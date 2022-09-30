Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Police Looking for Violent Carjacking Thief
A man who was out of prison on conditional release in connection with a carjacking offense is wanted on suspicion of trying to commit a violent carjacking in Santa Rosa. Police say on Sunday morning, 28-year-old Rico Richard Leaton-Gomez violently forced a man from his pickup truck, beat him, then tried to take the truck. Leaton-Gomez allegedly attacked after the victim declined an offer to buy his truck. The 67-year-old man was found lying in the roadway and bloodied after getting knocked out. Leaton-Gomez, who had been out of prison since June, is still on the loose.
VIDEO: Police release footage of violent carjacking in Santa Rosa
Police have released footage of a violent carjacking in Santa Rosa that left a 67-year-old man with a broken nose. The Santa Rosa Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect.
ksro.com
Two Juveniles Who Escaped Custody Recaptured in Ukiah
Two kids who escaped from the Mendocino County Juvenile Detention Facility are back in custody. Late Sunday morning, a boy and girl were working in the garden area of the Ukiah facility when they climbed a 12-foot fence topped with razor wire. Within a few minutes, girl was detained and then taken to the hospital for injuries she sustained while trying to escape. The boy was not immediately found. A few hours later, Ukiah police were dispatched to the area of Hazel Avenue for a possible sighting of the boy and managed to locate him and take him into custody. Both will potentially face new charges related to their escape attempt.
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested in Lakeport Bicycle Store Burglary; Public Assistance Sought in Locating Bicycle
Originally Published By: Lakeport Police Department Facebook Page. “Early Saturday morning, August 27, 2022 we responded to Konocti Bicycles on Main Street to investigate the report of a burglary. The front display window was smashed out and a $2300.00 2022 Scott Scale 940 bicycle was taken by the suspect. Sgt....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksro.com
Two Arrested for DUI During Santa Rosa Police Checkpoint
Several arrests were made at a DUI checkpoint in Santa Rosa Friday night. The checkpoint was held at College Avenue and Morgan Street from 9:00 pm until 2:00 am. Officers screened 921 vehicles and 15 drivers had additional screening for possibly driving under the influence. In total, two drivers were arrested for DUI, 21 drivers were arrested or cited for operating an unlicensed vehicle, three drivers were arrested or cited for driving with a suspended or revoked license, and one driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant. Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
SFPD offering $200K in murder investigation
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is offering $200,000 for information leading to the suspects responsible for killing a man in 2016. The victim of the homicide in question is Keron Lamotte. The homicide took place on October 7, 2016, at the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Broad Street, police said. Lamotte […]
Vallejo police officer terminated for ‘use of deadly force’
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo Police Department officer has been fired for multiple policy violations including unreasonable use of deadly force , according to VPD. On Monday, Police Chief Shawny Williams issued a Notice of Discipline for termination on one of VPD’s officers. The name of the officer is being withheld from the public […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident Fatality in Contra Costa County
On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Walnut Creek Police Department reported a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. The incident took place at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Civic Drive and North California Boulevard, according to Walnut Creek PD. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash in Walnut Creek. Officers from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksro.com
Two Shootings from 2021 Connected to Possible Serial Killer in California
In this undated surveillance image released by the Stockton Police Department, a grainy still image of a “person of interest," dressed all in black and wearing a black cap, who appeared in videos from several of the homicide crime scenes in Stockton. Ballistics tests have linked the fatal shootings of six men and the wounding of one woman in California— all potentially at the hands of a serial killer — in crimes going back more than a year, police said Monday. (Stockton Police Department via AP)
ksro.com
Man Convicted of Deadly Stabbing at SSU Dies in Crash Near Portland
A man convicted of involuntary manslaughter following a deadly stabbing on the Sonoma State University campus is dead after a wrong-way crash in Oregon. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Bratton died last Friday, on Interstate Five, near Portland. Police say Bratton was hit by a Jeep while riding his motorcycle on the wrong side of the freeway. Bratton stabbed a man to death in a dorm room on the SSU campus in May of 2018. He said he acted in self-defense after the man forced his way into a student’s room.
