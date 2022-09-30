Governor Newsom has signed a new law that will close the coverage gap for contractors working in the trades. Authored by North Bay State Senator Bill Dodd, the law protects employees of contractors by ensuring compliance with state workers’ compensation laws. It requires all concrete, heating and air conditioning and tree service contractors to carry the insurance, regardless of whether they claim employees or not. Further, it requires that by 2025, all licensed contractors in the state carry workers’ compensation insurance. In California, there are about 230,000 licensed contractors in 44 different areas. About 55-percent claim they have no employees, making them exempt from a requirement to carry workers’ compensation insurance.

