Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Las Vegas homeowner fighting to get old internet box removed from yard

A Silverado Ranch resident said an old Century Link box in his yard poses a danger to his neighborhood. Full story: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-homeowner-fighting-to-get-old-internet-box-removed-from-yard/. Las Vegas homeowner fighting to get old internet …. A Silverado Ranch resident said an old Century Link box in his yard poses a danger to his neighborhood....
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Remember Music Festival raises funds for 1 October permanent memorial

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A country music festival took place at the Clark County Amphitheater in honor of 1 October. The Remember Music Festival was meant to raise funds in honor of the lives lost from the Route 91 Harvest Festival. The Country Strong Project and Stoney’s Rockin’ Country hosted...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

1 October survivor says that night gave him a second chance at life

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–Many lives were changed on 1 October however, one local man claims that night changed him for the better. Mark Strickland shared his story of motivation and his passion for giving back after he was shot at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017. “It’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Teen bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by car

A teenage bicyclist was critically injured Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle in the southwest valley. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/las-vegas-police-bicyclist-hospitalized-after-being-hit-by-car/. Las Vegas police: Teen bicyclist hospitalized after …. A teenage bicyclist was critically injured Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle in the southwest valley. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/las-vegas-police-bicyclist-hospitalized-after-being-hit-by-car/. I-Team: ‘This was beyond...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

UPDATE: Las Vegas Metro police find missing teen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl. Vanya Garcia, 16, was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, blue shorts, a floral print shirt, and pink shoes. According to police, she was last seen on Saturday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

NLVPD asks for help locating missing 24-year-old woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The North Las Vegas Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Jasmine Perry, 24, was last seen on Sept. 29, near Alexander Road and Simmons Street, near Cheyenne High School. According to North Las Vegas police, Perry suffers from both,...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

