whmi.com

Autumn Colors Peak In Michigan

The fall colors are expected to peak and Livingston County residents are encouraged to hit the road. Peak viewing conditions run from October 2nd to October 22nd. Executive Director of the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan Denise Donohue says touring these roads is a great way to appreciate Michigan’s natural beauty.
The Ann Arbor News

October weather stats show it can be a wet month for Michigan

October is the month when our weather pattern transitions from summer to winter. This transition can leave us with quite a bit of rain in October. October rainfall is highly variable from one year to the next. What’s normal October rainfall to you depends on your side of the state. The west side of Lower Michigan gets more rain than the east side in October. The reason is lake-effect rain starts up in October. The colder air pushing south from Canada starts our lake-effect machine. The air is just warm enough to have the precipitation mostly as rain, although snowflakes are not out of the question.
Heather Raulerson

Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This Fall

Autumn Decorations at Blake's Orchard & Cider MillHeather Raulerson. Autumn is my favorite time when the leaves start changing colors, temperatures become cooler, and orchards are ripe with apples ready to be picked. One of the greatest pastimes for the midwest is to visit cider mills in the fall, pick apples and pumpkins, walkthrough giant corn mazes, and take home some delicious apple cider and doughnuts. Here are some of the best Southeast Michigan Cider Mills you must visit this fall.
ROCHESTER, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has 2 of the Best Corn Mazes in the U.S.

It’s corn maze season, which is always a good thing. Going to a corn maze is just an autumn appropriate-activity that is hard to pass up. As it turns out Michigan has two of the best corn mazes in all of America. The study was done by CountryLiving.com. Side...
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Named the No. 1 Best for Fall Foliage

Fall is here, and even though the colors are running late in Michigan this year, there are some areas of the state that are quite vibrant. So, if you want to view the best autumn colors in America, where should you go?. The folks at 10best.com, spearheaded by the USA...
The Flint Journal

Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing

Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
1470 WFNT

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
The Ann Arbor News

Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming

Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
WOOD

Michigan fall color update: what to expect this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Temperatures have definitely dropped as fall has officially begun in West Michigan. Fewer daylight hours and cooler temperatures are beginning to coax fall colors along, but there is still a long way to go before we hit peak. One of the best ways to...
Kalamazoo Gazette

Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
CBS Detroit

Produce sold in Metro Detroit stores could be contaminated with human waste

(CBS DETROIT) - A warning for any consumers who may have recently bought produce from some stores in Metro Detroit -- produce could be contaminated with human waste.The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development advises people not to eat Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, Michigan, because it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. During a produce safety inspection, staff at MDARD saw that Kuntry Gardens was using raw human waste on the fields where produce was grown and the same items were then shipped to several stores across the state.The product may...
FOOD SAFETY
1470 WFNT

See Northern Michigan’s Amazing Fall Colors From a Drone

It's that time of year when Michigan's leaves change and begin to off their vibrant fall colors. The changing of the leaves is awesome no matter where you live in Michigan but if you're in Northern Michigan this time of year, it's jaw-dropping. That's why the Upper Peninsula was recently voted as the best place to see fall colors in America.
