Sweepstakes winners have been announced for the 2022 Sonoma County Harvest Fair. Judges tasted 938 wines over two days. The highest ranking wines were judged during the “sweepstakes” round with one red, one white and one specialty wine chosen as the winners. The sweepstakes red winner was the 2019 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir from DeLoach Vineyards. The Sweepstakes White award went to the 2021 Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc from the Francis Ford Coppola Diamond Collection. Lastly, the Sweepstakes specialty winner was Late Disgorged Brut from Breathless in Healdsburg. You can taste all the award winning wines at the Sonoma County Harvest Fair Grand Tasting on Saturday, October 15th. The slimmed down Harvest Fair is just one day this year.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO