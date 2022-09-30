Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Power returns for 7,000 PG&E customers after outage in the Marysville area
About 7,000 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers lost power Monday morning for a period in the Marysville area, the utility said. The outage began around 7:15 a.m. and was believed to have been caused by a "hazard" coming into contact with a transmission line, a PG&E spokesperson said. "PG&E...
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County Fire expands advanced life support to parts of Santa Rosa
Did you, Drop - Cover - Hold On? The recent earthquake is a strong reminder that we live in earthquake country. Go to ready.gov and search for earthquake, for tips on what to do before, during and after an earthquake. During the earthquake our dispatch centers received many calls asking...
ksro.com
As Gas Prices Increase, California Energy Commission Asks Questions of Refineries
California is demanding answers into soaring gas prices. The Energy Commission sent a letter to Chevron and four other companies to find out why drivers are paying the most in the nation. Right now, the average is only pennies away from the record high price set in June, rising three cents overnight. State officials are aware of refinery and maintenance issues, but say those factors don’t explain the jump.
actionnewsnow.com
Local landscaper sees business boom for drought resistant plants
CHICO, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom asked Californians to cut water use 15% from 2020, and the numbers show we are doing our part. Cal Water says in August Chico users cut back 11% from August 2020, Oroville users by 17% and Redding water users cut by 16%. The state...
ksro.com
Governor Newsom Approves Winter Blend Early to Relieve Gas Prices
California is working to bring relief at the pump. Governor Gavin Newsom is increasing the gas supply by allowing oil refineries to start making the more cost-effective winter blend a month sooner than usual. That means drivers could see prices start to fall well before the Thanksgiving travel rush. Right now, the new statewide average is $6.38 a gallon. That’s 58-cents more than last week and only six-cents shy of the record set in June.
ksro.com
A Few Earthquakes Rattle Sonoma County Over the Weekend
Sonoma County had three small earthquakes during the weekend, about three weeks after it had back-to-back quakes of magnitudes 4.4. and 4.3 less than a minute apart. There was a magnitude 2.3 near Santa Rosa just after eight o’clock Saturday night. Then, just after 4:00 a.m. Sunday, there was a magnitude 1.4 northeast of Cloverdale, and a 1.6 just north of Santa Rosa. Those two quakes happened 16 minutes apart. The U.S. Geological Survey did get some reports from people who felt shaking during all three earthquakes.
beniciamagazine.com
Nuts and Bolts: Solano Water Wars
1930s Water Wars in Solano and Contra Costa Counties. Water. In an era of climate change and drought, just a mention of the word causes anxiety and panic. In the North Bay, concern over water supplies dates back to the early 1900s, when the local population was growing like mad. Growth required water, and plenty of it.
ksro.com
SMART Expanding Midday and Afternoon Service
Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit will expand its midday and afternoon service starting today. A southbound train is scheduled to leave the Schulz-Sonoma County Airport station at 10:22 this morning. Then, a northbound train will leave the Larkspur station at 12:15 in the afternoon. Finally, another northbound train will leave Larkspur at 3:27 p.m. SMART says adding more service will provide an extra connection with the Golden Gate Ferry and expand more service for those taking the train to school and work.
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
northbaybiz.com
Sonoma County Holding Ceremony on the 5th Anniversary of the 2017 Wildfires
The community is invited to attend a ceremony at Coffey Park on Sat., Oct. 8, starting at 10 a.m. The City of Santa Rosa and the County of Sonoma are inviting the community to attend a ceremony recognizing rebuilding efforts and honoring our resilient community on the 5th anniversary of the devastating 2017 wildfires. The event will be held in Coffey Neighborhood Park (1524 Amanda Place in Santa Rosa) on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. to approximately 11 a.m.
Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke
CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of 6 fires on Highway 70 stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:52 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped the forward progress of six fires on Highway 70 on Friday. The fires broke out between Rich Gulch Road and Truex Road, just past the Highway 70 bridge over Lake Oroville. Smoke is impacting the road, CAL...
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
What scientists learned about a Bay Area fault that could unleash a magnitude 6.9 earthquake
A new study shines a light on a system of earthquake faults in the San Francisco Bay Area that most residents don't even know exists.
The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless
Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents. The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.
ksro.com
Three Sweepstakes Winners Announced for Sonoma County Harvest Fair
Sweepstakes winners have been announced for the 2022 Sonoma County Harvest Fair. Judges tasted 938 wines over two days. The highest ranking wines were judged during the “sweepstakes” round with one red, one white and one specialty wine chosen as the winners. The sweepstakes red winner was the 2019 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir from DeLoach Vineyards. The Sweepstakes White award went to the 2021 Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc from the Francis Ford Coppola Diamond Collection. Lastly, the Sweepstakes specialty winner was Late Disgorged Brut from Breathless in Healdsburg. You can taste all the award winning wines at the Sonoma County Harvest Fair Grand Tasting on Saturday, October 15th. The slimmed down Harvest Fair is just one day this year.
KTVU FOX 2
Newsom proposes "Windfall" tax on oil companies to bring gas prices back down
PALO ALTO, Calif. - Californians are once again feeling pain at the pump. Gas prices are on the rise, even though crude oil prices have fallen to $85 a barrel. In an effort to bring the cost down for drivers, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a change Friday to immediately increase the state's gas supply.
44-year-old location of Bay Area burger chain Nation's to close, move into new space
People shared their memories of stopping by the restaurant for a slice of birthday pie or a late-night hamburger.
mendofever.com
Female Subject Stuck Under A Grocery Cart, Subjects Watching A Loud Movie – Ukiah Police Logs 10.01.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
Sonoma County Deputy Saves Man From Opioid Overdose in South Santa Rosa
A Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy is being praised after he prevented an opioid overdose last week. Early Thursday morning, a deputy saw a man awkwardly sitting near a building in the 2000 block of Santa Rosa Avenue. The man was hardly breathing and had a faint pulse and the deputy noticed two syringes nearby, one of which was empty. Suspecting an opioid overdose, the deputy administered two doses of Narcan and called for emergency medical personnel. The man began to improve and paramedics confirmed it was a likely overdose. All deputies carry Narcan to save someone overdosing or to save another deputy if they have an accidental fentanyl exposure. The sheriff’s department has not released the names of those involved.
