October is the month when our weather pattern transitions from summer to winter. This transition can leave us with quite a bit of rain in October. October rainfall is highly variable from one year to the next. What’s normal October rainfall to you depends on your side of the state. The west side of Lower Michigan gets more rain than the east side in October. The reason is lake-effect rain starts up in October. The colder air pushing south from Canada starts our lake-effect machine. The air is just warm enough to have the precipitation mostly as rain, although snowflakes are not out of the question.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO