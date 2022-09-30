ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Authorities respond to report of woman on Sioux City roof

By Wesley Thoene
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Authorities got a woman off a roof in Sioux City Friday.

The Sioux City Police Department said in a release that the police and the fire department were called to an apartment building in the 1000 block of Pierce Street earlier Friday morning.

The police said the situation has been resolved and will put out more details later.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will update as we learn more.

KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