news24-680.com
Two Detained After Suspected Burglary In Orinda Monday
Two men suspected of burglarizing an Orinda residence were detained by police after a brief foot chase Monday. The incident was reported at around 9:30 a.m. when the men were allegedly spotted inside a residence on El Toyonal Road. Officers from various Lamorinda agencies responded to the scene, establishing a...
mendofever.com
Two Scale Razor Wire Fence During Garden Duty Escaping Mendocino County’s Juvenile Hall
The following is a joint press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and the Mendocino County Probation Department:. On 10-02-2022 at approximately 11:09 A.M. the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received radio traffic from staff working at the Mendocino County Juvenile Detention Center advising two detained youths had just escaped custody.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksro.com
Cloverdale Man Arrested for Stealing Guns and Copper Wire
A 36-year-old man from Cloverdale has been charged on suspicion of stealing guns and more than 400 pounds of copper wire. Charles Greppi was arrested last Monday night, after police spotted him towing a stolen trailer. Authorities then searched his home, finding stripped copper wire, a stolen ATV, three types of ghost guns, and a frame for making another ghost gun. Greppi was wanted in connection with several recent burglaries in Cloverdale and prosecutors are now pursuing more charges against him.
Jury reaches decision in armed jewelry store robbery case
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A jury found a man guilty on armed robbery, false imprisonment and weapons charges stemming from a 2017 jewelry store heist, the San Francisco District Attorney’s office stated in a press release. Michael Alexis was also found guilty of using a semi-automatic firearm during the robbery. “The jury’s verdict sends a […]
Marina PD arrest four suspects on catalytic converters theft
MARINA, CALIF, (KION-TV): After a vehicle pursuit to Sand City, Marina PD arrested four suspects on grand theft on Sunday morning. 29-year-old Carlos Amparan of San Jose, 42-year-old Cesar Buelna of San Leandro, 28-year-old Juan Morales of San Jose and 19-year-old Angel Ruiz-Morales of San Jose were all booked into the Monterey County Jail for The post Marina PD arrest four suspects on catalytic converters theft appeared first on KION546.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: Located!] Mendocino Sheriff Deputies Searching for an Escaped Juvenile from Juvenile Hall in Ukiah
Facebook post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department:. Situational Awareness: Law Enforcement activity in the Ukiah area. Escaped Juvenile from Juvenile hall in Ukiah on Low Gap Rd. White male wearing a gray sweat-shirt and green short sleeve shirt with “Mendocino County” on the back. Juvenile possibly in the area of the Ukiah golf course, if you see anything suspicious please call the Mendocino County Sheriff Department dispatch at 707 463 4086.
New details emerge in shooting of Bay Area restaurant owner
The restaurant owner's son was at his side when the shooting occurred.
kymkemp.com
Juvenile Male and Female Escaped from Custody in Mendocino County
On 10-02-2022 at approximately 11:09 A.M. the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received radio traffic from staff working at the Mendocino County Juvenile Detention Center advising two detained youths had just escaped custody. Prior to their escape, the two detained youths were working in the garden within the confines...
SF mayor's brother appears in court to get 44-year prison sentence reduced
The district attorney's office said in court on Monday they will oppose Brown getting out of prison.
eastcountytoday.net
Concord Police Investigate Two Shootings in 24-Hours
The Concord Police Department announced it was investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday and Saturday within the City of Concord. Per Police: Over the past 24 hours, our Officers responded to two separate reports of shootings. You may have seen a large law enforcement presence in the area of Monument Blvd. / Virginia Ln. and in the 1800 block of Sunshine Dr. We wanted to update the community on these events and ask for your assistance if you witnessed what took place or if you have any information about the shootings. At this time, we do not believe these incidents are related.
Comments / 2