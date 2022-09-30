Blame ronnie nothingberg He sucks. he has done nothing to progress this once great city. by the way how many illegals has he taken in!!
good. guess their plan to make San Antonio like Austin failed running everyone in the surrounding areas out with fancy lofts and ridiculously high taxes. the officials of this city have exploited us and ruined our city
I live downtown. I have complained about the homeless vandalizing and the loitering around and on my HOA's property to the SAPD Bike Patrol and to the District Attorney. In 3 months, the same homeless guy broke 9 windows in my building; the police were called, video tapes provided, and criminal complaints were filed. Damages were in excess of $12,000.00. Despite knowing who was committing the acts of vandalism, NOTHING WAS DONE!!! My building is part of this El Centro District, and I along with the other owners pay an extra tax to City. The homeless vandalizing, loitering, defecating and urinating on my HOA's property, leaving trash everywhere, and camping out outside my building's doorsteps is UNACCEPTABLE! Yet, NOTHING IS BEING DONE!
