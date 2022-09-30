The Google Pixel 6 suddenly drops to just $199, thanks to this epic Best Buy deal

When it comes to tracking Google Pixel 6 deals, there's only so much you can predict ahead of time. Occasionally, an epic deal will just crash through the wall and land in our laps, kind of like this Best Buy offer that slashes an incredible $500 off the price of both the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.

Perhaps the sudden deal is related to the imminent arrival of the Google Pixel 7 series (details of which will be announced during the MadeByGoogle event on October 6th), or maybe Best Buy is just gearing up for the holiday season. It doesn't matter to us, all we know is that it's a great deal and we're here for it.

The offer drops the price of the Google Pixel 6 128GB down to a mere $199 (or as low as $5.55/month for 36 months) while the Pro becomes just $399.99 (or as low as $11.11/month for 36 months). Keep in mind that these prices are only available for the carrier-locked phones, so you'll need to activate the devices with a carrier through Best Buy to get the savings.

It's the kind of discount that makes other Google Pixel 6 deals look bad, so we're hoping that competing retailers will start to offer similar price drops in the weeks to come. With the approaching release of the Pixel 7 and the holiday season just around the corner, it's never been a better time to pick up this flagship phone.

Google Pixel 6 deal of the day

Google Pixel 6 128GB: $699.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Yep, you read that right. Best Buy is currently slashing a jaw-dropping $500 off both the Pixel 6 (and the Pixel 6 Pro) when you activate a carrier-locked model through their website.

Activate the Pixel 6 128GB with Verizon and you can pay $5.55/month for 36 months. Use T-Mobile and you're looking at just $8.33/month for 24 months. Not too shabby for one of the best Android phones on the market today. View Deal

Now that you've saved a load of cash on an excellent flagship phone, don't forget to protect your lovely new device with a Google Pixel 6 case or Pixel 6 Pro case !