursing Home as a nurse’s aide, retiring in 1988. She was a member of the Associates of the Sisters of Charity - Halifax, as well as the Ladies Auxiliary of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. She was active in the Alumni Association of St. Peter’s Girls High School. When her children were young, she was also a Girl Scout Troop leader for over ten years. Theresa also volunteered at Carmel Richmond as a eucharistic minister for many years, and in later years, would often make sure to visit friends who were homebound. She was active in her parish, St. Sylvester’s, and participated in multiple parish activities such as the annual Blood Drive and Hospitality Sunday, as well as serving as a eucharistic minister. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
Little Amal captures more hearts of Brooklyn today, as she bids us farewell
EDITORS’ NOTE: Despite threats of inclement weather, Little Amal attracted adoring crowds of Brooklynites on the final day of her visit. She will return, and we hope readers will follow her schedules and her inspirational impact in BROOKLYN EAGLE coverage, online and in print. “All the friends I have...
NYC dining: We’ve ranked the 20 hottest restaurants about to open on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the next month, a spate of new food spots will open on Staten Island. Based on the number of email inquiries, pings on the @WhereStatenIslandEats and @StatenEats pages plus the volume of clicks on stories, check out the most anticipated restaurants imminently opening on Staten Island.
Amazon workers stage walk-out after fire at Staten Island facility
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Amazon workers at a Bloomfield-based warehouse staged a walkout Monday night citing “unsafe working conditions” after a fire ignited in a cardboard compactor outside the facility, known as JFK8. Christian Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, said via Twitter that night shift workers...
Tips That Will Help Even The Clumsiest Person Master The Art Of Walking In Heels
Have you ever dreamed of walking down the streets of New York City à la Carrie Bradshaw in her three inches heels? You know, with that elegant and smooth supermodel-like walk? If you have ever stood in front of a store window, drooled over a pair of high heels but had no idea how to walk in them without looking like a robot, we've got your back!
‘We want to make sure we don’t hurt businesses’: Mayor Adams tours Staten Island paper mill threatened by NYC law
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Portions of a New York City law threaten a Travis recycling plant, but Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that his administration would work to ensure that doesn’t happen. After a tour of Pratt Industries Paper Mill at the west end of Victory Boulevard, Adams...
Huge N.J. go-kart track with 45 mph speeds plans December opening. Latest updates.
Surface work at a massive go-kart track set to open this December in Edison has been completed and the company, Supercharged Entertainment, plans to begin hiring workers this month. The complex is slated to open in early December on Route 1 South in Edison next to Topgolf Edison, the company...
