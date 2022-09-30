ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

JAG II
4d ago

Blame ronnie nothingberg He sucks. he has done nothing to progress this once great city. by the way how many illegals has he taken in!!

Joe Contreras
4d ago

good. guess their plan to make San Antonio like Austin failed running everyone in the surrounding areas out with fancy lofts and ridiculously high taxes. the officials of this city have exploited us and ruined our city

Deborah Sandheinrich
4d ago

I live downtown. I have complained about the homeless vandalizing and the loitering around and on my HOA's property to the SAPD Bike Patrol and to the District Attorney. In 3 months, the same homeless guy broke 9 windows in my building; the police were called, video tapes provided, and criminal complaints were filed. Damages were in excess of $12,000.00. Despite knowing who was committing the acts of vandalism, NOTHING WAS DONE!!! My building is part of this El Centro District, and I along with the other owners pay an extra tax to City. The homeless vandalizing, loitering, defecating and urinating on my HOA's property, leaving trash everywhere, and camping out outside my building's doorsteps is UNACCEPTABLE! Yet, NOTHING IS BEING DONE!

news4sanantonio.com

Mosquito Management with San Antonio Metro Health

Mosquitos are the worst. San Antonio Metro Health is encouraging the community to take steps to help prevent mosquito breeding and bites. Here with more is Joel Lara with SA Metro Health. Take a look to learn more!. For more information:. SAN ANTONIO METRO HEALTH.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Mayor says San Antonio is positioned to weather economic recession

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg on Monday addressed local recession concerns during a downtown luncheon with members of the Alamo Asian Chamber of Commerce. Some economic experts say the United States is already in a recession, while others say one is on the way. But the local current economic indicators don't seem to spell trouble yet.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Comal County aims to solve staffing struggle

The funding includes 8% pay increases for all county employees (excluding elected officials) and an additional $5,000 pay increase. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The fiscal year 2022-23 budget, totaling more than $134.9 million, was adopted by the Comal County Commissioners Court on Aug. 18. The largest portions of the budget will go toward public safety, general government funds, and corrections and rehabilitation.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
San Antonio, TX
Texas State
Alamo, TX
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
KSAT 12

What is actually recycled in San Antonio? KSAT Explains

It’s a question that might start a household debate; what can be recycled and what can’t?. San Antonio is the seventh largest city in the U.S., meaning we produce a lot of trash. However, two local recycling facilities are making a significant dent in the amount of recyclable material that ends up in landfills.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ron Nirenberg
KTSA

Trish DeBerry accuses Thomas J. Henry, advertising agency of using Delaware LLC to push attack ads

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Who is “Friends of Bexar County, LLC”?. If you have been watching the television over the past week or so — and especially during the Dallas Cowboys game Sunday — you likely noticed ads running about the Bexar County Judge race describing the Republican candidate, Trish DeBerry, generally as a flip-flopper among other allegations.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Wiener dog races to return to San Antonio area for Dachtoberfest

HELOTES, Texas – Speedy weenies are returning to the San Antonio area to take their turn at the track. Dachtoberfest, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Helotes Fair Grounds. The event has previously been held at Retama Park Race Track.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Gruene Music & Wine Festival

Kick off the weekend at the 36th Annual Gruene Music and Wine Festival in New Braunfels, where you can check out the oldest dance hall in Texas!. Enjoy tastings from three Texas wineries and a Texas craft brewery, live music, and prize giveaways for a good cause! Proceeds benefit the United Way of Comal County. The festival continues through this Sunday, October 9th. Check out the full lineup of events.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
